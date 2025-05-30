BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition...
VIP
America Is Full of Cowardly Coaches, Feckless Fathers, and Mediocre Moms Who Refuse...
Barack Obama Has Thoughts on AI and the Need for 'Discussion' While the...
RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of...
LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like...
OUT OF TOUCH Wisconsin Democrats Introduce 164-Page Bill to Erase Gender Language In...
The Cover-Up Is STILL ONGOING! Thread Shows Media Isn't Sorry About Hiding Biden's...
KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit
Today In 'We Do Not Hate Them Enough': Check Out NYT's Obits for...
Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen: MASH Star Loretta Swit Dead at 87
IT Guy Tries to Trade Top-Secret Docs for Citizenship Because He’s Got Trump...
Hawaii Dems' Ingenious Way to Address Climate Change: Making More People Unable to...
Democrats Are Bleeding Male Voters. They Just Made It Way Worse.

They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into Who Ran the Biden White House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on May 30, 2025
Journalism meme

Senate Republicans are going to (hopefully) get to the bottom of who was running the country during the Biden administration, because it certainly wasn't Joe himself.

Advertisement

David Hogg, genius that he is, was caught on hidden camera saying Jill Biden's chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, was running the show.

The American people deserve to know.

But ABC News sounds a little concerned -- and skeptical -- about this probe:

'What they call Biden's decline'? 

You mean the decline we all saw?

The decline Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson opportunistically wrote a book about?

That decline?

Yeah.

Here's more:

Republican Sens. Eric Schmitt and John Cornyn will co-chair a first-of-its-kind Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next month on the subject, which they say was covered up by members of the media. The focus echoes President Donald Trump's oft-repeated claims about Biden's mental fitness while president and criticism of Biden's use of autopen, a mechanical device to automatically add a signature to a document that's been utilized by several past presidents, including Trump in his first term.

'We need to get past the failures of the media, which were legend as you pointed out, or the political issue of 'were you for Biden or against Biden?' This is about a constitutional crisis, where we basically have a mentally incompetent president who's not in charge,' Cornyn said Thursday on Fox News' 'The Will Cain Show.'

Recommended

What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Good.

It was before his term.

That was clear to all of us.

It's an actual constitutional crisis.

They sure did.

We'd love for the GOP to uncover if there was any collusion between media and the White House, because this writer doesn't believe the media were clueless on this.

They knew.

The Democrats -- so-called 'defenders of democracy' -- should fight to know who was running the show because voters didn't elect him or her in 2020.

Advertisement

They voted for Joe Biden.

We sure do.

This is an excellent question.

Will ABC News answer it?

Nope.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ABC NEWS GOP INVESTIGATION JOE BIDEN SENATE SENATE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of Trump Hush Money Trial
Amy Curtis
Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig
Sam J.
LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars
Aaron Walker
BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition Kids (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X Amy Curtis
Advertisement