New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big Apple

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's insane that Zohran Kwame Mamdani is anywhere near the lead in the New York mayoral Democratic primary. The guy is a full-blown communist, and it shows.

WATCH:

This is how housing dries up.

You're too kind.

Maybe that'll get it through his thick skull.

Everyone will live in run-down slums.

Which is also on-brand for commies.

It didn't go well.

He's going to open government-run bodegas. Where food will be unavailable, rationed, or spoiled.

Wheeeee!

That'll never happen.

He doesn't understand the concept of supply and demand.

He sure is.

Clearly.

They sure do.

And he'll impose it if he wins.

Do not let him win.

The literal definition of insanity.

