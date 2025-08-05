Stephen King BUTCHERS His Dopey Argument Against Texas Redistricting

If you cannot find examples of Democrats complaining about Democrats redistricting states, don't feel bad. It doesn't exist.

See, it's only bad when Republicans do it.

Because reasons.

Stephen King, a brilliant author but terrible human being, decided to chime in about Texas' plan to redraw its congressional maps and -- as always -- he demonstrated why he should just stick to writing books about scary things in Maine.

Redistricting--also known as gerrymandering--is like a dishonest butcher putting his thumb on the scales.

That's what Greg Abbott is doing in Texas. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 4, 2025

Then you'll be against California and Illinois' heavily gerrymandered maps, right?

Right, Stephen?

And this is currently Illinois. 👇



You all are hilarious with your “YOU CAN’T DO THAT! ONLY WE CAN DO THAT!” outrage. pic.twitter.com/dZFqQHfi5Q — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 5, 2025

Absolutely hilarious.

Now do every single blue state in America, elderly lesbian aunt.



The left is just pissed that they already played their gerrymandering card and have nothing to come back with as Republicans return the favor. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 5, 2025

We laughed out loud at 'elderly lesbian aunt.'

Like Illinois, that's (D)ifferent.

It's fun to see ignorant Democrats act outraged with redistricting when Republicans are in power and totally comfortable with it when their team is in control. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) August 4, 2025

So much fun.

The Democrats always pick the worst causes to champion.

Funny, I don't recall you commenting on all of the Democrat redistricting. Have you seen the Illinois district map, e.g.? — Cynical Mike (@CynicalMike) August 5, 2025

He doesn't care about that.

Now do Illinois & California you dishonest hack. https://t.co/TqI4RkAhw9 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 5, 2025

We're waiting, Stephen.

Huh. Do democrats ever gerrymander, historically?



I agree it’s bad. But it can’t be bad for just one side. https://t.co/2TsRzWAU3k pic.twitter.com/CvLjNtPtB2 — Sandy Petersen 🪔 (@SandyofCthulhu) August 5, 2025

It's only bad when Republicans do it.

Democrats are depending on Americans not knowing that Democrats regularly gerrymander and, in fact, Democrats invented the practice.



I have a lot of sympathy with the idea of just completely eliminating gerrymandering as a whole. Like we could create a situation where a computer… https://t.co/53vtk8Qflc — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 5, 2025

The entire post reads:

I have a lot of sympathy with the idea of just completely eliminating gerrymandering as a whole. Like we could create a situation where a computer could draw straight lines through a state to create however many districts equal in population within a margin of error of at most 100 people. I think that might actually be a good idea. But it is completely dishonest for any Democrat to act like as if this is some kind of strange new innovation by Republicans when their party literally invented the practice. If you want to debate gerrymanders, fine and if you wanna talk about how to end the practice I’ll listen. But if you wanna come here pretending like as if this is something Republicans do and Democrats don’t … GTFOOH Seriously, I am so sick of these childish discussions.

So, so sick of it.

It's so bad.

