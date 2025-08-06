U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Japan

War is hell.

There's a reason that's been a saying for ages. War is brutal, by its very nature. The entire purpose of a war is to win, and to annihilate the enemy in the process. Somewhere along the line, however, we forgot that in favor of 'proportionality' and 'rules of engagement.'

This is what leads us to never-ending wars with higher casualty rates.

During WWII, Japan was prepared to fight to the last man, woman, and child on the island. They had no plans to surrender. The war would have dragged on and cost, quite possibly, millions of lives.

Dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was the correct thing to do.

Despite what scolds like this say:

80 years ago, the US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima - a crime against humanity that killed tens of thousands in an instant.



We remember the victims and survivors, and recommit to building a world free from nuclear weapons.



We also remember Gaza, where Israel has dropped… — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) August 6, 2025

Ah, she used Japan to make a point about Gaza.

So here's the actual point: don't start wars you can't finish.

Neither one is an example of 'genocide.'

Heroes.

You remind me of today’s reporters who don’t remember how a war started. I remember how our war with Japan started and I remember how Israel’s war with Gaza started.

There are many that wish that Israel‘s war with Gaza could end the same way the US war with Japan ended. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 6, 2025

We remember.

Love how you render your initial statement moot with the followup. It's not the size of the weapon; it's how the weapon is used.



Also, Hamas can end the war they started any time, simply by releasing the hostages and surrendering. 🤷‍♀️ — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) August 6, 2025

It's that easy.

Don’t want none? Don’t start none — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 6, 2025

Solid advice.

Dropping the atomic bombs on Japan was the best possible outcome & the only correct choice. It saved an order of magnitude more Japanese lives than it cost. The revisionist narrative is bulls**t. Always has been.https://t.co/qYZ5prXt2D https://t.co/gttEC18dbO pic.twitter.com/1dlJJDQEhJ — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) August 6, 2025

It was the right choice.

There’s not a single doubt in my mind, that had the nukes never been used, people like Zarah would’ve been denouncing Operation Downfall as “genocidal”.



The lesson? F**k the critics, America must do what is necessary. https://t.co/1WTbFmCJdH pic.twitter.com/5rbGGWBFI0 — Curtis LeMay Stan 🇺🇲 (@TheBigCigar1906) August 6, 2025

Bingo. You can't win with them.

What you call "genocide" is actually called "losing the war you started." https://t.co/7ZL1fsIh5P — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2025

That's the correct definition.

Beyond parody: not only the wild ignorance about the ending of the war with Imperial Japan, but then bringing it back to the Palestine Arabs and the evil Jews, the ur-cause of the Leftist-Islamist alliance - an obsession that is shoehorned into every aspect of life and history. https://t.co/IqOjBnwL9H — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) August 6, 2025

Absolutely beyond parody.

They are spelling it out for you.



Many of those who want Israel to surrender to Hamas would have wanted England to surrender to Germany and the US to surrender to Japan.



I'm not making the comparison, they are. https://t.co/9rszpSU6us — H.A. Hazony (@HAHazony) August 6, 2025

That's exactly what they want.

The Palestinian Arabs in Azza are like the Japanese in World War II.



Good comparison.



Perfect comparison, really. https://t.co/1nFjHe9wqD — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) August 6, 2025

Yes, it is.

The Aussies didn't care wtf we did to the Japs, as long as we saved their a**** from Japanese conquest.



Now look at this little ingrate. https://t.co/fEbR4VdYTQ — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) August 6, 2025

Australia would've been Japan's next target.

The Japanese killed 3x as many civilians in Nanking alone as both atom bombs combined.



A decade earlier.



Actual innocent Chinese.



Whose government wasn't raping and murdering its way across Asia.



Japanese civilians were complicit. So are those in Gaza. https://t.co/eIYg1z9zKT — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 6, 2025

And there endeth the lesson.

