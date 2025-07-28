Starmer STAMMERS: Watch As U.K. Prime Minister Mumbles His Way Through Non-Answer on Illegal Immigration

This is delicious.

Keir Starmer is an absolute worm, and it's highly entertaining to watch him fumble his way through an answer on illegal immigration.

WATCH:

Keir Starmer just got BODIED ☠



Reporter: "The President [Trump] makes it look easy dealing with illegal migration. You must be envious of his record in such a short period of time."



Keir Starmer: Proceeds to fumble through his wordspic.twitter.com/Y81mOC14VC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

That clip is 23 seconds of him saying absolutely nothing meaningful.

Then again, when you do say something meaningful, the police arrest you for it.

This is the same guy who said the greatest threat to Britain is Islamophobia hahahaha — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 28, 2025

And this is why the U.K. has the highest instances of rape and why Starmer can't form an answer: he won't crack down on illegal immigration -- or immigration in general -- because in his mind, Islamophobia is worse than women being assaulted or Brits being stabbed in the street.

Trump’s already cleaning up the border while Starmer’s busy dodging questions.

Even reporters are noticing the difference now. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) July 28, 2025

We noticed that was a British reporter asking the hard question there.

The difference between a problem solver and a bureaucratic waste of a suit is stark. — Matthew Larson (@Spotnposts) July 28, 2025

Very stark.

Trump’s results speak loud. Starmer just got smoked with straight-up truth on live air. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) July 28, 2025

And President Trump did it without passing new laws -- he just enforced the ones we already have.

Starmer thought he was safe with no TV in the room for Trump to show videos 🤣😂 — linus (@IomcLinus) July 28, 2025

He was not safe.

The worst leader of post World War II Britain IMO.

Two Tier Keir Starmer cannot defend 11 year old British girls from groomer rape gangs so how could he defend a nation.



In this video, he's directly asked about illegal migration, stunned at an obvious question. Praise for… https://t.co/e7esvo2USU — Michael Mandaville - Scholar Warrior Way (@MikeMandaville) July 28, 2025

You can see the panic on his face when it's asked.

Trump has shown that leaders of western governments are actively not solving unfettered migration. Trump proves they are traitors. https://t.co/1is3rADoOm — Don Pelayo (@Reitxs) July 28, 2025

They're 'solving' immigration problems by arresting British citizens who complain about it.

Funny how it wasn't a "huge issue" until they started allowing and encouraging it to happen. 🤔 https://t.co/t8yWpD5b9z — Dadpool (@dadpool3000) July 28, 2025

Advertisement

This is what the Left does: make something a big problem in the name of their agenda, then scream when someone tries to clean up their mess.

LOL and furthermore LMAO



You do not need massive infrastructure projects. You do not need a seismic shift in government. You just need to decide to enforce the law and then decide to fund and support the people doing the enforcing.



Mass migration is a choice by rulers. https://t.co/8luqVFcwhn — Observant JC (@JcObservant) July 28, 2025

Yes, it is. Not enforcing the laws was a choice.

So is enforcing the law.

President Trump has chosen the latter, and it's working.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.