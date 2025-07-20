HOLY PROJECTION, Batman! John Pavlovitz Thinks the GOP Harbors Traffickers and Wages War on Free Speech

The Left loves projection, and it's a good rule of thumb that if Leftists are accusing the Right of doing (or being) something, they're really telling on themselves.

All the charges of racism, bigotry, and Nazism the Left levies against us -- it's all projection.

And here's another example for the file:

Republicans have waged war on Elmo and Stephen Colbert, while harboring rapists and human traffickers.



That's who they are. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 19, 2025

Pulling funding isn't 'waging war,' and criticizing the Elmo account for going full-on Adolf isn't war, either.

Stephen Colbert's contract is up in 2026 and he gets to stay on the air until May of next year.

As to rapists and human traffickers? One party wants to bring them over the border without limitations, and that's the Democrats.

So Johnny is batting a thousand here.

Heh.

Fake news. Colbert lost $40 million — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) July 20, 2025

And will continue to lose money going forward. Yet CBS/Paramount is letting him stick around for ten months.

Just because physics allows pushing the stupidity envelope, that doesn't mean you should. — Hank Rearden (@hkrearden) July 20, 2025

And yet he did.

John Pavlovitz believes Elmo & Stephen Colbert are Gandhi & Harriet Tubman.



That’s who he is. — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) July 19, 2025

He's not very bright.

Seems like Colbert is the one that waged war on Republicans.



He lost. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) July 19, 2025

He turned his show into a TED Talk platform for Democrats. Viewers responded by not watching.

Johnny Boy again shooting his mouth off with zero facts, it’s the democrat way. — Masshole 🇺🇸 (@WillWil39025678) July 20, 2025

Yes, it is.

Our tax dollars should totally go towards that.

Colbert was supposedly canceled for "waging war" on Trump & Republicans most every night. https://t.co/ytwOnEX6nk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 20, 2025

And not his monologue last Monday, wherein he trashed his employers.

It's all Trump's fault.

Just when I thought you radical left slimeballs could sink no lower… https://t.co/nZm1dCXh2X — Bill James (@WolverineBasin) July 20, 2025

They can always sink lower.

Republicans went after Elmo and Colbert? D**n right. One’s a puppet, the other’s a tool—and neither belong near kids. Meanwhile, your side’s protecting traffickers, deleting logs, and pretending Epstein’s Rolodex doesn’t exist. That’s who you are https://t.co/HJPzNR4LIa — Rev. Dr. BoomBoom🐺 (@spudrash) July 19, 2025

It's exactly who John, and his fellow Leftists, are.

This guy is clearly a sick individual. He's way past Trump derangement. https://t.co/Ool4U5OLsg — Fardog57 (@fardog57) July 19, 2025

Way beyond TDS.