Incurious George: Conway Thinks Dems Can Fix Their Abysmal Approval by Hating President Trump Even More

As the Democratic Party sinks to new polling lows, the Left is asking itself what it can do to win back voters. They have their work cut out for them, too. Democrats only enjoy a single-digit advantage among three demographics: women ages 30-49 and seniors ages 65+. That's bad news.

Advertisement

But rather than look internally to figure out what's wrong -- no national platform, no real leader -- the Democrats have decided to do what they've done for the last decade: blame President Trump. Amy Klobuchar did that the other day, and now George Conway is saying Democrats just need to RESIST harder:

A lot of people hate the Republicans because they are evil. A lot of those very same people hate the Democrats because the Democrats have been so ineffective in fighting evil. https://t.co/9O0uJMonpJ — George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway3d) August 3, 2025

This is because the 'evil' Conway claims exists ... doesn't exist. And 75 million votes agreed when they reelected Donald Trump last November.

But you do you, George.

Idiots who ignore thr lawfare and tyranny from the Democrat Party will fall really hard. — Dora Etoile Du_Roi (@DoraDuRoi) August 3, 2025

It's George Conway. He doesn't have far to fall.

Democrats polling at 17%. Read the room dummy — C-4 (@demolitionManC4) August 3, 2025

He read the room and decided the Democrats weren't unhinged enough.

Logician! 🤣🤣🤣 — AdaptiveAlph 郝名阿 (@AdaptiveAlph) August 3, 2025

The funniest thing he's ever said.

Democrats admit they are evil bastards that are on a mission to destroy the US. The republicans lie about being evil and pretend that they are trying to make things better. Then there’s George conway that’s simply an idiot. — Neeson™ (@baggy615) August 3, 2025

Heh.

Evil = open borders



Evil = sanctuary



Evil = massive homelessness



Evil = releasing criminals within hours of being arrested



Evil = weaponizing the IRS against political opponents



Evil = using foreign agents to create a false Russiagate conspiracy



Evil = lying to FISA… — WPaCoyote (@pa_coyote94151) August 3, 2025

THIS. All of this.

manipulating your audience by using such rhetoric is kinda evil. — Dr. Borz Noxus (@BorzNoxus) August 3, 2025

Yes, it is. It's guys like Conway who make mentally fragile grannies have meltdowns online.

I like how you call one side evil and the other side the evil fighters. Instead of looking for unity of any kind between 2 parties fighting for the same thing, the American people. You decide to post this and keep them divided. — Matthew Snyder (@MatTheHippo) August 3, 2025

Advertisement

Which is why Democrats have cratering approval ratings.

No George, we dislike Democrats because they have no ideas to help America. You stand for one thing only hate for Donald Trump. That kind of thinking leads to people like Zohran Mamdani gaining power. Your hate is used as an excuse to adopt Marxist Socialism. Shame on you. https://t.co/ueHHC68Ks5 — Vincent Cogliano Jr (@viewsfromafarm) August 3, 2025

Bingo. The gentleman nails it!

The extent to which Democrat’s voters are furious about their party’s inability to effectively stand up to Trump cannot be overstated. https://t.co/hl15PpEUjZ — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) August 3, 2025

Yeah, that's not the problem here.

But keep blaming Trump.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



