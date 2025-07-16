Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Religious Families

When the Left tells you who they are, believe them.

And when they tell you who Republicans supposedly are, know it's nothing but projection.

This came across our feed and is absolutely who the Left really is:

I used to think homeschooling was fine. I now think it should be illegal with zero exceptions, and that faith-based homeschoolers need weekly visits from CPS. Isolating your kids from the daily oversight of mandated reporters should be a red flag in the child welfare system. https://t.co/cOrKTuRBpB — janey-e jones (@elizabethbelsky) July 14, 2025

'Zero exceptions' and CPS visits for faith-based homeschoolers.

By which Janey means Christians, of course:

I also knew a lot of Christian homeschooled kids growing up (their parents sent them to my community theater for socialization) and about half of them have either gone no contact with their families or turned out to have been groomed and sexually abused within those families. — janey-e jones (@elizabethbelsky) July 14, 2025

Clearly, Janey's public school education paid off if she thinks the falling literacy rate is a homeschooling problem:

Also, as an adult, I understand now that most adults are not at all pedagogically qualified to homeschool their children, and with functional literacy rates as bad as they are, you're both contributing to the decline of American intelligence and setting your kids up for failure. — janey-e jones (@elizabethbelsky) July 14, 2025

There are roughly 3.7 million homeschooled children in the U.S., compared to 49.4 million in public schools. And those homeschooled children routinely outperform their public school peers on standardized tests.

Literacy rates are falling, but it isn't because of homeschooling.

Hitler and Stalin approve of this message. — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) July 15, 2025

But Janey will probably tell us Trump is Hitler, and do it with a straight face.

Having a pride flag in your bio immediately disqualifies you from talking about kids. — AmericanLibertyX (@RyanJam57150440) July 15, 2025

Amen.

It’s always worth mentioning that homeschooled students outperform their public school peers on every academic metric. — Seasonal Clickfarm Worker (@ClickingSeason) July 15, 2025

Janey prefers they all be equally illiterate.

Found where you went off the rails. pic.twitter.com/J3oxnpKfOf — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 16, 2025

This writer laughed out loud. Well played.

So many people on this website are just like "I think the government should violently oppress my enemies and overstep on their rights and that makes me a moral person" with zero self awareness https://t.co/MrhqLFVLhR — Ja'Crispy (@the_sang2) July 14, 2025

They have ZERO self-awareness.

Yes, she’s childless. Obviously.



But she still wants kids.



And yours will have to do. https://t.co/cLEwAVWWZp pic.twitter.com/2WepKtNWHi — The Deseret Stone (@DeseretStone) July 15, 2025

Least. Surprising. News. Ever.

isolating you kids from “daily oversight” and “mandated reporters” is the most American thing a parent can do.



This is the system she wants to force your kids into FYI: https://t.co/3ciNr4xX8Y pic.twitter.com/UNHczaCfUk — kartik (@sathaxe) July 15, 2025

A failing system.

Maybe Janey, who probably doesn’t have any kids, should stay in her lane. Her little group of alphabet turds are why I refuse to allow my child in public school. Because no one is allowed to be shamed, a band teacher raped girls for twenty years in his office, on school property. https://t.co/CLAolj3UG7 — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) July 16, 2025

Turquoise here just nuked Janey's 'mandatory reporter' argument from orbit.

Children belong to their parents, not the state.

End of story.

