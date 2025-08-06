Hypocritical Penske Gets WRECKED Over Statement on DHS Using Its Trucks for Immigration Raids

Earlier today, we told you about a DHS operation involving Penske trucks. Agents showed up at a Home Depot and rounded up illegals, including members of the MS-13 gang.

The Left was outraged (of course), but the rest of us are glad to see someone is finally enforcing our borders.

Now, Penske Truck Rental has issued a statement about the operation:

A statement from Penske Truck Rental pic.twitter.com/R000nxtda0 — Penske Transportation Solutions (@PenskeNews) August 6, 2025

Penske is really hoping you've forgotten what happened in 2023, when border agents found almost 60 illegals in the back of one of their trucks.

X users, however, did not:

Weird that I can’t find any tweets from you after this happened. pic.twitter.com/Tq3ejRzlwV — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2025

So weird.

Very quickly.

ICE will do what they need to in order to enforce our laws, and you will sit down and shut up about it.



Or are you only OK with transportation of people when it is illegals who bake to death in the back of one of your trucks? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 6, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

It's cool, we'll just nationalize Penske and use all of your trucks only for this — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 6, 2025

Heh.

Nothing. Penske said nothing.

Found a truck rental company I will never do business with https://t.co/hsoAJT1SUF — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 6, 2025

Get the Bud Light treatment ready!

I think we might have just discovered why @PenskeNews is so mad about criminals being apprehended by @ICEgov. https://t.co/nQmCu2duiE pic.twitter.com/MDNkio4KK5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2025

Quite possibly.

The funny thing about this pathetic statement is, MS-13 has been using your trucks for human trafficking for years. https://t.co/twhZHqBeaw — Andrew Cuff (@AndrewJCuff) August 6, 2025

They're fine with that. Because reasons.

Girl you know it's bad when Penske (owned by one of the country's most notorious GOP donors) has to tell a Republican administration to keep its distance https://t.co/y63hBmSfwK — Blake Goodman (@ItsTheBlakerie) August 6, 2025

Or, perhaps this was some other corporate lackey issuing a statement. Let's see what GOP-supporting owner says or does in the coming hours and days.

Even DHS dragged Penske:

Care to remind the American people what Penske said when this happened? Silence speaks volumes.



The brave agents of @ICEgov and @CBP will continue carrying out their mission to protect Americans. https://t.co/tuF06VNR5C pic.twitter.com/IHfr373W9A — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 6, 2025

Mic. Drop.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.



