Get This Lady Some Xanax, Stat! Boomer Granny Loses Her Mind Over Emil Bove Confirmation (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 02, 2025
Meme

This writer had no idea who Emil Bove was until the other day, when Democrats acted like nominating him to the Court of Appeals was akin to making Voldemort the Headmaster of Hogwarts.

Democrats stormed out of the Judiciary Committee hearing, and Cory Booker whined at Republicans as they ignored Booker and went ahead and voted on Bove anyway.

Booker wasn't the only person melting down over Bove's appointment.

This random Boomer lady wanted us to know she's really mad about it because, well, WATCH:

(NSFW language warning - we recommend using headphones)

Take a chill pill, granny.

And yes, it's real:

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Their hatred of President Trump has broken them beyond repair.

Nope.

Something like half of Leftist women have at least one diagnosed mental illness. And it shows.

Worst genocide ever.

But Emil Bove! Bad Orange Man!

REEEEE! REEEEE!

The Democrats did this to their own voters.

If it doesn't, it should. Clearly.

Yes, it is. And Boomers aged 65+ still support them, but they're one of only two groups who still do.

Never. 

And you're right. Part of the reason this writer voted for President Trump in 2024 was to stick it to Leftists like this.

She'd have a stroke if we did that.

Heh.

It is kind of sad. Imagine being this outraged all the time over everything.

What a miserable existence.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

