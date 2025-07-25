President Trump Minces No Words About Hamas Refusing ANOTHER Ceasefire (WATCH)

President Trump is departing for Scotland today, but took some time to answer media questions on his way to Marine One.

One of those questions concerned Hamas and the recent collapse of ceasefire negotiations.

Advertisement

President Trump minced no words about it, either:

.@POTUS on Hamas and Gaza: "They pulled out in terms of negotiating. It was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die." pic.twitter.com/GpYe3kUYRn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2025

Time and again, Hamas remains obstinate.

Of course they want to die.



That’s why they’ll receive no mercy.



Turn Gaza into a graveyard. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 25, 2025

Martyrdom is part of Islamic terrorism.

Islamism is a perverse ideology. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 25, 2025

Yes.

People don't realize Israel has made several offers. The Palestinians walk away every time. They don't want peace. Israel has no one to make peace with — John Bind (@johnbind2) July 25, 2025

This is correct.

That’s what happens when people don’t know how to stop fighting. That analogy can be used in more than war.



Know when to stop fighting. — Hope (@hopeXmeta) July 25, 2025

Solid advice.

Time to wrap up Hamas.



Hamas used to have the backing of the global Mainstream Media. That support is evaporating daily.



Time to dismantle Hamas forever. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) July 25, 2025

Only then will there be peace.

This is connected to the French announcement. Why would Hamas negotiate when the Eurotrash are promising them a state?



Once again, the Europeans have stabbed the country that pays for most of their defense and subsidizes their welfare states in the back.



Getting kind of old. https://t.co/3eMRUa1M8L — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2025

Yes. We told you about France's capitulation here. Western nations who pander to Hamas and Palestine prolong this war.

And if they want to die, this writer suggests we grant that request.

“I think they want to die” says President Trump about Hamas who refuse to negotiate a peace deal or hostage release.



Why of course they want to die. Their sect practices martyrdom. https://t.co/kudMCy5x0H — Meցan (@MeganSuspended) July 25, 2025

We all know this.

The Palestinians don't want a deal. They've walked away from the half dozen+ deals they've been offered. https://t.co/tj8gTzveuL — John Bind (@johnbind2) July 25, 2025

Correct. Which is why we have zero sympathy for Hamas.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



