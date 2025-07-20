LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy...
Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message to Republicans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 20, 2025
Twitchy

Scott Presler has done a yeoman's work in getting out the Republican vote and flipping voter registration. He's the reason, in this writer's humble opinion, why Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in November. Democrats are scared of him, and they should be.

But Presler can only do so much. He can get voters to the polls but it's up to the Republicans to keep them coming back. 

Watch as Presler tells the GOP they have to 'do right by the American people:'

He's 100% correct.

When Democrats have even a slim majority, they push through their agenda. Republicans need to do the same.

They need to make good on their campaign promises.

Or voters will sour on them.

Presler deserves all the praise he gets.

Hence is X username.

Correct.

And if they don't follow through, vote for someone who will.

He's on the ground, meeting voters and getting them to register (and vote) as Republicans.

We're just glad he's on our side.

Our government and our country.

