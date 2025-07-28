ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in...
VIP
To Attack Israel, the Media Wages War on Truth and Children
U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With...
DEPORT THEM ALL: Wisconsin Teens Would Be Alive If Not for Democrats' Lax...
We All Know He's LYING: Keir Starmer Says the U.K. Doesn't Censor Anyone...
Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...
WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy...
Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards...
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Shows 'Impressive' Pic From Leftist Rally and It's HILARIOUSLY BAD
Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to...
Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting...
Karoline Leavitt Is Among Those Wondering How CNN Can Afford to Keep the...

Fool Me Twice: After YEARS of Broken Immigration Promises, Amnesty Proposal Gets MASSIVE Blowback

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 28, 2025
Meme

A couple of weeks ago, we brought you a thread from an X user who explained why she went from an immigration squish to a hardliner.

In 1986, the U.S. passed a massive amnesty with the promise of a border wall, tougher enforcement, and the vow it would never happen again.

Advertisement

Almost 40 years later, those promises were all broken, and we won't get fooled again.

So this proposal -- in a different time -- might have been reasonable and listened to.

It reads:

2. No immigrant may seek any taxpayer funded benefit until they've been a citizen for 5 years, or citizenship is revoked and they are deported

3. Any federal, state, or local official giving them such benefits goes to prison

4. Only citizens count for congressional apportionment

5. Commit a violent felony = execution

6. Nonviolent felony or violent misdemeanor = permanent expulsion.  Up to 3 Nonviolent misdemeanors, you're not expelled, third time, you go.

7. To remain here under amnesty, you must have a sponsor or sponsors who can put up a bond to support you if you need assistance for that period and your 5 year 'citizenship seasoning' period, and who will be charged as accessories in any crime you commit until getting your citizenship.

Every single one of these promises has been made -- and broken -- in some form.

So nope.

No amnesty.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

THIS.

This won't happen.

We've all seen the government's lack of willingness to enforce the laws, whether through malice or apathy.

We have no reason to trust them ever again.

No trust whatsoever.

Then, and only then, can we look at reforming the immigration process and letting some back in.

Maybe.

He's correct.

This writer was three when that happened and yeah, she's a hard no on this.

Advertisement

They always demand the Right follow the rules they refuse to.

Nothing.

Poorly.

We're on board with all of this.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
ICE Arrests Illegal Alien POLICE OFFICER After He Attempted to Buy a Gun
Brett T.
Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With Trade Deals
Grateful Calvin
Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going to Pretend It's Not Happening
Doug P.
Police Officer in Critical Condition as Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation in Manhattan
Eric V.
Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement