Gee, Why Is No One Watching Stephen Colbert? This Unhinged Attack on RFK Jr. Might Be a Clue (WATCH)

It's a total mystery why Paramount/CBS canceled Stephen Colbert and 'The Late Show.'
Truly.
Not.
It's going off the air next May because it's hemorrhaging cash, it's prime viewing audience has the collective age of dirt, and because of stuff like this:
Colbert, still simping for Big Pharma, goes on a tirade against @SecKennedy for pulling millions of tax dollars from dangerous mRNA shots: "F*ck you, you roid-addled nepo-carnie"— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2025
"F*ck you, you roadkill-munching, luddite human Slim Jim!" pic.twitter.com/6fa26TqxYQ
Truly riveting late-night television right there.
It’s so obvious this sellout is owned by advertisers and politicians. What a tool.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2025
Trump has broken his brain.
Maybe Colbert is losing his job next year because he's mentally unstable.— CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) August 7, 2025
Could be.
Losing is particularly hard for the biggest egos on the Left.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 7, 2025
Clearly.
An entire staff of writers and all they can come up with is f**k you, over and over again. https://t.co/lStf9apnoN— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 7, 2025
To the tune of $100 million a year.
Man, he’s so hilarious. A mastery of joke-telling.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2025
It will remain a mystery why he was cancelled. https://t.co/NAUVAUv2FD
Recommended
A mystery wrapped in an enigma.
Look, if mRNA technology / research is that vital (and I think it is) the companies doing it should have no problem funding it privately. https://t.co/4TAWb1V6kZ— RBe (@RBPundit) August 7, 2025
Correct.
And the left still doesn’t understand why he was cancelled https://t.co/lXMJCiYMLi— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 7, 2025
Because of President Trump. Duh.
Colbert is just going to trash what’s left of his bes***ted career in the next 10 months.— libertatem et vinum🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@RougeSillery) August 7, 2025
Smug, arrogant, emotionally disregulated, and disrespectful of the Tonight legacy which is not his to torch. https://t.co/HCG2F3vEt6
All of this.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member