RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of Trump Hush Money Trial

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on May 30, 2025
Twitter

It was very clear early on that the Manhattan 'hush money' trial of Donald Trump was the Left engaging in lawfare. They've admitted as much

Now, on the first anniversary of the guilty verdict -- which did not derail Trump's campaign -- ABC News tried to take a victory lap.

Advertisement

And failed.

Here's more:

One year ago today, a jury of 12 New Yorkers convicted Donald Trump for falsifying business records as part of an alleged hush money scheme to influence the 2016 election.

The conviction left an indelible mark on Trump -- making him the first president or former president to be found guilty of a crime -- and his fight to erase that legacy continues to this day.

On June 11, a federal appeals court in Manhattan is set to hear oral arguments in the president's renewed legal fight to move his criminal case from state to federal court.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg opposes the move -- arguing that a case can't be removed to federal court after conviction -- but Trump's lawyers have argued the 'unprecedented criminal prosecution of a former and current president of the United States belongs in federal court.'

Run with that, Bragg.

Bingo.

What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
They tried so hard to undermine democracy.

They are their own worse enemies.

Like the ACME products did to Wily E. Coyote.

It really is amazing.

We owe ya, one, ABC!

So great.

For them? Not so good.

For us? Much better.

Not as they hoped it would.

