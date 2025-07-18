WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over...
Lying Isn't Reporting: Trump's Threat to Sue WSJ Over Epstein Letter Does NOT Threaten Free Press

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 18, 2025
Sarah D.

In the recent past, two media outlets -- Paramount/CBS and Disney/ABC News -- have settled lawsuits brought by President Trump related to their reporting. In both cases, the media engaged in dishonest reporting or defamation. Neither of those things is covered by the First Amendment, nor are they part of a free press.

So, with President Trump threatening a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal for its publication of a letter allegedly written by the President to Jeffrey Epstein for the latter's 50th birthday.

Some are worried these suits will have a 'chilling' effect on free speech or the press.

All they have to do is not lie.

Yes, they do.

It lost all real meaning years ago.

They have not.

Correct.

This is how it works.

That appears to be the arugment here.

A search showed no posts about Newsom's suit against Fox News.

It is not.

