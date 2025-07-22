It's the Little Things: Trump Administration Ends Biden-Era Paper Straw Mandate

Paper straws are garbage.

They taste bad, they dissolve in liquid, and they're just not as good as plastic straws.

Which is why the government seeks to ban them. Well, they'll tell us it's to 'save the turtles' or something, but they just have to make our lives a little more miserable whenever they can.

Today, President Trump put an end to Joe Biden's paper straw mandate.

White House Introduces Rule Canceling Biden’s Paper Straw Mandatehttps://t.co/dn6AAsY4ph — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 22, 2025

Here's more from the Federalist:

The official rule finalized by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and published July 21 will end the mandate forcing every executive agency to purchase paper straws for use in all their installations across the country, including for military bases and Veterans’ Affairs (VA) facilities, according to OMB Senior Adviser Dr. Kevin Rhodes. The new rule would require government contractors to only offer straws that “have the strength and durability of plastic,” Rhodes, the nominee for Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy, told The Federalist. That does not necessarily mean plastic, but it does mean straws that function in an equivalent way would be required. The Biden administration intended on “phas[ing] out” the use of plastic straws and other “single-use” plastic items by 2027.

Somewhere, Greta Thunberg is crying into her keffiyeh.

I’ve already prestocked a lifetime supply of plastic straws, in case the communists ever achieve power again. I will never have to use a paper straw.😀 — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) July 22, 2025

This writer has a secret stash of incandescent lightbulbs.

So she gets it.

great, thank you! Can you get rid of low flow faucets next? — Based Tech Bro (@basedtechexec) July 22, 2025

Also: toilets and shower heads.

Pretty please.

Good choice, I hate paper straws. We have bigger problems in the world than plastic straws. — DSAMining (Dan) (@DSA_Mining) July 22, 2025

With the amount of waste produced by places like China and India, it was a meaningless gesture at best.

Ha, Ha. This was one of the most ridiculous mandates by the Biden admin. Banned plastic straws for paper straws wrapped in PLASTIC! — Paul Stier (@RealPaulStier) July 22, 2025

Make it make sense.

This may be the biggest win of the Trump administration https://t.co/lrq9EFoHCv — Scott Kelly (@TheScottKelly) July 22, 2025

Sometimes, it's the little things.

Bring back real light bulbs https://t.co/EpV2tVzmpO — trekkiegirl -not the bigoted liberal kind🔭🖖❤🎶🎶 (@trekkie1978) July 22, 2025

You used to be able to buy those for $1.00.

The 'eco-friendly' ones are far more expensive.

I can't tell you how happy I was when plastic straws first came to be the norm. I LOATHE paper straws. https://t.co/93ZirVlV8s — Selina Rifkin (@SelinaThePagan) July 22, 2025

They're awful.

