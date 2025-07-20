Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message...
Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts' Summer Home (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 20, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Ah, Leftists.

It's a total mystery as to why the Democratic Party has 19% approval. Actually, no, it's not.

The party is out of touch with most voters on the issues voters care about, and engages in the most unhinged, hysterical, and nonsensical attacks on their opponents to get their point across.

Like this 'protest' in Maine:

You sure showed him!

All twelve of you.

Especially white liberal women. They're an absolute scourge.

All they did was annoy Roberts' neighbors.

They feel really good about themselves.

Five-year-olds are more mature.

Bingo. They had a nice day on the lake.

They sure would.

Orcas work, too.

Their egos are outweighed only by their virtue signaling.

This writer laughed out loud. And changed her headline.

Nailed it.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Well done.

