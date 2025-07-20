The Expert Strikes Again! Tom Nichols Accidentally Proves Trump, Gabbard RIGHT In Ironic...
HOLY PROJECTION, Batman! John Pavlovitz Thinks the GOP Harbors Traffickers and Wages War on Free Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 20, 2025
Imgflip

The Left loves projection, and it's a good rule of thumb that if Leftists are accusing the Right of doing (or being) something, they're really telling on themselves.



All the charges of racism, bigotry, and Nazism the Left levies against us -- it's all projection.

And here's another example for the file:

Pulling funding isn't 'waging war,' and criticizing the Elmo account for going full-on Adolf isn't war, either.

Stephen Colbert's contract is up in 2026 and he gets to stay on the air until May of next year.

As to rapists and human traffickers? One party wants to bring them over the border without limitations, and that's the Democrats.

So Johnny is batting a thousand here.

Heh.

And will continue to lose money going forward. Yet CBS/Paramount is letting him stick around for ten months.

And yet he did.

He's not very bright.

He turned his show into a TED Talk platform for Democrats. Viewers responded by not watching.

Yes, it is.

Our tax dollars should totally go towards that.

And not his monologue last Monday, wherein he trashed his employers.

It's all Trump's fault.

They can always sink lower.

It's exactly who John, and his fellow Leftists, are.

Way beyond TDS.

