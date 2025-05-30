The Cover-Up Is STILL ONGOING! Thread Shows Media Isn't Sorry About Hiding Biden's Decline AT ALL

This thread expresses exactly what this writer has been seeing since the Jake Tapper-Alex Thompson book 'Original Sin' dropped: there's more story here, and the media has zero interest in digging deeper into the story.

Advertisement

Thus proving they weren't lied to or stonewalled by the Biden White House.

They were complicit.

So let's dive in.

Another thought on "Original Sin" that is honestly not the fault of the authors, but the fault of the powers-that-be at large: the conversation around Biden's decline now centers around the book, not the Presidency itself. Let me explain. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

Tapper and Thompson want to make it about the book, because they want those royalties.

Everything about the current decline conversation is centered around the book and just.... stops. But other reporters have other sources- they could be revealing new information, looking back on things through the lens of the cover-up and breaking news about the Biden term. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

They're not doing even the most basic journalistic tasks.

But you'll notice, they... aren't. There were 200 sources for the book, and now those sources have nothing else to say? Only 200 people were in the know? There isn't anyone else willing to talk? We aren't looking back on the events knowing he wasn't competent. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

More than 200 people knew. But let's say it was 200 people -- 200 people with insider knowledge of the Biden White House.

Why is it that EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN who saw video of Biden knew something was wrong, but these 200 people didn't know or didn't want to talk?

Why are we smarter than they are?

There's still news to break on the Biden presidency. And no one is. We had a vegetable for a president for 4 years and the book comes out and the trail goes cold? How? — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

How?

Because the media are propagandists for the Democratic Party, and the cover-up of Biden's condition goes all the way up to Kamala Harris and Barack Obama.

Digging into this story will demolish the Democratic Party.

A total lack of curiosity? Still acting out of partisanship for fear it will boost Trump in the eyes of voters? Feeling sorry for him because he's sick? Still covering up their own complicity in the cover-up? All of the above? — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

All of the above.

Between what we learned in the books "Fight" (which is also well worth the read) and "Original Sin" there's still clearly a LOT more out there to learn. And in a normal world there would be consequences for those who covered things up. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

We do not live in a normal world, sadly.

I just keep thinking about how shocking it is that the book comes out, we talk about the book and general media malpractice- and the response is to continue to sit on their hands and not go back to their sources for more info? — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

The media think they did nothing wrong.

Considering how much earned media the book tour has generated, imagine the clicks one would get if anyone did, in fact, break something new at this point? And yet.... *crickets*. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

We get crickets because breaking news would hurt the Democratic Party.

The simple (and sad) answer is the reason the trail went cold is because they don't want to know more. They didn't even really want this much out. Just like they didn't examine the COVID failures, etc. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

Advertisement

BINGO.

This is an enormous scandal- the biggest stories probably haven't been told yet. The failure to recognize Clooney is far from the most scandalous thing that happened. In all of the "sourcing" of his "bad days" amazingly none of them involve the actual job of POTUS. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

The biggest stories will not be told.

Guaranteed there was a major event/decision that fell on a "bad day". Heck, listen to the Hur audio. That was the day after Oct 7th. Was Biden an entirely different human the day before and days after? Of course not. But we hear nothing about that. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

An excellent point.

The Dem sources refuse to go on the record, refuse to admit it impacted big decisions/events in his role as POTUS- they're still not being honest. Which obviously comes as zero surprise, but it tells us something important: the cover-up is still ongoing. — Brittany (@bccover) May 29, 2025

They will keep it buried until Joe Biden dies, and then they'll say he's gone and there's nothing more to look into.

Which makes the scandal even worse.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.