Rosanna Arquette Claims The Fact She Uses THIS Emoji Proves She 'Honors Black...
As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New...

Bill Kristol's Proud to Stand With Never Trump, Even After Helping Elect Him POTUS Twice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 18, 2025
Townhall Media

For ten years, the Never Trump movement has worked tirelessly to stop Donald Trump.

And for all that work, that grifting, and the resistance, they've managed to help President Trump win two terms in office.

Most people would consider that a failure.

But not Bill Kristol.

Whatever helps you sleep at night, Bill.

Look, this writer gets it. She was Never Trump in 2016 and voted for Gary Johnson. But then Trump won, and 2017-2021 were -- by and large -- good years. COVID sucked and she had issues with how it was handled, but at least she could afford eggs.

Then she voted for President Trump in 2020 and was disappointed he lost.

She pulled the lever for him again in 2024. And given the state of the American Left, she has no regrets for her evolution.

Pity Kristol isn't capable of that introspection.

The cope is strong with Bill.

Here's a brutal truth Bill will never acknowledge: so-called conservatives like him were the reason Donald Trump became a thing in 2016.

Bingo!

And to leave office after an election.

We won't stop him.

Bill's ego is outweighed only by his Trump derangement syndrome.

Hint: it isn't Trump.

Pretty much.

It sure is.

Don't forget that Democratic Party approval is at a whopping 19%.

Great work, Bill!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

