Brian Schatz Is Mad About 'Big Beautiful Bill' and Its 'Wealth Transfer' (but Check Out His Past Posts!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 21, 2025
Sam J.

As Republicans prepare to pass President Trump's 'big beautiful bill' the Democratic Party is not happy, at all.

But they don't hold a majority in the House or the Senate, so they can't do much about it besides post on X.

Like Brian Schatz, the Senator from Hawaii.

You'll be not-shocked to learn Schatz is a big proponent of student loan forgiveness, which would transfer wealth from working-class Americans to wealthy ones who got college degrees they didn't want to pay back.

Here's just a sample of his support for that transfer of wealth:

And another one:

Sure, Brian.

Anyway, back to the replies to his complaint:

Well said.

He thought we forgot.

Oh, look at that.

They do not have a real platform.

That's the problem.

That's a problem.

TRUTH.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


