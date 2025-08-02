Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil Bove Confirmation (WATCH)

This writer had no idea who Emil Bove was until the other day, when Democrats acted like nominating him to the Court of Appeals was akin to making Voldemort the Headmaster of Hogwarts.

Democrats stormed out of the Judiciary Committee hearing, and Cory Booker whined at Republicans as they ignored Booker and went ahead and voted on Bove anyway.

Booker wasn't the only person melting down over Bove's appointment.

This random Boomer lady wanted us to know she's really mad about it because, well, WATCH:

(NSFW language warning - we recommend using headphones)

Take a chill pill, granny.

And yes, it's real:

Nope, I know this nutjob in real life. Rich retiree from a liberal college in a small town where the tuition is more expensive than the average annual salary. She's friends with the potential Major and has been spiraling since 2015 — James Little Jr (@JamesLittleJr) August 2, 2025

We bet she's a blast at parties.

They spend their days being saturated with left wing propaganda, so evil. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 31, 2025

Their hatred of President Trump has broken them beyond repair.

Do any of the people posting these videos NOT look like they’re coming off a binge? — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 31, 2025

Nope.

Serious mental health issues courtesy of the Main Stream Media.and Democrat party. — marthadurham (@marthadurham512) July 31, 2025

Something like half of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness. And it shows.

Who are these 2 million people starving to death in Gaza we keep hearing about? According to the World Population Review, the population of Gaza is 823,000.



Oh, and they're starving at such an alarming rate that their population increased by 22,000 over the past year. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) August 1, 2025

Worst genocide ever.

This woman really needs to learn some history and stop believing Hamas propaganda — Sir Loin of Beoff 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@nrkimages) August 1, 2025

But Emil Bove! Bad Orange Man!

REEEEE! REEEEE!

Who did this to their grandma? They should be ashamed. Somebody help her with some facts. This is elder abuse. pic.twitter.com/gcgH9DXVr0 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) July 31, 2025

The Democrats did this to their own voters.

If it doesn't, it should. Clearly.

What the lame stream media , specially CNN has done to these people is elder abuse honestly. https://t.co/mq1zc7Zo2g — 🌷 LIZZIE🌷 (@farmingandJesus) July 31, 2025

Yes, it is. And Boomers aged 65+ still support them, but they're one of only two groups who still do.

When will they realize that hyperventilating like this makes me want to go 10X harder. https://t.co/LqYgpdQ5e4 — MAGA Oracle (@MAGAOracle) July 31, 2025

Never.

And you're right. Part of the reason this writer voted for President Trump in 2024 was to stick it to Leftists like this.

Let’s send your social security money to the gazastinians so they can eat, dumba**. https://t.co/s1QmjA2RnG — Shaheed Phones, Inc (@GCPMCCompliance) July 31, 2025

She'd have a stroke if we did that.

Okay but what *was* in the brown acid at Woodstock? https://t.co/gggUtjcYSO — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) July 31, 2025

Heh.

This poor woman has watched way to much CNN. I actually feel sorry for her. https://t.co/uBmMmIUlzO — Shannon Weidenhaft (@ShannonWei26517) August 1, 2025

It is kind of sad. Imagine being this outraged all the time over everything.

What a miserable existence.

