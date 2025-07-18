Corey DeAngelis Shames The Hill for Publishing Union Shill's Op-Ed About COVID School Closures

Bill Kristol's Proud to Stand With Never Trump, Even After Helping Elect Him...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 18, 2025
ImgFlip

When this writer saw this headline, she had to do a double-take on the date.

Yep, that's today. Five years after COVID, the Left is still trying to retcon the terrible policy choices they made and whitewash the harm they did.

The biggest harm was done to children after unions pushed to keep schools closed for extended periods of time. That resulted in learning loss and behavioral issues in an entire generation of students.

And now The Hill posts this op-ed with a straight face.

Take a guess who wrote this garbage piece:

Yep. One of the guys who benefited from union COVID policies.

Here's what Glenn Sacks had to say:

A cohort study of over 165,000 American households containing both adults and children confirms this assessment, finding that among all “household transmissions … 70.4 percent started with a pediatric index case.” The authors of the study, published in the American Medical Association’s “JAMA Network,” conclude: “We discerned an important role for children in the spread of viral infection within households during the COVID-19 pandemic, heightened when schools were in session, supporting a role for school attendance in COVID-19 spread.” 

Teachers’ unions also pointed to racial disparities in relation to school closures, for which critics, to this day, give us considerable grief. The student body at public schools is heavily minority, and we asserted that COVID would hit minority groups harder than whites.

But there's a plethora of research that proves just the opposite about COVID transmission, and a boatload of evidence that proves closures did harm to students:

Kids were harmed, and the unions are trying to engage in MASSIVE acts of CYA.

'It'll stop the spread this time!'

Ask any parent about this, and the reality is different from the research.

They should not.

What a deep cut reference.

Well done.

Some more CYA from The Hill.

Tags:

COVID-19 EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS

