Bill Kristol's Proud to Stand With Never Trump, Even After Helping Elect Him POTUS Twice

For ten years, the Never Trump movement has worked tirelessly to stop Donald Trump.

And for all that work, that grifting, and the resistance, they've managed to help President Trump win two terms in office.

Most people would consider that a failure.

But not Bill Kristol.

Never been prouder to have stood for the last decade alongside Never Trump friends and associates—and millions of Americans—against this man who is both a wannabe dictator and an actual sociopath. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 18, 2025

Whatever helps you sleep at night, Bill.

Look, this writer gets it. She was Never Trump in 2016 and voted for Gary Johnson. But then Trump won, and 2017-2021 were -- by and large -- good years. COVID sucked and she had issues with how it was handled, but at least she could afford eggs.

Then she voted for President Trump in 2020 and was disappointed he lost.

She pulled the lever for him again in 2024. And given the state of the American Left, she has no regrets for her evolution.

Pity Kristol isn't capable of that introspection.

The Never Trump crowd holds their meetings in an old abandoned phone booth. But keep congratulating yourself for failing hard Mr Warmonger. — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) July 18, 2025

The cope is strong with Bill.

Shut the sins up. You're the problem with American politics and the better you fade into obscurity the better — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 18, 2025

Here's a brutal truth Bill will never acknowledge: so-called conservatives like him were the reason Donald Trump became a thing in 2016.

And to have Democrats pay my bills since it wasn’t working with Republicans anymore — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) July 18, 2025

Bingo!

Trump must be the first dictator in history to reduce the size and power of the government. — ✝️ Bardsmith ✝️ (@JGalt09) July 18, 2025

And to leave office after an election.

You're proud of the fact you've become a shill for the left and destroyed any relevance you had with the right?



Weird flex, but you do you. — Pragmatic Optimist (@Screamn_theVoid) July 18, 2025

We won't stop him.

Never seen one prouder of accomplishing nothing in ten years https://t.co/OrA5op4Cym — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) July 18, 2025

Bill's ego is outweighed only by his Trump derangement syndrome.

Unhinged. And public it about it as well. Who is the real sociopath? https://t.co/8r4jw7TqBN — The Conlee (@conlee_the) July 18, 2025

Hint: it isn't Trump.

"I'm so proud to stand with the party of no prison for illegals aliens who molest kids" - @BillKristol https://t.co/ePaJj9gYHg — Bread N. Circus (@BreadNCircusUSA) July 18, 2025

Pretty much.

That’s a lot of words just to say “I’m a proud Democrat” https://t.co/mg3OXu85nG — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) July 18, 2025

It sure is.

The resistance has been so effective too… Considering that Trump has been elected twice… Democrats have lost the House and the Senate… and the Supreme Court is now 6-3 conservative.



But yes, be proud… Bill. You guys are doing one hell of a job… https://t.co/5w1fKEOGg3 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 18, 2025

Don't forget that Democratic Party approval is at a whopping 19%.

Great work, Bill!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



