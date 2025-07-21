Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post Over Illegal Immigrants

The Democratic Party loves illegals.

There's no denying that now.

American taxpayers? We're just supposed to shut up, go to work, and hand over our tax dollars so guys like Cory 'Spartacus' Booker can post fawning praise of illegal immigrants.

WATCH:

The hands that feed us.



We see you.



We will fight to protect you.



op: shayfarmkid (via IG) pic.twitter.com/lQNwMZwtRZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 21, 2025

Has Cory -- or any Democrat -- spoken so highly of the American citizens they're supposed to represent?

Weird way to say that you support slave labor.



This is the Democrat Party in 2025.



Shameful. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 21, 2025

They have no shame.

Why are you shamelessly promoting slave labor? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2025

It's what they love.

Listen closely to what Caesar Chavez had to say about illegal workers taking jobs away from American farm workershttps://t.co/ILtByTeW86 — Sweet as Pie (@Valerie52659143) July 21, 2025

Dems are gonna cancel Chavez next.

They're the same as everyone else who pulls in a paycheck - the people who clothe us; the people who bandage our wounds; the people who keep the power on; and the people who protect us.



Difference is, most of us don't have to steal someone else's identity to do it. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) July 21, 2025

Remember when the Democrats loved law enforcement and front-line healthcare workers?

Good times.

Farm worker visas exist. As a Senator, you should probably know that.



Not buying this emotional bullsh*t so Democrats can keep their slaves. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 21, 2025

Nope. Those days are OVER.

No one is above the law, Cory. Not even illegal immigrants that are illegally hired by large corporations and paid below market wages without paying taxes to pick crops.



Hope this helps!! — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) July 21, 2025

No one.

They dumped the entire world into our country for 4 years and now we get this s**t. It’s the gaslight of the century. https://t.co/fSiqwKxpDo — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 21, 2025

All by design. They wanted to make the system so dependent on illegal immigrants that we couldn't deport them.

Well, guess what, Democrats?

We're deporting them.

So your position is that since they pick our crops, they can break our laws? Holy f*****g s**t. You’re a lost cause. https://t.co/IuuC9RjM5i — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 21, 2025

NBC News argued that expectant fathers should be able to break the law, too. So why not farm workers?

Democrats think laws are meaningless.

Back in the 1850s the Republican Party was founded upon the idea that human beings ought not be reduced to this.



We literally had a war because we didn't want human beings to be reduced to which crop they picked.



Trust me, you don't want to go through that again. https://t.co/lnxSxN5EWV — Orange Jacket Guy (@Boise1932) July 21, 2025

Apparently, they do.

Not offering to fight for Americans. Only for illegals. I wonder if black people realize yet that replacement theory is real and the first ones being replaced are black people? https://t.co/eCtuNeQgnw — HereForTheGangbang (@KneePadHelmet) July 21, 2025

Given trends in Black voting, it appears they do.

Fighting harder for illegal immigrants than your actual constituents and promoting slave labor to boot. I guess that is the democrat way tho. https://t.co/qckvDaKaMd — An Undertaking (@GLuckey63) July 21, 2025

It sure is.

