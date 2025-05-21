Brian Schatz Is Mad About 'Big Beautiful Bill' and Its 'Wealth Transfer' (but Check Out His Past Posts!)

As Republicans prepare to pass President Trump's 'big beautiful bill' the Democratic Party is not happy, at all.

But they don't hold a majority in the House or the Senate, so they can't do much about it besides post on X.

Like Brian Schatz, the Senator from Hawaii.

This is the biggest wealth transfer in American history from poor to rich, it kicks 14 million off of healthcare, takes nutritional assistance away from families, and blows up the deficit. You don’t convene a hearing at 1 in the morning if you think your bill is popular. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 21, 2025

You'll be not-shocked to learn Schatz is a big proponent of student loan forgiveness, which would transfer wealth from working-class Americans to wealthy ones who got college degrees they didn't want to pay back.

Here's just a sample of his support for that transfer of wealth:

Student loan forgiveness saving the post office biggest infrastructure bill in several generations codifying gay marriage biggest climate bill ever biggest investment in native communities ever reducing the price of medicine and a strong economic recovery. https://t.co/3ZpkUTS5y7 — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 15, 2024

And another one:

Look, if you are against student loan forgiveness, ok, there are policy reasons and political reasons for that, but if you just want other people to be screwed like you were that’s kinda uncool. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 28, 2022

Sure, Brian.

Anyway, back to the replies to his complaint:

Which 14 million?

Soda pop is NOT "nutritional assistance "



Did you care about $250 billion to the ukraine money laundering scheme?



Schatz, you're full of schitz — Beau (@Capacitor1776) May 21, 2025

Well said.

You act like we didn’t live through Covid which was the biggest wealth transfer in history.



You act like student loan forgiveness isn’t a big wealth transfer. — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) May 21, 2025

He thought we forgot.

The biggest wealth transfer in history to the 1% happened under Biden’s Auto Pen, this is why we keep receipts pic.twitter.com/hv0w8753KH — The Red Fish Fryer (@TheRedFishFry) May 21, 2025

Oh, look at that.

Why are 14 million illegal aliens getting welfare that is supposed to be for citizens?



Seems you wouldn’t have to lie about things if you have a real platform to stand on. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) May 21, 2025

They do not have a real platform.

That's the problem.

20 trillion added to the deficit over 10 years. https://t.co/l55GfjAYpa — Red (@RealReddell) May 21, 2025

That's a problem.

You people are going to look so Fcking stupid when No one legally here has lost any health insurance….🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/dtGFh8umvR — TeamMagaKim (@teammagakim) May 21, 2025

TRUTH.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



