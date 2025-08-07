Gee, Why Is No One Watching Stephen Colbert? This Unhinged Attack on RFK Jr. Might Be a Clue (WATCH)

It's a total mystery why Paramount/CBS canceled Stephen Colbert and 'The Late Show.'

Truly.

Not.

It's going off the air next May because it's hemorrhaging cash, it's prime viewing audience has the collective age of dirt, and because of stuff like this:

Colbert, still simping for Big Pharma, goes on a tirade against @SecKennedy for pulling millions of tax dollars from dangerous mRNA shots: "F*ck you, you roid-addled nepo-carnie"



"F*ck you, you roadkill-munching, luddite human Slim Jim!" pic.twitter.com/6fa26TqxYQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2025

Truly riveting late-night television right there.

It’s so obvious this sellout is owned by advertisers and politicians. What a tool. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2025

Trump has broken his brain.

Maybe Colbert is losing his job next year because he's mentally unstable. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) August 7, 2025

Could be.

Losing is particularly hard for the biggest egos on the Left. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 7, 2025

Clearly.

An entire staff of writers and all they can come up with is f**k you, over and over again. https://t.co/lStf9apnoN — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) August 7, 2025

To the tune of $100 million a year.

Man, he’s so hilarious. A mastery of joke-telling.



It will remain a mystery why he was cancelled. https://t.co/NAUVAUv2FD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2025

A mystery wrapped in an enigma.

Look, if mRNA technology / research is that vital (and I think it is) the companies doing it should have no problem funding it privately. https://t.co/4TAWb1V6kZ — RBe (@RBPundit) August 7, 2025

Correct.

And the left still doesn’t understand why he was cancelled https://t.co/lXMJCiYMLi — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 7, 2025

Because of President Trump. Duh.

Colbert is just going to trash what’s left of his bes***ted career in the next 10 months.



Smug, arrogant, emotionally disregulated, and disrespectful of the Tonight legacy which is not his to torch. https://t.co/HCG2F3vEt6 — libertatem et vinum🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@RougeSillery) August 7, 2025

All of this.

