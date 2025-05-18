'I Was Chosen, Not of My Own Merit:' Pope Leo XIV Expresses Humble Call for Unity After Inaugural Mass

The reins of the Catholic Church were officially handed over to Pope Leo XIV during his Inaugural Mass this morning in Rome.

Along with it, the @Pontifex X account was also taken over by the new Holy Father.

And his post this morning was humble and touching.

I was chosen, without any merit of my own. Now, with fear and trembling, I come to you as a brother, who desires to be the servant of your faith and joy, walking with you on the path of God’s love, for He wants us all to be united in one family. — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) May 18, 2025

This writer is a fan, so far.

Your predecessor was a rank politician. I hope you stay out of politics and focus on church doctrine, Your Holiness. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) May 18, 2025

We need more theology and less politics.

You know what gets me every time?



That moment when a new Pope receives the ring - holding back tears, hands almost shaking - like the weight of that lineage hitting him all at once, knowing he’s standing in a line he has no business standing in.

Like he’s holding something way… — John (@notverygoodtake) May 18, 2025

He was visibly moved by this.

Pope Leo XIV is brought to tears as he receives the Fisherman’s Ring at his inauguration as Bishop of Rome and Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church pic.twitter.com/D5pXOWTCg0 — Global Index (@TheGlobal_Index) May 18, 2025

Imagine the weight that ring carries.

A Very Powerful Vow That’s a powerful and humble It echoes the spirit of someone taking on a sacred responsibility with sincerity and devotion, placing unity, faith, and love at the center — James (@JamesY9631) May 18, 2025

The humility is touching.

It's SUPER POPE with his hands of power fighting evil!! pic.twitter.com/PxiDJjustc — ansaman © (@workingsanford) May 18, 2025

Okay, this writer chuckled.

Chosen. Perfect, but each of you who are baptized, have the same duty, although not the same job, to do everything for God. Chosen. https://t.co/wKjBdcJFWa — Alejandro A. Chafuen (@Chafuenglobal) May 18, 2025

'Without any merit of my own.'

It's still absolutely astounding to me that an American is now sitting on the Throne of St. Peter. I legitimately would've swore that I'd never live to see it, but it's now reality. https://t.co/0VzI5sQKvC — Sam Roberts (@RealSamRoberts) May 18, 2025

This writer would've bet A LOT of money against an American Pope.

Humble words from the new American born Vicar of Christ. https://t.co/tdId19fnah — Kyle Adams (@kylepadams) May 18, 2025

Amen.

I'm not a Catholic or religious. But I continue to stumble over these palette-cleansing positive statements by this guy. He continues to remind everyone we don't need to worship a******s to make the world work. https://t.co/pyc28RDhJy — Robert Young Pelton (@RYP__) May 18, 2025

Truth. What a breath of fresh air.

