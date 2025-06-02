I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring...
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala Harris Run for CA Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

After her failed presidential campaign, Democrats wondered what would happen with Kamala Harris's political career. Some are pushing her to run again in 2028 (HA!) and others are urging her to run for Gavin Newsom's job in California.

It doesn't seem her party is too keen on the latter:

That's not a coincidence.

Bingo.

It appears the word has gone out.

It seems that way.

But why, then, did they let Biden pick her? Why did they let Biden name her his replacement in the campaign?

Chicago elected a mayor worse than Lori Lightfoot, so it's possible.

Their first clue should've been her disastrous failure in the 2020 Democratic Primary.

Just let her talk. She turns people off with every syllable of her word salads.

Right. Make it make sense.

That's what they'll argue: it's all because of sexism and racism.

(It's not)

EL. OH. EL.

