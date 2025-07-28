Fool Me Twice: After YEARS of Broken Immigration Promises, Amnesty Proposal Gets MASSIVE Blowback

A couple of weeks ago, we brought you a thread from an X user who explained why she went from an immigration squish to a hardliner.

In 1986, the U.S. passed a massive amnesty with the promise of a border wall, tougher enforcement, and the vow it would never happen again.

Almost 40 years later, those promises were all broken, and we won't get fooled again.

So this proposal -- in a different time -- might have been reasonable and listened to.

1. Amnesty for everyone in the USA right now. BUT:



2. No immigrant may seek any taxpayer funded benefit until they've been a citizen for 5 years, or citizenship is revoked and they are deported



It reads:

2. No immigrant may seek any taxpayer funded benefit until they've been a citizen for 5 years, or citizenship is revoked and they are deported 3. Any federal, state, or local official giving them such benefits goes to prison 4. Only citizens count for congressional apportionment 5. Commit a violent felony = execution 6. Nonviolent felony or violent misdemeanor = permanent expulsion. Up to 3 Nonviolent misdemeanors, you're not expelled, third time, you go. 7. To remain here under amnesty, you must have a sponsor or sponsors who can put up a bond to support you if you need assistance for that period and your 5 year 'citizenship seasoning' period, and who will be charged as accessories in any crime you commit until getting your citizenship.

Every single one of these promises has been made -- and broken -- in some form.

So nope.

No amnesty.

No.



We tried kicking the football with Lucy holding it back in 1986.



We've been begging for enforcement ever since.



The bill has come due.



Deport every single illegal alien.



Every.



Single.



One. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) July 28, 2025

THIS.

An addendum:

If this law is not followed, if the penalties are not enforced, even ONCE, Amnesty is cancelled, and everyone previously eligible for deportion is deportable again.



There is absolutely no leeway in any of the penalties. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 28, 2025

This won't happen.

We've all seen the government's lack of willingness to enforce the laws, whether through malice or apathy.

We have no reason to trust them ever again.

Every reason to believe the conditions will be ignored. No trust exists for these kind of deals. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) July 28, 2025

No trust whatsoever.

No amnesty. None. Every illegal has to leave. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) July 28, 2025

Then, and only then, can we look at reforming the immigration process and letting some back in.

Maybe.

No deal. Send them home.



Even as a thought experiment, this is a bad idea. Several points would be found unconstitutional, or would get repealed or never enforced, so there is no such deal to be had.



That aside, amnesty would skew the census. If that were the only impact of… pic.twitter.com/xI24raf5SU — Chapter Lurid (@ChapterLurid) July 28, 2025

He's correct.

Tell me you weren't alive when Congress f***ed Reagan on an amnesty bill, without actually saying it.@marcorandazza https://t.co/R6nr63XAaQ — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) July 28, 2025

This writer was three when that happened and yeah, she's a hard no on this.

No. I refuse to meet in the middle even with the strictest of rules because the left always ignores said rules. Always. Jettison every single one of them. https://t.co/VEVGfn5rzO — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 28, 2025

They always demand the Right follow the rules they refuse to.

What’s in this for me? https://t.co/wMFTGXZbgb — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2025

Nothing.

Every single amnesty condition you impose will either be ignored or repealed.



You simply can’t trust Democrats on amnesty. Reagan did. How’d that work out? https://t.co/FdqEGM4XuC — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 28, 2025

Poorly.

No. Go home and get in line to make a case as to why we should accept you and what we get out of it. If it's not enough, you are denied. End birthright citizenship, speed up deportations, end asylum and refugee admissions, and never citizenship even if they marry an American. https://t.co/qGAD1Lg4WO — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 28, 2025

We're on board with all of this.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

