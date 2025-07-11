That's NOT How This Works, Karen! Bass Issues Executive Order Demanding ICE Report...
Cali's ABC7 Station Continues Left's Attacks on ICE With Misleading Post About Injured Illegal Immigrant

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 11, 2025
Journalism meme

As ICE continues to conduct raids across the country, the Left continues to riot against law enforcement and call ICE the 'Gestapo.'

The media are, of course, glad to assist in spreading that narrative.

Take ABC7, for example, and their framing of this story:

Here's more (emphasis added):

A man is on life support after he was injured during an immigration raid at an agricultural area of Camarillo on Thursday, according to a family member.

A woman who reached out to Eyewitness News said her family member, Jaime Garcia, fell 30 feet off a building while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents.

He was taken to the hospital with a broken neck and skull.

Garcia's family says he was working at a farm in the area to send money home to his wife and daughter in Mexico.

He's currently on life support, but is not expected to survive, his family says.

It's sad, but it was completely avoidable by not fleeing from ICE.

Thankfully, X users made the truth known.

They even admit Garcia was injured while fleeing law enforcement, knowing full well most people won't make it past the headline.

Yes, they do.

This.

There sure is.

By design.

We have not.

Media doesn't do accurate headlines.

As we said, ABC7 banks on people not clicking to read the article.

It is terrible. But was avoidable.

Exactly. They want violent pushback against ICE.

They could have fit that in the post.

They chose not to. And we all know why.

