Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL

The Cover-Up Is STILL ONGOING! Thread Shows Media Isn't Sorry About Hiding Biden's Decline AT ALL

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

This thread expresses exactly what this writer has been seeing since the Jake Tapper-Alex Thompson book 'Original Sin' dropped: there's more story here, and the media has zero interest in digging deeper into the story.

Thus proving they weren't lied to or stonewalled by the Biden White House. 

They were complicit.

So let's dive in.

Tapper and Thompson want to make it about the book, because they want those royalties.

They're not doing even the most basic journalistic tasks.

More than 200 people knew. But let's say it was 200 people -- 200 people with insider knowledge of the Biden White House.

Why is it that EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN who saw video of Biden knew something was wrong, but these 200 people didn't know or didn't want to talk?

Why are we smarter than they are?

How?

Because the media are propagandists for the Democratic Party, and the cover-up of Biden's condition goes all the way up to Kamala Harris and Barack Obama.

Digging into this story will demolish the Democratic Party.

All of the above.

We do not live in a normal world, sadly.

The media think they did nothing wrong.

We get crickets because breaking news would hurt the Democratic Party.

BINGO.

The biggest stories will not be told.

An excellent point.

They will keep it buried until Joe Biden dies, and then they'll say he's gone and there's nothing more to look into.

Which makes the scandal even worse.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

