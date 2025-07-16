Just 'Cement' Him As the GOAT: John Kennedy DROPS Mamdani and AOC the...
Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Religious Families

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 16, 2025
Are we the baddies meme

When the Left tells you who they are, believe them.

And when they tell you who Republicans supposedly are, know it's nothing but projection.

This came across our feed and is absolutely who the Left really is:

'Zero exceptions' and CPS visits for faith-based homeschoolers.

By which Janey means Christians, of course:

Clearly, Janey's public school education paid off if she thinks the falling literacy rate is a homeschooling problem:

There are roughly 3.7 million homeschooled children in the U.S., compared to 49.4 million in public schools. And those homeschooled children routinely outperform their public school peers on standardized tests.

Literacy rates are falling, but it isn't because of homeschooling.

But Janey will probably tell us Trump is Hitler, and do it with a straight face.

Amen.

Janey prefers they all be equally illiterate.

This writer laughed out loud. Well played.

They have ZERO self-awareness.

Least. Surprising. News. Ever.

A failing system.

Turquoise here just nuked Janey's 'mandatory reporter' argument from orbit.

Children belong to their parents, not the state.

End of story.

