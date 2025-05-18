Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except...
'I Was Chosen, Not of My Own Merit:' Pope Leo XIV Expresses Humble Call for Unity After Inaugural Mass

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The reins of the Catholic Church were officially handed over to Pope Leo XIV during his Inaugural Mass this morning in Rome.

Along with it, the @Pontifex X account was also taken over by the new Holy Father.

And his post this morning was humble and touching.

This writer is a fan, so far.

We need more theology and less politics.

He was visibly moved by this.

Imagine the weight that ring carries.

The humility is touching.

Okay, this writer chuckled.

'Without any merit of my own.'

This writer would've bet A LOT of money against an American Pope.

Amen.

Truth. What a breath of fresh air.

Tags: CATHOLIC CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM POPE

