Starmer STAMMERS: Watch As U.K. Prime Minister Mumbles His Way Through Non-Answer on Illegal Immigration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 28, 2025
Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP

This is delicious.

Keir Starmer is an absolute worm, and it's highly entertaining to watch him fumble his way through an answer on illegal immigration.

WATCH:

That clip is 23 seconds of him saying absolutely nothing meaningful.

Then again, when you do say something meaningful, the police arrest you for it.

And this is why the U.K. has the highest instances of rape and why Starmer can't form an answer: he won't crack down on illegal immigration -- or immigration in general -- because in his mind, Islamophobia is worse than women being assaulted or Brits being stabbed in the street.

We noticed that was a British reporter asking the hard question there.

Very stark.

And President Trump did it without passing new laws -- he just enforced the ones we already have.

He was not safe.

You can see the panic on his face when it's asked.

They're 'solving' immigration problems by arresting British citizens who complain about it.

This is what the Left does: make something a big problem in the name of their agenda, then scream when someone tries to clean up their mess.

Yes, it is. Not enforcing the laws was a choice.

So is enforcing the law.

President Trump has chosen the latter, and it's working.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

