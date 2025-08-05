Stephen King BUTCHERS His Dopey Argument Against Texas Redistricting

If you cannot find examples of Democrats complaining about Democrats redistricting states, don't feel bad. It doesn't exist.
See, it's only bad when Republicans do it.
Because reasons.
Stephen King, a brilliant author but terrible human being, decided to chime in about Texas' plan to redraw its congressional maps and -- as always -- he demonstrated why he should just stick to writing books about scary things in Maine.
Redistricting--also known as gerrymandering--is like a dishonest butcher putting his thumb on the scales.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 4, 2025
That's what Greg Abbott is doing in Texas.
Then you'll be against California and Illinois' heavily gerrymandered maps, right?
Right, Stephen?
And this is currently Illinois. 👇— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 5, 2025
You all are hilarious with your “YOU CAN’T DO THAT! ONLY WE CAN DO THAT!” outrage. pic.twitter.com/dZFqQHfi5Q
Absolutely hilarious.
Now do every single blue state in America, elderly lesbian aunt.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 5, 2025
The left is just pissed that they already played their gerrymandering card and have nothing to come back with as Republicans return the favor.
We laughed out loud at 'elderly lesbian aunt.'
Here's MD. Freaking hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/n4pHM9K6ss— StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) August 5, 2025
Like Illinois, that's (D)ifferent.
Recommended
It's fun to see ignorant Democrats act outraged with redistricting when Republicans are in power and totally comfortable with it when their team is in control.— American Made (@Brain_Pwr) August 4, 2025
So much fun.
The Democrats always pick the worst causes to champion.
Funny, I don't recall you commenting on all of the Democrat redistricting. Have you seen the Illinois district map, e.g.?— Cynical Mike (@CynicalMike) August 5, 2025
He doesn't care about that.
Now do Illinois & California you dishonest hack. https://t.co/TqI4RkAhw9— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 5, 2025
We're waiting, Stephen.
Huh. Do democrats ever gerrymander, historically?— Sandy Petersen 🪔 (@SandyofCthulhu) August 5, 2025
I agree it’s bad. But it can’t be bad for just one side. https://t.co/2TsRzWAU3k pic.twitter.com/CvLjNtPtB2
It's only bad when Republicans do it.
Democrats are depending on Americans not knowing that Democrats regularly gerrymander and, in fact, Democrats invented the practice.— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 5, 2025
I have a lot of sympathy with the idea of just completely eliminating gerrymandering as a whole. Like we could create a situation where a computer… https://t.co/53vtk8Qflc
The entire post reads:
I have a lot of sympathy with the idea of just completely eliminating gerrymandering as a whole. Like we could create a situation where a computer could draw straight lines through a state to create however many districts equal in population within a margin of error of at most 100 people. I think that might actually be a good idea.
But it is completely dishonest for any Democrat to act like as if this is some kind of strange new innovation by Republicans when their party literally invented the practice. If you want to debate gerrymanders, fine and if you wanna talk about how to end the practice I’ll listen. But if you wanna come here pretending like as if this is something Republicans do and Democrats don’t … GTFOOH
Seriously, I am so sick of these childish discussions.
So, so sick of it.
I'll just leave this here. https://t.co/vTGhQgnM33 pic.twitter.com/T69otrg955— ArTroutChaser 🟥⬜🟦 USA (@syncosys) August 5, 2025
It's so bad.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member