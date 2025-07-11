Cali's ABC7 Station Continues Left's Attacks on ICE With Misleading Post About Injured Illegal Immigrant

As ICE continues to conduct raids across the country, the Left continues to riot against law enforcement and call ICE the 'Gestapo.'

The media are, of course, glad to assist in spreading that narrative.

Advertisement

Take ABC7, for example, and their framing of this story:

Man on life support from injury during immigration raid in Ventura County, family says https://t.co/OKCcvJyNln — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 11, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

A man is on life support after he was injured during an immigration raid at an agricultural area of Camarillo on Thursday, according to a family member. A woman who reached out to Eyewitness News said her family member, Jaime Garcia, fell 30 feet off a building while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents. He was taken to the hospital with a broken neck and skull. Garcia's family says he was working at a farm in the area to send money home to his wife and daughter in Mexico. He's currently on life support, but is not expected to survive, his family says.

It's sad, but it was completely avoidable by not fleeing from ICE.

Thankfully, X users made the truth known.

He fell 30 feet off of a building while attempting to flee from ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/lVWjBX8vkf — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 11, 2025

They even admit Garcia was injured while fleeing law enforcement, knowing full well most people won't make it past the headline.

Where he hurt HIMSELF while attempting to flee.



You joRNoLizTs suck. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 11, 2025

Yes, they do.

Man = Illegal alien criminal evading arrest



I'm sorry he got hurt but all he had to do was self-deport or just accept his arrest. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) July 11, 2025

This.

There's a whole lot of detail missing here... — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) July 11, 2025

There sure is.

By design.

Have we hit peak gaslighting yet? — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) July 11, 2025

We have not.

More accurate, but still PC, headline: "Undocumented farm worker falls 30 feet while trying to evade arrest." — Ken ⌘⌥⇧⎋ (@kenspi) July 11, 2025

Media doesn't do accurate headlines.

From the article:



"He fell 30 feet off a building while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents...Garcia's family says he was working at a farm in the area to send money home to his wife and daughter in Mexico." https://t.co/3C3TXwEXVT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 11, 2025

As we said, ABC7 banks on people not clicking to read the article.

This is terrible and heartbreaking.



But ABC frames it to seem as if the agents beat the man or something. You have to open the story to learn that the man was running from authorities when he fell from the roof of a building and broke his neck and fractured his skull. https://t.co/Wd4LVHmLyS — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 11, 2025

Advertisement

It is terrible. But was avoidable.

ABC News wants to rile people up against ICE, otherwise they would have put it in the headline, man fell off building while invading ICE. https://t.co/dXucZsm2xo — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) July 11, 2025

Exactly. They want violent pushback against ICE.

Left out of the headline: “Jaime Garcia fell 30 feet off a building while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents.” https://t.co/3anDLKRfcl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

They could have fit that in the post.

They chose not to. And we all know why.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.