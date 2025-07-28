Sen. Dick Blumenthal Shows 'Impressive' Pic From Leftist Rally and It's HILARIOUSLY BAD

This writer is going to mail a dictionary to Sen. Dick Blumenthal's office this week. Why?

Well, maybe that dictionary will help him understand the meaning of the word 'impressive.'

Advertisement

Because, Dick, this ain't it:

An impressive showing of support for Families over Billionaires in Westport on Saturday. Great spirit & energy! pic.twitter.com/JYD6TgY0Yh — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) July 27, 2025

There are seven people in that shot, not including Blumenthal.

There are more people in this writer's house.

So, a handful of retired boomers pissed off about everything and nothing better to do. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 28, 2025

It's nice to see the retirement home does field trips, though.

Looks like 7 people and you? Very impressive, Dick. — PixieSS ☕️☀️ (@pixiejss) July 28, 2025

So impressive.

Not.

Democrats have far more billionaire donors than there are people in that crowd — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 28, 2025

They sure do.

Rich white liberals. The most hated demographic on Earth. They even hate themselves. — illDiscourse (@illdiscourse) July 27, 2025

And they want the rest of us to be as miserable as they are.

It’s almost like your constituents have no idea your family and friends are billionaires… — Melissa Ziobron (@MelissaZiobron) July 27, 2025

But that's (D)ifferent.

That’s a formidable Bridge team right there. — Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) July 27, 2025

This writer laughed out loud.

Did all half dozen of you share Vietnam war stories with each other? https://t.co/JA6Qe9UK8q — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 28, 2025

Heh.

That rich, Dick. @SenBlumenthal the median income in Westport is $237,000. The stealing public money sign is rich too since the democrats love to give tax payer money to every NGO and foreign country. Nice try. https://t.co/mnlP1C3kgA — HRHBEAUX 🇭🇺 +🇨🇭 + 🇳🇱 = 🇺🇸 (@hrhbeaux) July 27, 2025

Dick is completely out of touch.

So impressed. Ukraine First Blumenthal managed to take a picture with rich, white people unaffected by the policies that he pushes. 🤡 https://t.co/uH5cx2KyAf — Kate (@kate_p45) July 28, 2025

He would never be seen rubbing elbows with us poors!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



