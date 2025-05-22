Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C....
Chuck Schumer Having a Big, Beautiful Hissy Fit Means Something Good Is Happening

NO MISTAKE: Scott Jennings Reminds Us LEFTISTS Are Waging a Violent War on Western Civilization

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 22, 2025
Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP

Not too long ago, CNN journalist Donie O'Sullivan looked and just couldn't find any examples of Left-wing political violence. He clearly missed all the flaming Teslas, the trans school shooters, the Congressional baseball shooter, BLM/Antifa riots, and pretty much every act of mass violence.

The Left are inherently violent. They see violence as speech, and as the fundamental tool for the political transformation they desire.

Scott Jennings points out that the war on Western Civilization, and Israel, comes from the Left.

And every accusation of Right-wing violence is pure projection.

We cannot look the other way. This must be stopped.

Where's the lie?

Exactly this.

Until the Left condemns this violence and excommunicates the radicals, they own this.

Like this writer said, this was projection.

We need more than a conversation. We need consequences.

They hate everything about Western Civilization: prosperity, freedom, independence, wealth.

Heartily endorsed.

Very sick.

Radical Leftists and Islamists are two peas in the pod.

Sowell is a smart man.

And so is Jennings.

Time to recognize it and act accordingly.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


