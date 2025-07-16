LIEAWATHA: Liz Warren's Chart of Trump's 'Special Interest' Donors Omits Some IMPORTANT Information

If Democrats couldn't lie, how would they engage in any political discourse?

They wouldn't. Which is why they lie every time they open their mouths and pretend we won't call them out on it.

Because, let's be real, the media doesn't.

So here's Liz Warren lying about 'special interest' donations to President Trump.

See if you can spot it:

Government should work for the people, not whichever giant company or foreign government can dump the most money into the president's future library. pic.twitter.com/HDxnzQ9bMw — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 16, 2025

Did you notice it?

Yeah -- the 'donations' from Disney/ABC News and Paramount/CBS News aren't donations, they're lawsuit settlements.

Warren is lying.

I wouldn't trust you to walk my dog. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) July 16, 2025

Nope.

You forgot CBS is giving millions to the Trump library. — iu70us (@iu70us) July 16, 2025

As. Part. Of. A. Lawsuit. Settlement.

Shhhh

This message brought to you by Pfizer and Liawatha Warren — Sweet Salty (@SweetSalty51951) July 16, 2025

'Liawatha Warren' is a good one.

The Meta and CBS/Paramount payments were settlements in lawsuits... You're a bold-faced liar. — therealOsborne (@thereal_Osborne) July 16, 2025

Oh, so Meta was a lawsuit settlement too?

Good to know.

What a liar.

Oh. Let's talk about the $830 million dollars for the Obama Presidential Center that has yet to be completed. — D**n Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) July 16, 2025

Yes, let's.

You’ve been frantically working to ensure that a university (which hired you on a false pretense) with a $53 billion endowment can continue to discriminate against Asians and Jews.



Please stop pretending you “work for the people.” https://t.co/wgCAieivf7 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) July 16, 2025

She works for certain (D)emographics.

Another one who belongs in a nursing home.



Lawsuit settlements are not donations.



They are primarily payments to avoid the truth! Can’t afford to go through discovery and let people find out what they have really done!!! https://t.co/jpzU5OMfEP — Diana Summers (@ladydshops) July 16, 2025

All of this. Those outlets weren't going to go to discovery.

@SenWarren remember that time you posted a link to a fundraiser claiming it was to help victims of the California wild fires but it was actually directly to ACT Blue & NOT to fund for those victims?



WE DO.



You can STFU now you lying scumbag thief. https://t.co/PvRBV9M890 — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) July 16, 2025

She's one of the most dishonest politicians in the Senate. And that's some stiff competition.

