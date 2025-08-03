Rep. Delia Ramirez: Reject Division, Hate Billionaires and Corporations Instead

We've run the numbers before, but it bears repeating: we could take every penny of wealth from the billionaires Democrats paint as boogeymen, and it would only fund their out-of-control spending for a few days.

Advertisement

That's it.

It's not a tax problem. It's a spending problem.

But you can't tell that to Democrats, who keep doubling down on the idea that because someone, somewhere, is rich, that means you are not.

Enter Rep. Delia Ramirez, who wants to 'end division' by ... hating on billionaires. And busineses. And politicians.

It's not immigrants increasing your rent, denying your healthcare claims, and increasing the cost of your groceries. It's corporations. It's billionaires. It's bought, corrupt politicians.



It's time we reject politics of division and fight together for policies that put working… pic.twitter.com/TnpFJZdb9S — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) August 2, 2025

So. Much. Unity.

NOT.

And yes -- it's illegal immigrants increasing rent by using up the housing (usually on the taxpayers' dime). It's the government that incentivized health insurance companies to deny claims and raised the price of groceries.

You're dressed pretty fancy for someone claiming to be "a woman of the people." — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) August 3, 2025

No, no. She's (D)ifferent.

You're dressed pretty fancy for someone claiming to be "a woman of the people." — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) August 3, 2025

No one. Not a soul.

Envy looks terrible on you Delia. — J🇺🇸 (@GMUW1987) August 3, 2025

Green is not her color.

Delia will reject the politics of division right after she hits the “Post” button on this tweet. Maybe. — Joey Bag O'Donuts (@joey__donuts) August 3, 2025

Don't hold your breath, though.

Tell me you never took an economics course without telling me... — Mike McClain's Lazy Eyeball (@MitchRiller) August 3, 2025

The economic illiteracy is strong with this one.

They aren't paying enough tax to cover their drain on our federal and state funds! Crime is down since the LAW is now being followed! — RockKelleyRustFactory (@rockkelleyrust) August 3, 2025

They being illegal immigrants.

No, they actually are. You know this, but you’re a racist and prejudiced against whites and we all know it. — Panther Fan in GA (@PantherFaninGA) August 3, 2025

She's also prejudiced against the companies that employ us, provide us food, and the billionaires who pay the majority of our taxes. She's on a roll.

"It's bought, corrupt politicians." — Is this a confession? — Svetik 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@lana330) August 2, 2025

No, no. She's always perfect and above-board.

Do the laws of supply and demand cease to exist in your kitchen? Of course illegals drive up rent by reducing supply.



It's really not that hard. https://t.co/LHWetFvhty — We Used to Be a Proper Country (@Mzandthropic) August 3, 2025

Advertisement

Not hard at all.

Imagine listening to this low intelligence drivel and realizing federal tax money pays for it. https://t.co/1hGj5VIE2T — Dan Butters (@DanButtersChi) August 3, 2025

Sad, really.

What the Selfie Queen won't tell you is illegal immigrants working illegally here in the U.S. send nearly $65B via remittances to their country of origin.



Delia lies for a living. https://t.co/MG5HWkaLSG — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) August 3, 2025

Like all politicians, really.

If they're undocumented, how can you confirm these numbers if there are no "documents" to record them?



The greater the number of people, the greater the increase in the cost of supporting social welfare and basic services (housing, groceries, social security, healthcare...) if… https://t.co/V1cc4rLWpb — Pol Pérez (@polprezz) August 2, 2025

Supply and demand is a thing.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.