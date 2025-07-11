Cali's ABC7 Station Continues Left's Attacks on ICE With Misleading Post About Injured...
That's NOT How This Works, Karen! Bass Issues Executive Order Demanding ICE Report Raids to Her Office

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 11, 2025
Meme

It's incredible to watch the Democrats continue to self-immolate their party over illegal immigration.

You'd think they'd have learned from the November election and their ongoing unpopularity, but they're just that dense, it seems.

Los Angeles has been the focus this week as ICE conducts raids in the city.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass -- who couldn't be bothered to help L.A. rebuild after the wildfires -- are putting a lot of time and effort into attacking the federal government for enforcing immigration laws.

And now Karen Bass thinks she can tell the Feds they have to report to her.

That's adorable, Karen.

Nope.

But NO KINGS! 

Or something.

Nailed it.

Here, this writer would like to remind everyone that Bass was on Biden's short list for VIP, and her ill-timed trip to Ghana was meant to bolster her future political prospects.

This is all setting the stage to let Bass fail upward to higher office.

We hope they did.

You let us know how that works out for you.

You have a better chance of getting those tickets.

It's all performative.

None whatsoever.

She's barely in charge of L.A.

Pesky Article VI.

It sure does.

It's only a pity the Feds can't issue building permits. L.A. homeowners might be able to rebuild faster.

