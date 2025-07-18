Lying Isn't Reporting: Trump's Threat to Sue WSJ Over Epstein Letter Does NOT Threaten Free Press

In the recent past, two media outlets -- Paramount/CBS and Disney/ABC News -- have settled lawsuits brought by President Trump related to their reporting. In both cases, the media engaged in dishonest reporting or defamation. Neither of those things is covered by the First Amendment, nor are they part of a free press.

So, with President Trump threatening a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal for its publication of a letter allegedly written by the President to Jeffrey Epstein for the latter's 50th birthday.

Some are worried these suits will have a 'chilling' effect on free speech or the press.

U.S. president suing newspapers for reporting is not something we should just get used to.



It's a grave threat to press freedom and everyone's free speech.



'Trump threatens to sue WSJ for story alleging racy letter to Epstein' @axios https://t.co/4ikyAWzwWk — Greg Lukianoff (@glukianoff) July 18, 2025

All they have to do is not lie.

They need to be kept honest. pic.twitter.com/3gnojeQv9j — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 18, 2025

Yes, they do.

“Newspaper” is becoming a more questionable term. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) July 18, 2025

It lost all real meaning years ago.

They could always stop lying. Has anyone considered that? — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 18, 2025

They have not.

Defamation isn't free speech. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 18, 2025

Correct.

He's entitled to sue just like anyone else. If it's frivolous, it'll be thrown out. That's how democracies work. It's not a "threat" to anything. — Am Yisroel Chai (@Am_Yisroel_Chai) July 18, 2025

This is how it works.

So they can just publish lies with impunity? — CaptainWombat (@techroach98) July 18, 2025

That appears to be the arugment here.

I assume you put Gavin Newsome's recent, actual lawsuit vs. Fox New in the same category. Seeking close to a billion $ for a dispute about whether/when phone calls were made. https://t.co/DmSoBS1TPl — Grains of Truth (@SomeTruthToThat) July 18, 2025

A search showed no posts about Newsom's suit against Fox News.

Allowing newspapers to publish libel is also something we shouldn't normalize. https://t.co/x1v5ihGkN4 — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 18, 2025

It is not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

