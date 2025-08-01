We Voted for THIS! ZERO Illegals Released Into America for Third Consecutive Month

This. This right here is what we voted for.
For three consecutive months, the Trump administration has released zero -- that's right, zero -- illegal immigrants into the country.
ZERO RELEASES BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK! 🇺🇸— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 1, 2025
For a THIRD consecutive month under President Trump and @Sec_Noem, there were ZERO USBP releases into the interior.
No more excuses. No more releases. We have taken our border back.
All it took was a different president.
This is what we voted for.— Glenda Galvez🔸 (@GlendaGalvez4) August 1, 2025
It sure is.
❤️❤️❤️ yall are absolutely crushing it! Seriously, as someone who’s lived in my homeland my entire life, never felt more safe than now— Patio Warrior (@PatioWarrior) August 1, 2025
They take this seriously. Unlike the last administration.
It simply took a new President. On that actually cares.— ItsJustMe (@SneakyObtuse) August 1, 2025
That's all we needed.
Funny how that works. Anyone get the name of the Bill that made this possible? https://t.co/QULb6VkOTW— Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) August 1, 2025
We see what you did there.
This is what we wanted.— John Adams (@JohnathanWikk) August 1, 2025
How f-cking hard was that, really? https://t.co/xk4C7EkiZY
Not hard at all.
THE TRUMP EFFECT! https://t.co/2clnvBVPdl— GOP (@GOP) August 1, 2025
YUP.
THIS SHOULD BE FRONT PAGE NEWS EVERYWHERE— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2025
For the third month in a row, NOT A SINGLE illegal was released into our country
May: 0
June: 0
July: 0
This is exactly what I voted for! pic.twitter.com/XuXxkKFeem
The media will ignore this.
Wow, what changed?— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 1, 2025
The occupant of the Oval Office.
Apparently, securing our border isn't that hard... when you actually want to.— ag (@_AvalleyG_) August 1, 2025
The Democrats didn't want to.
This is proof that it wasn’t about resources. It was a decision to allow our borders to be invaded. This should be the basis for charges of treason against many people.— Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) August 1, 2025
Exactly this.
Didn't need a "bipartisan" law that would have institutionalized Biden's border policy, justy needed a new president! https://t.co/CdnF891mr7— PuppyUnicorns (@Puppysunicorns) August 1, 2025
That's what the Dems really wanted - to make open borders federal law.
Imagine thinking this is a bad thing https://t.co/MDZkcz1S5j— Doug Finley🇺🇸™ (@DouglasFresshhh) August 1, 2025
Somewhere, a Leftist is crying about this.
Oh well.
Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.
