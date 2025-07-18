Corey DeAngelis Shames The Hill for Publishing Union Shill's Op-Ed About COVID School Closures

When this writer saw this headline, she had to do a double-take on the date.

Yep, that's today. Five years after COVID, the Left is still trying to retcon the terrible policy choices they made and whitewash the harm they did.

The biggest harm was done to children after unions pushed to keep schools closed for extended periods of time. That resulted in learning loss and behavioral issues in an entire generation of students.

And now The Hill posts this op-ed with a straight face.

LMAO pic.twitter.com/qWuT4rV82c — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 18, 2025

Take a guess who wrote this garbage piece:

You guessed it. The author is a representative for the Los Angeles teachers union.



Their president infamously said "There's no such thing as learning loss" to downplay how much they hurt kids by closing schools. pic.twitter.com/JWoWkEPFQY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 18, 2025

Yep. One of the guys who benefited from union COVID policies.

Here's what Glenn Sacks had to say:

A cohort study of over 165,000 American households containing both adults and children confirms this assessment, finding that among all “household transmissions … 70.4 percent started with a pediatric index case.” The authors of the study, published in the American Medical Association’s “JAMA Network,” conclude: “We discerned an important role for children in the spread of viral infection within households during the COVID-19 pandemic, heightened when schools were in session, supporting a role for school attendance in COVID-19 spread.” Teachers’ unions also pointed to racial disparities in relation to school closures, for which critics, to this day, give us considerable grief. The student body at public schools is heavily minority, and we asserted that COVID would hit minority groups harder than whites.

But there's a plethora of research that proves just the opposite about COVID transmission, and a boatload of evidence that proves closures did harm to students:

A new study reaffirms that there was no clear basis nor clear benefit from shutting down our schools. That is the true cost of censorship when the government works with the media to stifle scientific debate and public disclosures.https://t.co/AGDIpGRmLA — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 26, 2025

Kids were harmed, and the unions are trying to engage in MASSIVE acts of CYA.

Glenn Sacks is late for his 16th booster! pic.twitter.com/c7mXBe1VyV — Dana (@OhMelodylane) July 18, 2025

'It'll stop the spread this time!'

That’s nice. Research might support it but actually reality didn’t and doesn’t — JP (@JMPFreedom) July 18, 2025

Ask any parent about this, and the reality is different from the research.

Anybody dumb enough to say this in 2025 shouldn’t be teaching. — little dog (@little_dog28) July 18, 2025

They should not.

Today's winner of the Lt. Hiroo Onoda Award https://t.co/plnUV35C3Z — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) July 18, 2025

What a deep cut reference.

Well done.

Love the “Disclaimer” 💁‍♀️ Is that new?



We know it’s not true, but sue the writer NOT us. 🙄😆👇 https://t.co/m5Yv6K53dd — Almost Normal (@93A4Jules) July 18, 2025

Some more CYA from The Hill.

