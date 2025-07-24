Protect the Kids: Kaiser Permanente Says It Will 'Pause' Gender Surgeries for Minors

Back in 2023, detransitioner Chloe Cole filed suit against health care giant Kaiser Permanente, alleging they coerced her into gender transition treatment as a minor. She wasn't alone; other detransitioners have sued the health care organizations that performed 'gender-affirming' care on them (ranging from puberty blockers and hormones to mastectomies and other surgeries).

Now Kaiser Permanente is going to stop those surgeries for anyone under the age of 19:

"Health care provider Kaiser Permanente confirmed to The Daily Wire on Wednesday that it was pausing all transgender surgeries for patients under the age of 19 in response to pressure from the Trump administration."https://t.co/GJ7bWy7td7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 24, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Wire (emphasis added):

The health care giant said that effective August 29 it would stop doing transgender surgeries — which includes procedures like removing the breasts of girls who identify as boys or other genital procedures. The company said the pause was a result of pressure from the Trump administration cracking down on transgender procedures on minors. 'After significant deliberation and consultation with internal and external experts including our physicians, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause surgical treatment for patients under the age of 19 in our hospitals and surgical centers,” the health care giant told The Daily Wire. “We recognize that this is an extremely challenging and stressful time for our patients seeking care, as well as for our clinicians whose mission is to care for them. We will work closely with each patient to support their care journey.' The statement from Kaiser Permanente added that it would continue providing all 'other gender-affirming care treatment.' This would include things like administering cross-sex hormones to kids, procedures that have been shown to have a serious impact on fertility and body development.

So it's a step in the right direction. But we need to stop ALL 'gender-affirming care' for minors.

"Pausing"...words are important. They are defiant and I'm sure will resume as soon as they believe they can get away with it. Shame on them. — Cassandra Holt (@CaseyH103) July 24, 2025

We caught that, too.

It's very good news.

Time for all those damaged kids to class action these monsters in bankruptcy. — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) July 24, 2025

Yep. Sue them all.

Important to note: They aren't doing this because its the right thing to do; They are only doing this because of pressure from our President. Follow the money. I wish we could say these doctors & admins found their conscience, but we can't. — 🇺🇸 drhubarb 🇺🇸 (@rhuandsheba) July 24, 2025

Correct.

All 14 of them? Wow, what an achievement. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) July 24, 2025

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left demanded gun control to save the life of one child.

Apply that same logic here.

But they can never give back what they took away. — Mad Moler (@MadMoler) July 24, 2025

The damage is irreversible.

That is why this practice must end. Permanently.

I am stunned...



I was born in a Kaiser hospital in Bellflower, CA in 1972 and always loved the Healthcare growing up.



I cannot believe that they have been participating in this evil lunacy.



F*ck Kaiser Permanente forever https://t.co/ECFmIVoC9d — PissedOffPeasant (@mikepfingston2) July 24, 2025

Wokeness has ruined health care.

💯 Great move on, Kaiser Permanent. Now they all need to follow suit

🚨🚨 https://t.co/iRARQzdjHG — Sandra Carpenter (@SandraC41647912) July 24, 2025

They all do.

Sounds really scary to me. https://t.co/phTC85T6Hr — Cathy (@Cathy63941) July 24, 2025

It's the exact opposite of scary.

Some of them will be, because they have no interest in protecting children.

