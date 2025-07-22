Journalism, Ladies & Gents! CNN Doc Who Questioned Trump's Health Is Actually a 'Health Equity' Director

Trump's Bold Plan: Eliminating Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales to Boost Housing...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:10 PM on July 22, 2025
Townhall Media

There's nothing the media can do that would surprise this writer anymore.

Actually, no. Scratch that.

If they actually reported the truth factually and with integrity, this writer would probably die of shock.

But when they continue to pull shady, dishonest, and partisan stunts, this writer doesn't bat an eye. That's who they are: propagandists and garbage.

CNN is one of the chief offenders, too.

Check this out:

She seems normal, sane, and totally rational.

Not.

Here's more from Free Beacon:

A CNN doctor who painted a dark picture of President Donald Trump's health appears not to have practiced medicine since her residency, instead spending her career as a diversity, equity, and inclusion specialist. She is also an 'apostle' of a church whose leader describes Trump as the 'antichrist.'

Chris Pernell, a frequent television doctor on CNN and other news stations, warned last week that President Trump's broadly unremarkable diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency could be more than it seemed.

...

Though Pernell does have an M.D. from the Duke University School of Medicine and completed a residency with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, her LinkedIn page does not mention having treated patients. After completing her degree at Duke, receiving a Master’s degree in public health from Columbia, and her time with Johns Hopkins, Pernell served as 'Chief Strategic Integration and Health Equity Officer' at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey. In that role, she drafted the hospital's first 'equity and inclusion strategy,' hired the hospital's first 'director of equity and inclusion,' and instituted mandatory implicit bias and structural racism training.

Pernell said during an October 2022 appearance on the Karen Hunter Show that she faced multiple compliance probes from hospital leadership, stemming in large part from her public criticism of Trump and Republicans. In 2021, for instance, she compared vaccine-skeptical Americans to white supremacists on MSNBC's airwaves.

Wonderful! Kevin O'Leary BURIES CNN Panelist Claiming Trump Has Destroyed the U.S. Economy
Grateful Calvin
So she's not treating patients.

She works in a woke job with the NAACP.

Tell us more about 'experts' though, CNN.

Don't hold your breath waiting, though.

By the way -- where's Jake Tapper to scold her about diagnosing President Trump like he did when people questioned Joe Biden's health?

Thank goodness they're not practicing doctors, though.

Well said.

This writer laughed.

The Left just picks the worst possible people to champion its pet causes.

Absolutely nothing.

We want to hear how this gets excused.

Very on brand.

The word 'expert' is devoid of all meaning these days.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE MEDIA BIAS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

