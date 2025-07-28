Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...
WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy...
Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards...
Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to...
Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting...
Karoline Leavitt Is Among Those Wondering How CNN Can Afford to Keep the...
Starmer STAMMERS: Watch As U.K. Prime Minister Mumbles His Way Through Non-Answer on...
Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump...
Alleged News Outlet The Daily Beast Claims That Trump Survived an 'Alleged' Assassination...
Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People...
CNN Confronts Dem Senator With Party's Dismal Favorability and Here's What His Response...
VIP
Is It Just ME, or Does John Brennan's Last Post on X Say...
OOF! Mollie Hemingway Makes an EXAMPLE of Democrat Lapdog 'Fact-Checker' Glenn Kessler As...
KNEW It! Newly Declassified Docs Show VA Sen. Mark Warner Has a WHOLE...

Sen. Dick Blumenthal Shows 'Impressive' Pic From Leftist Rally and It's HILARIOUSLY BAD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 28, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer is going to mail a dictionary to Sen. Dick Blumenthal's office this week. Why?

Well, maybe that dictionary will help him understand the meaning of the word 'impressive.'

Advertisement

Because, Dick, this ain't it:

There are seven people in that shot, not including Blumenthal.

There are more people in this writer's house.

It's nice to see the retirement home does field trips, though.

So impressive.

Not.

They sure do.

And they want the rest of us to be as miserable as they are.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But that's (D)ifferent.

This writer laughed out loud.

Heh.

Dick is completely out of touch.

He would never be seen rubbing elbows with us poors!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONNECTICUT DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards Being a Trillionaire
Amy Curtis
WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy Who Targeted Criminals
Amy Curtis
Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting Men In Women's Bathrooms
Amy Curtis
Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America
Sam J.
Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to Block PP Defunding?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement