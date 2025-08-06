Denver Can't Fund Police, but It CAN Find Money to Host the 2030...
U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Japan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 06, 2025
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum/U.S. Army via AP

War is hell.

There's a reason that's been a saying for ages. War is brutal, by its very nature. The entire purpose of a war is to win, and to annihilate the enemy in the process. Somewhere along the line, however, we forgot that in favor of 'proportionality' and 'rules of engagement.'

This is what leads us to never-ending wars with higher casualty rates.

During WWII, Japan was prepared to fight to the last man, woman, and child on the island. They had no plans to surrender. The war would have dragged on and cost, quite possibly, millions of lives.

Dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was the correct thing to do.

Despite what scolds like this say:

Ah, she used Japan to make a point about Gaza.

So here's the actual point: don't start wars you can't finish.

Neither one is an example of 'genocide.'

Heroes.

We remember.

It's that easy.

Solid advice.

It was the right choice.

Bingo. You can't win with them.

That's the correct definition.

Absolutely beyond parody.

That's exactly what they want.

Yes, it is.

Australia would've been Japan's next target.

And there endeth the lesson.

