Protect the Kids: Kaiser Permanente Says It Will 'Pause' Gender Surgeries for Minors

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File

Back in 2023, detransitioner Chloe Cole filed suit against health care giant Kaiser Permanente, alleging they coerced her into gender transition treatment as a minor. She wasn't alone; other detransitioners have sued the health care organizations that performed 'gender-affirming' care on them (ranging from puberty blockers and hormones to mastectomies and other surgeries).

Now Kaiser Permanente is going to stop those surgeries for anyone under the age of 19:

Here's more from the Daily Wire (emphasis added):

The health care giant said that effective August 29 it would stop doing transgender surgeries — which includes procedures like removing the breasts of girls who identify as boys or other genital procedures. The company said the pause was a result of pressure from the Trump administration cracking down on transgender procedures on minors. 

'After significant deliberation and consultation with internal and external experts including our physicians, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause surgical treatment for patients under the age of 19 in our hospitals and surgical centers,” the health care giant told The Daily Wire. “We recognize that this is an extremely challenging and stressful time for our patients seeking care, as well as for our clinicians whose mission is to care for them. We will work closely with each patient to support their care journey.'

The statement from Kaiser Permanente added that it would continue providing all 'other gender-affirming care treatment.' This would include things like administering cross-sex hormones to kids, procedures that have been shown to have a serious impact on fertility and body development.

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
So it's a step in the right direction. But we need to stop ALL 'gender-affirming care' for minors.

We caught that, too.

It's very good news.

Yep. Sue them all.

Correct.

This writer is old enough to remember when the Left demanded gun control to save the life of one child.

Apply that same logic here.

The damage is irreversible.

That is why this practice must end. Permanently.

Wokeness has ruined health care.

They all do.

It's the exact opposite of scary.

Some of them will be, because they have no interest in protecting children.

