New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big Apple

It's insane that Zohran Kwame Mamdani is anywhere near the lead in the New York mayoral Democratic primary. The guy is a full-blown communist, and it shows.

WATCH:

Our new ad is now live.



Freeze the rent. pic.twitter.com/yFwVgJuGEC — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) May 29, 2025

This is how housing dries up.

Imbecile — Daniel Tenreiro (@TenreiroDaniel) May 29, 2025

You're too kind.

This is a children's book I wrote on housing economics.



This is the chapter that discusses why rent control ruins housing: https://t.co/8V5WuLLkTb



You may enjoy it. — Peter Kazanjy (@Kazanjy) May 29, 2025

Maybe that'll get it through his thick skull.

Don't expect landlords to fix or repair rental units if you freeze rent. Owners are not going to eat the increased expenses. — B 🇺🇸 (@b_connerton) May 29, 2025

Everyone will live in run-down slums.

Which is also on-brand for commies.

Yeah.

Let's ask Venezuela how that went. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) May 29, 2025

It didn't go well.

Wait, so you're just going to let grocers keep raising prices? And what about school tuition?

Day care?

Freeze those too!

Freeze it all! — David McCune, M.D. (@davidemccune) May 29, 2025

He's going to open government-run bodegas. Where food will be unavailable, rationed, or spoiled.

Wheeeee!

The answer to high rents is BUILD MORE HOUSING — Alex Roy (@AlexRoy144) May 29, 2025

That'll never happen.

He doesn't understand the concept of supply and demand.

You are an economic illiterate. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 29, 2025

He sure is.

This is clearly someone who has no clue about economics. https://t.co/KyB6CecQPZ — Formerly Known as Alex Goldstein 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@fkalexgoldstein) May 29, 2025

Clearly.

Your most mentally unstable friends in New York love this guy https://t.co/SoeeC4DrBm — Anthony Hennen (@anthonyhennen) May 29, 2025

They sure do.

This is the single worst policy possible.



One of the few things you can get almost all economists to agree upon (which is a bit like getting a room full of cats to all pay attention and sit still) is that rent control is a terrible policy that harms renters and cities!



Zohran… https://t.co/PykJPxEAs4 — Austin Campbell (@CampbellJAustin) May 29, 2025

And he'll impose it if he wins.

Do not let him win.

So by the time you’re 80 do you just watch 8 cycles of people trying the same insane economic policy, see it not working, and see people trying again? https://t.co/0qeNDseL56 — Austen Allred (@Austen) May 29, 2025

The literal definition of insanity.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



