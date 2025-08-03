'WKRP In Cincinnati' Star Loni Anderson Dead at Age 79

Loni Anderson, the vivacious blonde actress best known for her role on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' has died. She was 79 years old.

Loni Anderson, who played the savvy, high-heeled receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died on Sunday. She was 79. https://t.co/PtzNDhcduL pic.twitter.com/yRayt1QPPu — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2025

Loni Anderson, who played the savvy, high-heeled receptionist Jennifer Marlowe on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' died on Sunday, according to AP. She was 79. Anderson died at a hospital in Los Angeles after a battle with a 'prolonged' illness, according to her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan. 'We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,' Anderson’s family told AP in a statement.

Anderson was born in St. Paul, MN to parents Carl, a chemist, and Maxine, a model. She attended Alexander Ramsey High School and later the University of Minnesota.

Another icon of Gen X youth is gone 😢 — Roadhouse Pundit (@RoadhousePundit) August 3, 2025

Yes it is.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Gen X.

A very beautiful and talented woman love WKRP in Cincinnati one of my favorite all-time shows! RIP Lonnie🙏🏻 — The New Prophet (@MajorTo96608304) August 3, 2025

The Thanksgiving 'Turkey drop' episode is a classic.

Anderson made her acting debut in 1966 with Steve McQueen in 'Nevada Smith,' the the film -- and her career -- didn't gain much traction early on.

In the 1970s, Anderson made guest appearances on several shows including 'S.W.A.T.,' 'Barnaby Jones,' 'The Love Boat,' and 'Fantasy Island.'

Loved her! 💔 She would've been 80 this week 8/5/45😥 https://t.co/1G3DBtD8wS — Kristine Stone💙🎙 (@kristine_stone) August 3, 2025

Yes. She died two days short of her 80th birthday.

Her breakthrough role came as Jennifer Marlowe, the receptionist on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' a show about a struggling radio station. That show premiered in 1978.

Jennifer (#LoniAnderson) from #WKRPinCincinnati has passed away at 80.



Some of us who are older are seeing the TV and music celebrities we grew up with erased every day.



RIP Loni. pic.twitter.com/vQeOvILLig — Tom Odell (@TomOdell) August 3, 2025

#OnMyWalk to memories of lovely Loni Anderson, one of the genuinely nicest ladies I’ve ever worked with, on set of our Christmas movie with Donna Mills. We had so much fun on this! She will be greatly missed!💔💔 pic.twitter.com/yFDhoWxVRE — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) August 3, 2025

The news just came through that my dear friend Loni Anderson has passed.



Like many, I am absolutely stunned and heartbroken. Our friendship has spanned many years, and news like this is never easy to hear or accept.



What can I say about Loni that everyone doesn’t already… pic.twitter.com/zjKPiCpMXZ — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) August 3, 2025

Anderson made the pretty blonde a clever, confident, and composed character, defying the 'dumb blonde' stereotype.

She would be nominated for two Emmys and three Golden Globes for her role as Jennifer Marlowe.

'HEARTBROKEN': Loni Anderson, who famously portrayed receptionist Jennifer Marlowe in the comedy "WKRP in Cincinnati," has died at a Los Angeles hospital following a "prolonged" illness. She was 79. pic.twitter.com/UubP73Y7lV — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 3, 2025

Anderson was married four times, first to real estate exec Bruce Hasselberg with whom she had one daughter, then to Ross Bickell, a fellow actor.

She married actor Burt Reynolds in 1988. They adopted one son. The couple had a very messy, public divorce in 1994.

In 2008, Anderson married singer Bob Flick and the couple remained married until her death.

RIP Loni Anderson, forever our Jennifer Marlowe from WKRP in Cincinnati—smart, stylish, and stealing every scene. A true TV icon with heart, humor, and glam. pic.twitter.com/qPHR3pMIRC — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 3, 2025

So many old bedroom posters leaving the wall these days. RIP, Loni Anderson. pic.twitter.com/FAAUQWHQGn — Franklin Harris 🌐 (@FranklinH3000) August 3, 2025

In her later life, Anderson was an advocate for COPD awareness as both her parents lived with the condition.

Anderson is survived by her husband Bob Flick, her children Deidra and Quinton, stepson Adam, and four grandchildren.

Our condolences to her family, friends, loved ones, and fans.