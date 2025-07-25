President Trump Minces No Words About Hamas Refusing ANOTHER Ceasefire (WATCH)

President Trump is departing for Scotland today, but took some time to answer media questions on his way to Marine One.
One of those questions concerned Hamas and the recent collapse of ceasefire negotiations.
President Trump minced no words about it, either:
.@POTUS on Hamas and Gaza: "They pulled out in terms of negotiating. It was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die." pic.twitter.com/GpYe3kUYRn— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2025
Time and again, Hamas remains obstinate.
Of course they want to die.— The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 25, 2025
That’s why they’ll receive no mercy.
Turn Gaza into a graveyard.
Martyrdom is part of Islamic terrorism.
Islamism is a perverse ideology.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 25, 2025
Yes.
People don't realize Israel has made several offers. The Palestinians walk away every time. They don't want peace. Israel has no one to make peace with— John Bind (@johnbind2) July 25, 2025
This is correct.
That’s what happens when people don’t know how to stop fighting. That analogy can be used in more than war.— Hope (@hopeXmeta) July 25, 2025
Know when to stop fighting.
Solid advice.
Time to wrap up Hamas.— SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) July 25, 2025
Hamas used to have the backing of the global Mainstream Media. That support is evaporating daily.
Time to dismantle Hamas forever.
Only then will there be peace.
This is connected to the French announcement. Why would Hamas negotiate when the Eurotrash are promising them a state?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2025
Once again, the Europeans have stabbed the country that pays for most of their defense and subsidizes their welfare states in the back.
Getting kind of old. https://t.co/3eMRUa1M8L
Yes. We told you about France's capitulation here. Western nations who pander to Hamas and Palestine prolong this war.
Fact Check: True https://t.co/WJWHYoVviq— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 25, 2025
And if they want to die, this writer suggests we grant that request.
“I think they want to die” says President Trump about Hamas who refuse to negotiate a peace deal or hostage release.— Meցan (@MeganSuspended) July 25, 2025
Why of course they want to die. Their sect practices martyrdom. https://t.co/kudMCy5x0H
We all know this.
The Palestinians don't want a deal. They've walked away from the half dozen+ deals they've been offered. https://t.co/tj8gTzveuL— John Bind (@johnbind2) July 25, 2025
Correct. Which is why we have zero sympathy for Hamas.
