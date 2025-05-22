NO MISTAKE: Scott Jennings Reminds Us LEFTISTS Are Waging a Violent War on Western Civilization

Not too long ago, CNN journalist Donie O'Sullivan looked and just couldn't find any examples of Left-wing political violence. He clearly missed all the flaming Teslas, the trans school shooters, the Congressional baseball shooter, BLM/Antifa riots, and pretty much every act of mass violence.

The Left are inherently violent. They see violence as speech, and as the fundamental tool for the political transformation they desire.

Scott Jennings points out that the war on Western Civilization, and Israel, comes from the Left.

The violent war on western civilization emanates from the radical left. Make no mistake - it is here right now and we cannot look the other way. https://t.co/cCUUatCtx8 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 22, 2025

And every accusation of Right-wing violence is pure projection.

We cannot look the other way. This must be stopped.

The Democrat Party is the party of violence. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 22, 2025

Where's the lie?

“The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.” — Disinformation Expert (@JBrunemeier) May 22, 2025

Exactly this.

It does not emanate from the "radical" Left, it emanates from the Left. All Left doctrine is anti-Western. Please stop excusing the indirect supporters of this violence. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) May 22, 2025

Until the Left condemns this violence and excommunicates the radicals, they own this.

Interesting that Biden painted the domestic right as the foremost threat to the country's national security throughout his presidency. pic.twitter.com/KWIEbK3Z3M — BZMaestro (@BarryZukerman) May 22, 2025

Like this writer said, this was projection.

We are witnessing an epidemic of far-left violence in this country. Time to have a national conversation about it, folks, before it's too late. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 22, 2025

We need more than a conversation. We need consequences.

The left hates prosperity more than anything else. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) May 22, 2025

They hate everything about Western Civilization: prosperity, freedom, independence, wealth.

Heartily endorsed.

Vast majority of terrorists are far left or trans activists. Sick people. https://t.co/PljiU1iOtE — EJ (@Ejmiller25) May 22, 2025

Very sick.

Radical Leftists and Islamists are two peas in the pod.

“If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.” — Thomas Sowell https://t.co/9oWnwsQuhV — Kevin O'Kelley (@KevinOKell63760) May 22, 2025

Sowell is a smart man.

And so is Jennings.

Bingo.

You're in a war whether you recognize it or not. https://t.co/Cem1bVrTBU — Officer Jimmy Malone (@PatrolmanMalone) May 22, 2025

Time to recognize it and act accordingly.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



