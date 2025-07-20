Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message to Republicans

Scott Presler has done a yeoman's work in getting out the Republican vote and flipping voter registration. He's the reason, in this writer's humble opinion, why Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in November. Democrats are scared of him, and they should be.

But Presler can only do so much. He can get voters to the polls but it's up to the Republicans to keep them coming back.

Watch as Presler tells the GOP they have to 'do right by the American people:'

“The future of the Republican party must be a party that, when we elect you into office, you do right by the American people.”



Activist @ScottPresler warns that voters won’t turn out in future elections unless Republicans seize the moment and deliver. pic.twitter.com/e2yP5hOJZs — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 20, 2025

He's 100% correct.

When Democrats have even a slim majority, they push through their agenda. Republicans need to do the same.

They need to make good on their campaign promises.

Or voters will sour on them.

WOW!



Thank you so, so much for having me.



Grateful for the opportunity, @foxnews.



I ask everyone to get registered to vote at your current address. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 20, 2025

Presler deserves all the praise he gets.

This guy's a great role model. You can move mountains when youre persistent and dont take no for an answer. — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) July 20, 2025

Hence is X username.

He's right. Voters are tired of broken promises. If Republicans don’t deliver now, they shouldn’t expect loyalty later. — Anonymous :) (@insatiablenitin) July 20, 2025

Correct.

Scott only speaks common sense. We are not supposed to trust politicians, only vote for the ones we align with and demand they follow through — HispaNicolas 🇺🇸 (@HispaNicolas78) July 20, 2025

And if they don't follow through, vote for someone who will.

Nobody in the Republican Party is more connected with actual everyday voters than the amazing inspirational Scott Pressler. So glad Lara Trump interviewed Scott because Donald J Trump needs to listen to everything Scott uniquely hears from voters. https://t.co/k2gZdg8xyB — Don Scanlan (@don_scanlan5207) July 20, 2025

He's on the ground, meeting voters and getting them to register (and vote) as Republicans.

We're just glad he's on our side.

Exactly. The new Republican voters have a chance to clean up the government, and if they don't do it (IOW the un-MAGA forces allow the current graft and corruption), then our government is lost. https://t.co/GWYe7OFMJn — ClaireOKC (@okredprecincts) July 20, 2025

Our government and our country.

