Gee, Why Is No One Watching Stephen Colbert? This Unhinged Attack on RFK Jr. Might Be a Clue (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on August 07, 2025
Townhall Media

It's a total mystery why Paramount/CBS canceled Stephen Colbert and 'The Late Show.'

Truly.

Not.

It's going off the air next May because it's hemorrhaging cash, it's prime viewing audience has the collective age of dirt, and because of stuff like this:

Truly riveting late-night television right there.

Trump has broken his brain.

Could be.

Clearly.

To the tune of $100 million a year.

A mystery wrapped in an enigma.

Correct.

Because of President Trump. Duh.

All of this.

