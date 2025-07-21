House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post Over Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 21, 2025
meme

The Democratic Party loves illegals.

There's no denying that now.

American taxpayers? We're just supposed to shut up, go to work, and hand over our tax dollars so guys like Cory 'Spartacus' Booker can post fawning praise of illegal immigrants.

WATCH:

Has Cory -- or any Democrat -- spoken so highly of the American citizens they're supposed to represent?

They have no shame.

It's what they love.

Dems are gonna cancel Chavez next.

Remember when the Democrats loved law enforcement and front-line healthcare workers?

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Good times.

Nope. Those days are OVER.

No one.

All by design. They wanted to make the system so dependent on illegal immigrants that we couldn't deport them.

Well, guess what, Democrats?

We're deporting them.

NBC News argued that expectant fathers should be able to break the law, too. So why not farm workers?

Democrats think laws are meaningless.

Apparently, they do.

Given trends in Black voting, it appears they do.

It sure is.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

BORDER SECURITY CORY BOOKER CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

