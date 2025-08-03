Rep. Delia Ramirez: Reject Division, Hate Billionaires and Corporations Instead

GOP Plan to Stop Democrats From Blocking Trump Judicial Nominees - This Week...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:00 AM on August 03, 2025
Imgflip

We've run the numbers before, but it bears repeating: we could take every penny of wealth from the billionaires Democrats paint as boogeymen, and it would only fund their out-of-control spending for a few days.

That's it.

It's not a tax problem. It's a spending problem.

But you can't tell that to Democrats, who keep doubling down on the idea that because someone, somewhere, is rich, that means you are not.

Enter Rep. Delia Ramirez, who wants to 'end division' by ... hating on billionaires. And busineses. And politicians.

So. Much. Unity.

NOT.

And yes -- it's illegal immigrants increasing rent by using up the housing (usually on the taxpayers' dime). It's the government that incentivized health insurance companies to deny claims and raised the price of groceries.

No, no. She's (D)ifferent.

No one. Not a soul.

Green is not her color.

Don't hold your breath, though.

The economic illiteracy is strong with this one.

They being illegal immigrants.

She's also prejudiced against the companies that employ us, provide us food, and the billionaires who pay the majority of our taxes. She's on a roll.

No, no. She's always perfect and above-board.

Not hard at all.

Sad, really.

Like all politicians, really.

Supply and demand is a thing.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

