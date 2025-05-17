WaPo Sounds Alarm About Trump's Actions Forcing Thousands of Federal Gov't 'Experts' to...
Crime Pays: Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan Sets Up Legal Grift Fund (Check Out Who CAN'T Donate, Too)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

After pleading not guilty to charges she obstructed ICE authorities, suspended Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan has set up a legal grift -- we mean defense -- fund to pay for her high-powered attorneys:

Here's more from WisPolitics:

The Hannah Dugan Legal Defense Fund has been established to defend against the unprecedented attack on the independent judiciary by the federal government. 

The fund will allow the significant resources needed to present an appropriate defense to this extraordinary attack on Wisconsin’s judicial branch of government to be raised. The fund has been established consistent with Wisconsin’s Code of Judicial Conduct and the State Code of Ethics. In addition, the fund has instituted stringent restrictions regarding permissible gifts.

Judge Dugan intends to return to the bench to which she was elected. Therefore, the fund’s structure provides for stringent restrictions on contributions and strives for consistency with state law regarding permissible gifts.

There's a long list of people who can't donate, including:

  • Milwaukee County residents (not that this writer would have, anyway)
  • Attorneys licensed to practice in Milwaukee County
  • Lobbyists/lobbying firms
  • Members of the Wisconsin judiciary
  • Anyone with a pending matter before the Milwaukee Circuit Courts
  • Milwaukee County employees
  • Non-U.S. Citizens

WaPo Sounds Alarm About Trump's Actions Forcing Thousands of Federal Gov't 'Experts' to Flee
Doug P.
Guess Eduardo Flores Ruiz and his family won't be able to chip in.

Too bad.

This is not an 'unprecedented attack on the independent judiciary.'

Hannah Dugan broke the law.

She should be stripped of the ability to be a judge, at a minimum.

A team of lawyers ain't cheap.

We all know why.

The donor list needs to be made public so anyone who violates the above rules is also held accountable.

Kinda makes us think her motion to dismiss isn't gonna work.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


