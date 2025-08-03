Incurious George: Conway Thinks Dems Can Fix Their Abysmal Approval by Hating President Trump Even More

GOP Plan to Stop Democrats From Blocking Trump Judicial Nominees - This Week...
Amy Curtis
August 03, 2025
Twitter

As the Democratic Party sinks to new polling lows, the Left is asking itself what it can do to win back voters. They have their work cut out for them, too. Democrats only enjoy a single-digit advantage among three demographics: women ages 30-49 and seniors ages 65+. That's bad news.

But rather than look internally to figure out what's wrong -- no national platform, no real leader -- the Democrats have decided to do what they've done for the last decade: blame President Trump. Amy Klobuchar did that the other day, and now George Conway is saying Democrats just need to RESIST harder:

This is because the 'evil' Conway claims exists ... doesn't exist. And 75 million votes agreed when they reelected Donald Trump last November.

But you do you, George.

It's George Conway. He doesn't have far to fall.

He read the room and decided the Democrats weren't unhinged enough.

The funniest thing he's ever said.

Heh.

THIS. All of this.

Yes, it is. It's guys like Conway who make mentally fragile grannies have meltdowns online.

Which is why Democrats have cratering approval ratings.

Bingo. The gentleman nails it!

Yeah, that's not the problem here.

But keep blaming Trump.

