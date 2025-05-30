They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into Who Ran the Biden White House

Senate Republicans are going to (hopefully) get to the bottom of who was running the country during the Biden administration, because it certainly wasn't Joe himself.

Advertisement

David Hogg, genius that he is, was caught on hidden camera saying Jill Biden's chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, was running the show.

The American people deserve to know.

But ABC News sounds a little concerned -- and skeptical -- about this probe:

Senate Republicans have announced plans to launch their own probe into former President Biden over his cognitive abilities while in office, claiming they want to investigate who was running the country during what they call Biden's decline. https://t.co/4omKUnM1q3 — ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2025

'What they call Biden's decline'?

You mean the decline we all saw?

The decline Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson opportunistically wrote a book about?

That decline?

Yeah.

Here's more:

Republican Sens. Eric Schmitt and John Cornyn will co-chair a first-of-its-kind Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next month on the subject, which they say was covered up by members of the media. The focus echoes President Donald Trump's oft-repeated claims about Biden's mental fitness while president and criticism of Biden's use of autopen, a mechanical device to automatically add a signature to a document that's been utilized by several past presidents, including Trump in his first term. 'We need to get past the failures of the media, which were legend as you pointed out, or the political issue of 'were you for Biden or against Biden?' This is about a constitutional crisis, where we basically have a mentally incompetent president who's not in charge,' Cornyn said Thursday on Fox News' 'The Will Cain Show.'

Good.

So they are gonna try to pinpoint during 4 year term exactly when he became unfit? — tommyrulznyc (@tommyrulznyc) May 30, 2025

It was before his term.

That was clear to all of us.

Signing official decisions with auto pen rather than his actual signature definitely raises red flags — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) May 30, 2025

It's an actual constitutional crisis.

Well we were telling you for years that he was infirm. You lambasted and mocked anyone who pointed it out. — The real James Smith (@SergeantJSmith) May 30, 2025

They sure did.

We'd love for the GOP to uncover if there was any collusion between media and the White House, because this writer doesn't believe the media were clueless on this.

They knew.

Finally, some accountability. Been saying for years that Joe's not in charge, it's the guys behind the scenes calling the shots. Time to shine a light on whoever's been running the show. lol — Pixel American (@pixel_american) May 30, 2025

The Democrats -- so-called 'defenders of democracy' -- should fight to know who was running the show because voters didn't elect him or her in 2020.

Advertisement

They voted for Joe Biden.

Americans deserve to know who was running the country, and if news media actively assisted in the cover-up. https://t.co/l8dpasUZlS — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 30, 2025

We sure do.

This is an excellent question.

Will ABC News answer it?

Nope.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.