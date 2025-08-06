Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones' Outrageous Holocaust Comparison to Redistricting
Hypocritical Penske Gets WRECKED Over Statement on DHS Using Its Trucks for Immigration Raids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:40 PM on August 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier today, we told you about a DHS operation involving Penske trucks. Agents showed up at a Home Depot and rounded up illegals, including members of the MS-13 gang.

The Left was outraged (of course), but the rest of us are glad to see someone is finally enforcing our borders.

Now, Penske Truck Rental has issued a statement about the operation:

Penske is really hoping you've forgotten what happened in 2023, when border agents found almost 60 illegals in the back of one of their trucks.

X users, however, did not:

So weird.

Very quickly.

That's (D)ifferent.

Heh.

Nothing. Penske said nothing.

Get the Bud Light treatment ready!

Quite possibly.

They're fine with that. Because reasons.

Or, perhaps this was some other corporate lackey issuing a statement. Let's see what GOP-supporting owner says or does in the coming hours and days.

Even DHS dragged Penske:

Mic. Drop.

