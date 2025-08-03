Woman Learns Hard Way: Keep Your Mouth Shut on Vacation, Unless You Want...
'WKRP In Cincinnati' Star Loni Anderson Dead at Age 79

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:10 PM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File

Loni Anderson, the vivacious blonde actress best known for her role on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' has died. She was 79 years old.

Here's more from Variety:

Loni Anderson, who played the savvy, high-heeled receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' died on Sunday, according to AP. She was 79.

Anderson died at a hospital in Los Angeles after a battle with a 'prolonged' illness, according to her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan.

'We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,' Anderson’s family told AP in a statement.

Anderson was born in St. Paul, MN to parents Carl, a chemist, and Maxine, a model. She attended Alexander Ramsey High School and later the University of Minnesota.

Yes it is.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Gen X.

The Thanksgiving 'Turkey drop' episode is a classic.

Anderson made her acting debut in 1966 with Steve McQueen in 'Nevada Smith,' the the film -- and her career -- didn't gain much traction early on.

In the 1970s, Anderson made guest appearances on several shows including 'S.W.A.T.,' 'Barnaby Jones,' 'The Love Boat,' and 'Fantasy Island.'

Yes. She died two days short of her 80th birthday.

Her breakthrough role came as Jennifer Marlowe, the receptionist on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' a show about a struggling radio station. That show premiered in 1978.

Anderson made the pretty blonde a clever, confident, and composed character, defying the 'dumb blonde' stereotype.

She would be nominated for two Emmys and three Golden Globes for her role as Jennifer Marlowe.

Anderson was married four times, first to real estate exec Bruce Hasselberg with whom she had one daughter, then to Ross Bickell, a fellow actor.

She married actor Burt Reynolds in 1988. They adopted one son. The couple had a very messy, public divorce in 1994.

In 2008, Anderson married singer Bob Flick and the couple remained married until her death.

In her later life, Anderson was an advocate for COPD awareness as both her parents lived with the condition.

Anderson is survived by her husband Bob Flick, her children Deidra and Quinton, stepson Adam, and four grandchildren.

Our condolences to her family, friends, loved ones, and fans.

