LAWFARE ALERT: WA State Anti-Trump Prosecutor Just Got FELONY Conviction for Unmasked GOP Poll Watcher

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 11, 2025
ImgFlip

The Left has spent the last couple of weeks criticizing ICE agents for wearing masks. 'Real men don't wear masks,' according to Eric Swalwell.

And Senator Alex Padilla is pushing legislation to prohibit them from wearing masks.

Yet we notice those anti-mask Democrats are awfully silent today, as a Washington man was convicted of a felony for not wearing a mask while observing ballot counting last November:

The post continues:

The woke anti-Republican prosecutor @gregbanks charged Tim Hazelo @TNTT_Hazelo with felony unauthorized access. A jury convicted Hazelo this week and he faces up to a year in jail. 

The prosecutor has a history of expressing violent hatred for Trump supporters and those who don't wear masks. He has charged a second Republican election observer, an older woman, with a felony over the same accusation. Watch @BrandiKruse's report:  https://youtu.be/YMOgKyFvbeA?si=rxulK0rM0CNrGl6P

Democrats hate you.

This is lawfare.

It's Washington, so, yeah.

This is who the Left is and what they do.

He was charged with 'felony unauthorized access' and not a mask violation.

Right up until ICE started wearing them, that is.

Yep.

Living up to their forebears.

He sure did. Notice how he's not defending this guy for being a 'real man.'

The sooner you do, the better of we'll be.

Steve is correct: the Left are Bolsheviks.

Vote accordingly.

