Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End...
VIP
Kamala, We're Just Not That Into You
U.S. Lawmaker Warns Europe's Online Safety Bill Poses Threat to Americans' Free Speech...
Then We'd Like to Make a Withdrawal! Rep. Mark Pocan Insists Once Again...
Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With...
VIP
Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away: Jonathan Capehart's Tearful Farewell to The...
A Deal in the Works? Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Moved to Minimum Security Prison...
Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propag...
JD Vance’s Political Advice to Dems: Keep Calling Americans Who Find Sydney Sweeney...
Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction
NYC Subway Nightmare: Floods Trap Commuters in Filth and Failure
Kamala Harris Insufferably Cackles Over the Government Spying on Americans Through Wireles...
'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are...
Frumpy Statues of Black Women: The Controversial New Face of Anti-Excellence in Public...

We Voted for THIS! ZERO Illegals Released Into America for Third Consecutive Month

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

This. This right here is what we voted for.

For three consecutive months, the Trump administration has released zero -- that's right, zero -- illegal immigrants into the country.

Advertisement

All it took was a different president.

It sure is.

They take this seriously. Unlike the last administration.

That's all we needed.

We see what you did there.

Not hard at all.

YUP.

Recommended

Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End of the Department of Education
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The media will ignore this.

The occupant of the Oval Office.

The Democrats didn't want to.

Exactly this.

That's what the Dems really wanted - to make open borders federal law.

Somewhere, a Leftist is crying about this.

Oh well.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP GOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End of the Department of Education
Amy Curtis
U.S. Lawmaker Warns Europe's Online Safety Bill Poses Threat to Americans' Free Speech Rights
Amy Curtis
Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With Nazi Salutes!)
Amy Curtis
Then We'd Like to Make a Withdrawal! Rep. Mark Pocan Insists Once Again Social Security Is OUR MONEY
Amy Curtis
Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction
justmindy
A Deal in the Works? Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Moved to Minimum Security Prison (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End of the Department of Education Amy Curtis
Advertisement