President Trump Minces No Words About Hamas Refusing ANOTHER Ceasefire (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

President Trump is departing for Scotland today, but took some time to answer media questions on his way to Marine One.

One of those questions concerned Hamas and the recent collapse of ceasefire negotiations.

President Trump minced no words about it, either:

Time and again, Hamas remains obstinate.

Martyrdom is part of Islamic terrorism.

Yes.

This is correct.

Solid advice.

Only then will there be peace.

Yes. We told you about France's capitulation here. Western nations who pander to Hamas and Palestine prolong this war.

And if they want to die, this writer suggests we grant that request.

We all know this.

Correct. Which is why we have zero sympathy for Hamas.

