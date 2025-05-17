Crime Pays: Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan Sets Up Legal Grift Fund (Check Out Who CAN'T Donate, Too)

After pleading not guilty to charges she obstructed ICE authorities, suspended Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan has set up a legal grift -- we mean defense -- fund to pay for her high-powered attorneys:

Milwaukee Co Judge Hannah Dugan has set up a legal defense fund to help fight the federal charges she’s facing



“Judge Dugan intends to return to the bench to which she was elected,” the new website says pic.twitter.com/Pf0Fc6rxPj — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) May 16, 2025

Here's more from WisPolitics:

The Hannah Dugan Legal Defense Fund has been established to defend against the unprecedented attack on the independent judiciary by the federal government. The fund will allow the significant resources needed to present an appropriate defense to this extraordinary attack on Wisconsin’s judicial branch of government to be raised. The fund has been established consistent with Wisconsin’s Code of Judicial Conduct and the State Code of Ethics. In addition, the fund has instituted stringent restrictions regarding permissible gifts. Judge Dugan intends to return to the bench to which she was elected. Therefore, the fund’s structure provides for stringent restrictions on contributions and strives for consistency with state law regarding permissible gifts.

There's a long list of people who can't donate, including:

Milwaukee County residents (not that this writer would have, anyway)

Attorneys licensed to practice in Milwaukee County

Lobbyists/lobbying firms

Members of the Wisconsin judiciary

Anyone with a pending matter before the Milwaukee Circuit Courts

Milwaukee County employees

Non-U.S. Citizens

Guess Eduardo Flores Ruiz and his family won't be able to chip in.

Too bad.

Hannah Dugan’s supporters have created a legal defense fund to fight what the group calls an “unprecedented attack on the independent judiciary by the federal government" as she faces charges of interfering with immigration officers.



See the release:https://t.co/Wd8Z020oaO — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 16, 2025

This is not an 'unprecedented attack on the independent judiciary.'

Hannah Dugan broke the law.

She should be stripped of the ability to be a judge, at a minimum.

Everybody needs a little help, tough to get by on $175K. — RyMRudie (@RyRudie) May 16, 2025

A team of lawyers ain't cheap.

Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested for helping a violent illegal immigrant evade ICE set up a legal defense fund today.



The fund prohibits contribute one from “individuals who are not citizens of the United States.”



Why is that? https://t.co/3ngDhsIHtv pic.twitter.com/cr9Ehi4kEb — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) May 16, 2025

We all know why.

How on earth can she ever preside over a case going forward? This donor list would have to be publicly disclosed to make sure no donor ever has business before her. https://t.co/v7zu1xKsjo — Chris (@CalumetCtyGOP) May 16, 2025

The donor list needs to be made public so anyone who violates the above rules is also held accountable.

Contributing to this fund is yet another way of God telling you that you have too much money. Dugan is represented "by more than a half-dozen attorneys"! Heck, I don't think OJ even had that many. https://t.co/vrdI8eH9tc — Jeff Wagner (@jeffwagnerradio) May 16, 2025

Kinda makes us think her motion to dismiss isn't gonna work.

