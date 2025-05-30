RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of Trump Hush Money Trial

It was very clear early on that the Manhattan 'hush money' trial of Donald Trump was the Left engaging in lawfare. They've admitted as much,

Now, on the first anniversary of the guilty verdict -- which did not derail Trump's campaign -- ABC News tried to take a victory lap.

And failed.

One year ago, a jury convicted Donald Trump for falsifying business records as part of an alleged hush money scheme to influence the 2016 election.



The conviction left an indelible mark on Trump and his fight to erase that legacy continues to this day. https://t.co/nTKJPlR7jJ — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2025

Here's more:

One year ago today, a jury of 12 New Yorkers convicted Donald Trump for falsifying business records as part of an alleged hush money scheme to influence the 2016 election. The conviction left an indelible mark on Trump -- making him the first president or former president to be found guilty of a crime -- and his fight to erase that legacy continues to this day. On June 11, a federal appeals court in Manhattan is set to hear oral arguments in the president's renewed legal fight to move his criminal case from state to federal court. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg opposes the move -- arguing that a case can't be removed to federal court after conviction -- but Trump's lawyers have argued the 'unprecedented criminal prosecution of a former and current president of the United States belongs in federal court.'

Run with that, Bragg.

One year ago, a leftist DA, judge and jury used lawfare to manufacture felonies out of thin air against a former president.



The conviction was rightly seen as nonsense by the vast majority of people able to get oxygen to their brains because their heads weren't shoved up their… — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 30, 2025

Bingo.

🤣🤣 *laughs in Trump is your president again* — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 30, 2025

They tried so hard to undermine democracy.

And demonstrated to many that he was a victim, thus energizing his base, leading to Trump's historic reelection — Holger Danske (@dansk_holger) May 30, 2025

They are their own worse enemies.

One year later, Donald Trump is the President of the United States and this little Biden stunt blew up in the Democrats face — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) May 30, 2025

Like the ACME products did to Wily E. Coyote.

Keep going ABC. You’re about to lose it all and it’s amazing to watch. — Frostedsleet Says (@kell38707) May 30, 2025

It really is amazing.

We owe ya, one, ABC!

It only helped get him elected, guys. You’re doing great. https://t.co/vBX7S7Cw1q — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2025

So great.

And how did that work out? https://t.co/JGGJxyHeRX — AnthemfortheDefeated (@anthemfort9276) May 30, 2025

For them? Not so good.

For us? Much better.

How'd all that lawfare work out for the Democrats? https://t.co/W0TnSKVQSg — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 30, 2025

Not as they hoped it would.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





