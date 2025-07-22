Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a...
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or...
VIP
Kai Trump: Soaring Above Leftist 'Karens' with Talent, Grace, and Unstoppable American Spi...
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full...
Buttigieg's Billion-Dollar EV Charger Blunder: Barely Any Plugs and Lots of Wasted Dollars
Rahm Emanuel, Fading Democrat Dinosaur, Admits Men Aren’t Women, Dooming His Political Amb...
Sour D’Oh: Eric Swalwell Takes Shift at Sandwich Shop to Cut the Mustard...
GOLD MEDAL: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Officially Ban Men From Women's Sports
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets...
We Don't Believe You! Unwed TN Woman Claims Christian OB-GYN Denied Her Prenatal...
Did You Forget She Was Vice President? John Fugelsang Is Back With Hot...
Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
VIP
FireAid Funds? Pacific Palisades Victims are Getting Hosed Months After Devastating Califo...

It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 22, 2025
AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

Paper straws are garbage.

They taste bad, they dissolve in liquid, and they're just not as good as plastic straws.

Which is why the government seeks to ban them. Well, they'll tell us it's to 'save the turtles' or something, but they just have to make our lives a little more miserable whenever they can.

Advertisement

Today, President Trump put an end to Joe Biden's paper straw mandate.

Here's more from the Federalist:

The official rule finalized by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and published July 21 will end the mandate forcing every executive agency to purchase paper straws for use in all their installations across the country, including for military bases and Veterans’ Affairs (VA) facilities, according to OMB Senior Adviser Dr. Kevin Rhodes.

The new rule would require government contractors to only offer straws that “have the strength and durability of plastic,” Rhodes, the nominee for Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy, told The Federalist. That does not necessarily mean plastic, but it does mean straws that function in an equivalent way would be required.

The Biden administration intended on “phas[ing] out” the use of plastic straws and other “single-use” plastic items by 2027.

Somewhere, Greta Thunberg is crying into her keffiyeh.

This writer has a secret stash of incandescent lightbulbs.

So she gets it.

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Also: toilets and shower heads.

Pretty please.

With the amount of waste produced by places like China and India, it was a meaningless gesture at best.

Make it make sense.

Sometimes, it's the little things.

You used to be able to buy those for $1.00.

The 'eco-friendly' ones are far more expensive.

They're awful.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
'ProudSocialist' Posts a Pie Chart That PROVES Young Americans Don't Understand History or Economics
Amy Curtis
Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a 'Health Equity' Director
Amy Curtis
WTF Did We Just See? BBC Drops SUPER Cringe DEI Video Chock Full of Racist Stereotypes (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
South Park’s $1.5B Mega-Deal Laughs in Colbert’s Face as His Unfunny Show Gets Axed
justmindy
Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing Market
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy Grateful Calvin
Advertisement