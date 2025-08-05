Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to...
Texas AG Says He Will Seek Judicial Orders Vacating the Offices of Runaway...
Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In...
Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad
You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete...
'Deep Ties to Terrorist Organizations:' Tom Cotton Formally Petitions IRS to Investigate C...
Understanding Zohran Mamdani's Radical LGBTQ+ Plans for New York City
Sweeney’s Latest Sharp Shooting Video and GOP Reveal Trigger Leftist Meltdown
Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About...
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia...

Stephen King BUTCHERS His Dopey Argument Against Texas Redistricting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 05, 2025

If you cannot find examples of Democrats complaining about Democrats redistricting states, don't feel bad. It doesn't exist.

See, it's only bad when Republicans do it.

Advertisement

Because reasons.

Stephen King, a brilliant author but terrible human being, decided to chime in about Texas' plan to redraw its congressional maps and -- as always -- he demonstrated why he should just stick to writing books about scary things in Maine.

Then you'll be against California and Illinois' heavily gerrymandered maps, right?

Right, Stephen?

Absolutely hilarious.

We laughed out loud at 'elderly lesbian aunt.'

Like Illinois, that's (D)ifferent.

Recommended

You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So much fun.

The Democrats always pick the worst causes to champion.

He doesn't care about that.

We're waiting, Stephen.

It's only bad when Republicans do it.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

I have a lot of sympathy with the idea of just completely eliminating gerrymandering as a whole. Like we could create a situation where a computer could draw straight lines through a state to create however many districts equal in population within a margin of error of at most 100 people. I think that might actually be a good idea.

But it is completely dishonest for any Democrat to act like as if this is some kind of strange new innovation by Republicans when their party literally invented the practice. If you want to debate gerrymanders, fine and if you wanna talk about how to end the practice I’ll listen. But if you wanna come here pretending like as if this is something Republicans do and Democrats don’t … GTFOOH

Seriously, I am so sick of these childish discussions.

So, so sick of it.

It's so bad.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP ILLINOIS REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans
Grateful Calvin
Any Day Now: Dan Rather's Climate Doom and Gloom Aged Like Milk In the Summer Sun
Amy Curtis
Lizzo Posts Her Take on the American Eagle Outfitters Ad
Brett T.
Texas AG Says He Will Seek Judicial Orders Vacating the Offices of Runaway Democrats
Brett T.
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans Grateful Calvin
Advertisement