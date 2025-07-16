Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies...
LIEAWATHA: Liz Warren's Chart of Trump's 'Special Interest' Donors Omits Some IMPORTANT Information

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If Democrats couldn't lie, how would they engage in any political discourse?

They wouldn't. Which is why they lie every time they open their mouths and pretend we won't call them out on it.

Because, let's be real, the media doesn't.

So here's Liz Warren lying about 'special interest' donations to President Trump.

See if you can spot it:

Did you notice it?

Yeah -- the 'donations' from Disney/ABC News and Paramount/CBS News aren't donations, they're lawsuit settlements.

Warren is lying.

Nope.

As. Part. Of. A. Lawsuit. Settlement.

'Liawatha Warren' is a good one.

Oh, so Meta was a lawsuit settlement too?

Good to know.

What a liar.

Yes, let's.

She works for certain (D)emographics.

All of this. Those outlets weren't going to go to discovery.

She's one of the most dishonest politicians in the Senate. And that's some stiff competition.

