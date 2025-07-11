That's NOT How This Works, Karen! Bass Issues Executive Order Demanding ICE Report Raids to Her Office

It's incredible to watch the Democrats continue to self-immolate their party over illegal immigration.

You'd think they'd have learned from the November election and their ongoing unpopularity, but they're just that dense, it seems.

Advertisement

Los Angeles has been the focus this week as ICE conducts raids in the city.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass -- who couldn't be bothered to help L.A. rebuild after the wildfires -- are putting a lot of time and effort into attacking the federal government for enforcing immigration laws.

And now Karen Bass thinks she can tell the Feds they have to report to her.

Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive directive requiring federal agencies to provide detailed information on raids conducted in the city, including dates, locations, individuals detained, and taxpayer costs.



pic.twitter.com/CmGDy9kAME — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 11, 2025

That's adorable, Karen.

Bass has no power over the federal government. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 11, 2025

Nope.

Mayor thinks she controls the Federal Government. She thinks Mayor > President — Thirty Foot Smurf⚾️📿✝️🇻🇦 (@goodapplejokes) July 11, 2025

But NO KINGS!

Or something.

LOL. Here is all the detail she is entitled to: 🖕 — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) July 11, 2025

Nailed it.

This bum of a mayor is trying desperately hard to stay in the public eye!



After she let her city burn. And then let her city riot.



She still thinks her opinion matters — Dr. Mike Libby MD. Esq. (@BasementLoner) July 11, 2025

Here, this writer would like to remind everyone that Bass was on Biden's short list for VIP, and her ill-timed trip to Ghana was meant to bolster her future political prospects.

This is all setting the stage to let Bass fail upward to higher office.

Did the federal government reply with, "Lol, no." — I Don't Really Care, Margaret (@Cr0nut77) July 11, 2025

We hope they did.

I am going to issue an executive order to my wife telling me how much she's going to spend shopping today. I might have better results than Karen — Mr Maxx (@dan_wheeler) July 11, 2025

You let us know how that works out for you.

I am issuing an executive directive that the mayor of LA give me two box seats to the next Dodger game https://t.co/jFrMxuQXcb — ExileOnWoodward (@ExileOnWoodward) July 11, 2025

You have a better chance of getting those tickets.

They do not report to her. She is in no position to compel this. https://t.co/QuoUYyssFw — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) July 11, 2025

It's all performative.

She can issue as many executive orders as she wants, but she has no power here. https://t.co/efIUE2l9L6 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

None whatsoever.

Nope. You aren't in charge of federal law enforcement @MayorOfLA https://t.co/ky2dUGlvli — Susan from Kansas (@yepsuzn) July 11, 2025

She's barely in charge of L.A.

A firm defender of the constitution except for that whole Article VI thing. https://t.co/4550aLbaa0 — tedfrank (@tedfrank) July 11, 2025

Pesky Article VI.

This tells me how desperate they need illegals for the California census ... https://t.co/zV9BQAybAV — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 11, 2025

It sure does.

We voted to clean up the mess you created Bass. https://t.co/Da0BgssQ5j — Ken K (@KenK44137197351) July 11, 2025

It's only a pity the Feds can't issue building permits. L.A. homeowners might be able to rebuild faster.