The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala Harris Run for CA Governor

After her failed presidential campaign, Democrats wondered what would happen with Kamala Harris's political career. Some are pushing her to run again in 2028 (HA!) and others are urging her to run for Gavin Newsom's job in California.

It doesn't seem her party is too keen on the latter:

NYT, WaPo, and Politico all dump on Kamala Harris this morning. pic.twitter.com/qC0fCHHsPb — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 2, 2025

That's not a coincidence.

They only tell the truth when it helps their party -- that is, when they're trying to save it. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 2, 2025

Bingo.

Word’s gone out… — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) June 2, 2025

It appears the word has gone out.

Looks like the memo went out. DNC wants to get rid of her. — Jonathan Toronto (@MythicalExegete) June 2, 2025

It seems that way.

But why, then, did they let Biden pick her? Why did they let Biden name her his replacement in the campaign?

It's not easy to get a less responsible Governor than Gavin Newsom, but at least they are trying. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) June 2, 2025

Chicago elected a mayor worse than Lori Lightfoot, so it's possible.

The Politburo finally figured out that Kamala Harris can’t win. — Let_This_Sink_In (@naptownlawyer) June 2, 2025

Their first clue should've been her disastrous failure in the 2020 Democratic Primary.

She’s unelectable. Opponents only need to show video of her condemning Robert Hur’s report on Biden as “gratuitous.” — BR King (@yesiwork2) June 2, 2025

Just let her talk. She turns people off with every syllable of her word salads.

She was cool to run the country but she’s not good to run the state? Hmm — Chad Rothwell 🇺🇸 (@TheBretwalda623) June 2, 2025

Right. Make it make sense.

It’s because of all those racist democrats in California, isn’t it. Oh, and they hate women too. — Horacemorris (@HoracemorrisJr) June 2, 2025

That's what they'll argue: it's all because of sexism and racism.

(It's not)

EL. OH. EL.

