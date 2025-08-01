We Voted for THIS! ZERO Illegals Released Into America for Third Consecutive Month

This. This right here is what we voted for.

For three consecutive months, the Trump administration has released zero -- that's right, zero -- illegal immigrants into the country.

ZERO RELEASES BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK! 🇺🇸



For a THIRD consecutive month under President Trump and @Sec_Noem, there were ZERO USBP releases into the interior.



No more excuses. No more releases. We have taken our border back. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 1, 2025

All it took was a different president.

This is what we voted for. — Glenda Galvez🔸 (@GlendaGalvez4) August 1, 2025

It sure is.

❤️❤️❤️ yall are absolutely crushing it! Seriously, as someone who’s lived in my homeland my entire life, never felt more safe than now — Patio Warrior (@PatioWarrior) August 1, 2025

They take this seriously. Unlike the last administration.

It simply took a new President. On that actually cares. — ItsJustMe (@SneakyObtuse) August 1, 2025

That's all we needed.

Funny how that works. Anyone get the name of the Bill that made this possible? https://t.co/QULb6VkOTW — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) August 1, 2025

We see what you did there.

This is what we wanted.

How f-cking hard was that, really? https://t.co/xk4C7EkiZY — John Adams (@JohnathanWikk) August 1, 2025

Not hard at all.

YUP.

THIS SHOULD BE FRONT PAGE NEWS EVERYWHERE



For the third month in a row, NOT A SINGLE illegal was released into our country



May: 0

June: 0

July: 0



This is exactly what I voted for! pic.twitter.com/XuXxkKFeem — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2025

The media will ignore this.

Wow, what changed? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 1, 2025

The occupant of the Oval Office.

Apparently, securing our border isn't that hard... when you actually want to. — ag (@_AvalleyG_) August 1, 2025

The Democrats didn't want to.

This is proof that it wasn’t about resources. It was a decision to allow our borders to be invaded. This should be the basis for charges of treason against many people. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) August 1, 2025

Exactly this.

Didn't need a "bipartisan" law that would have institutionalized Biden's border policy, justy needed a new president! https://t.co/CdnF891mr7 — PuppyUnicorns (@Puppysunicorns) August 1, 2025

That's what the Dems really wanted - to make open borders federal law.

Imagine thinking this is a bad thing https://t.co/MDZkcz1S5j — Doug Finley🇺🇸™ (@DouglasFresshhh) August 1, 2025

Somewhere, a Leftist is crying about this.

Oh well.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

