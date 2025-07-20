Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts' Summer Home (WATCH)

Ah, Leftists.

It's a total mystery as to why the Democratic Party has 19% approval. Actually, no, it's not.

The party is out of touch with most voters on the issues voters care about, and engages in the most unhinged, hysterical, and nonsensical attacks on their opponents to get their point across.

Like this 'protest' in Maine:

Mainers kayaked to the island summer home of Chief Justice Roberts this morning to protest the extremist agenda & demand resistance to tyranny.

By land and by sea Mainers get it done! #MEpolitics pic.twitter.com/WyN1rYB1UZ — Marie Follayttar (@MarieFollayttar) July 19, 2025

You sure showed him!

Badassery as only Mainers can do.. this crew of MidCoast Mainers kayaked outside of the island retreat of Chief Justice Roberts today in a flotilla with signs reading, "shame," "protect democracy" and "you made a king."#MEpolitics pic.twitter.com/IsNbXRWng2 — Marie Follayttar (@MarieFollayttar) July 19, 2025

All twelve of you.

White libs are the most delusional (mentally ill?) members of our society. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 19, 2025

Especially white liberal women. They're an absolute scourge.

Christ this is ridiculous! Signs and all. What do you think you accomplished? He doesn’t give a rip about a few kayakers and most of us are laughing at you. I mean, good on you for getting exercise but this will change nothing and affect no one. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 20, 2025

All they did was annoy Roberts' neighbors.

Loooooossssseeerrrrsssss.



Got what done? You accomplished absolutely nothing. ROFLOL — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) July 20, 2025

They feel really good about themselves.

They're acting like spoiled 5 year olds. With all due apologies to 5 year olds for the comparison. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 20, 2025

Five-year-olds are more mature.

Translated: "We went boating today and accomplished nothing politically." — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 20, 2025

Bingo. They had a nice day on the lake.

Alligators solve so many problems. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) July 20, 2025

They sure would.

Just when you need an orca, where are they? — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) July 20, 2025

Orcas work, too.

"Resistance to tyranny"



My, you think quite highly of yourselves. Don't let anyone pop that delusional bubble. https://t.co/joPCKZz3wD — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) July 20, 2025

Their egos are outweighed only by their virtue signaling.

And all the other competitors for Whitest Protest in the History of Mankind packed up and went home knowing there was no hope https://t.co/OeV6rhJP3P — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 20, 2025

This writer laughed out loud. And changed her headline.

Nailed it.

Okay, dickwads. I'm 100% positive that you will wet your pants if/when this is done to people you like. And you know what I'll do in response to your discomfiture? Laugh and laugh and laugh. https://t.co/bsfs4fwlu4 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 20, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, of course.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Well done.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

