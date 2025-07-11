LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP Poll Watcher

The Left has spent the last couple of weeks criticizing ICE agents for wearing masks. 'Real men don't wear masks,' according to Eric Swalwell.

And Senator Alex Padilla is pushing legislation to prohibit them from wearing masks.

Yet we notice those anti-mask Democrats are awfully silent today, as a Washington man was convicted of a felony for not wearing a mask while observing ballot counting last November:

An official Republican election observer in Island County, Wash. declined to wear a mask while observing ballot counting in the November 2024 election. He was just convicted of a felony for it.



The woke anti-Republican prosecutor @gregbanks charged Tim Hazelo @TNTT_Hazelo with… pic.twitter.com/NIhFHVRjqf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2025

The post continues:

The woke anti-Republican prosecutor @gregbanks charged Tim Hazelo @TNTT_Hazelo with felony unauthorized access. A jury convicted Hazelo this week and he faces up to a year in jail. The prosecutor has a history of expressing violent hatred for Trump supporters and those who don't wear masks. He has charged a second Republican election observer, an older woman, with a felony over the same accusation. Watch @BrandiKruse's report: https://youtu.be/YMOgKyFvbeA?si=rxulK0rM0CNrGl6P

Democrats hate you.

The Island County, Wash. prosecutor charging felonies against Republican election observers for not masking in November 2024 is @gregbanks. He has a history of posts showing a violent hatred of Trump supporters and those who don't wear masks. pic.twitter.com/ukNEIRV8r0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 11, 2025

This is lawfare.

The prosecutor is obviously a problem, but if this was a jury, they are the bigger problem here. — Ginger (@HandyGingerGal) July 11, 2025

It's Washington, so, yeah.

@gregbanks should be removed from his office, immediately. He is not worthy of a position of public trust and absolutely should be harshly punished for such politicized persecutions. @HarmeetKDhillon — Rayra3 (@therealrayra) July 11, 2025

This is who the Left is and what they do.

Is there a law still in place in Island County requiring the use of masks???



If not, what was the specific law?



Obviously, there had to be a legal basis for conviction. — h.e. davis (@hedavis6) July 11, 2025

He was charged with 'felony unauthorized access' and not a mask violation.

This is not ok. We know masks never worked, but were a propaganda tool used to make people afraid of their neighbor, & still later became a sign of political allegiance. — FlyNavyDawg (@HereForFootbal5) July 11, 2025

Right up until ICE started wearing them, that is.

This whole case is totally ridiculous from the start to finish. A perfect example of how corrupt and evil the government can be. — Joe Varriccio (@MDRoadking) July 11, 2025

Yep.

The "communist" state of Washington. https://t.co/jU7VU2JjX6 — Ebenezer Dorrow (@EDorrow) July 11, 2025

Living up to their forebears.

He sure did. Notice how he's not defending this guy for being a 'real man.'

So a Republican just had his gun rights and voting rights revoked because he didn’t wear a mask?



Realize where we are. https://t.co/G0J08MF8ml — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 11, 2025

The sooner you do, the better of we'll be.

The Bolsheviks have been running the state of WA for 30 plus years. Expect to see gulags in the near future. https://t.co/e6KMW0altb — Steve Smith (@smith29248) July 11, 2025

Steve is correct: the Left are Bolsheviks.

Vote accordingly.