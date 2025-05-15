While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control Hotline Went Dead

Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
Amy Curtis
May 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's very clear that the former failed Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is eyeing a run for the White House in 2028. He's growing a beard, undoubtedly to make him look more mature and presidential. Instead, he looks like Ozempic Jimmy Kimmel.

Advertisement

Mayor Pete won't go anywhere, though, because he didn't in 2020 and his record as a Biden cabinet member is, well, less than stellar.

Like this:

More from the Washington Post:

A hotline connecting air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport and their counterparts at the Pentagon has been “inoperable” since March 2022, a Federal Aviation Administration official confirmed Wednesday, further evidence of poor safety coordination between federal agencies responsible for the airspace where a midair collision in January killed 67 people.

The line is maintained by the Defense Department, and the aviation agency was not aware of the outage during the three years it was down, Franklin McIntosh, the FAA’s deputy head of air traffic control, testified at a Senate hearing Wednesday. Aviation officials discovered the hotline wasn’t working after May 1, when controllers at National ordered two passenger jets to abandon landings because an Army helicopter was circling nearby at the Pentagon.

“We’re insisting on that line to be fixed before we resume any operations out of the Pentagon,” McIntosh said.

Advertisement

So, who was running the Department of Defense in 2022? That was Lloyd Austin.

Good job, team.

He's too busy on the 2028 campaign trail.

Remember that? What a performative clown.

But Trump!

Or something.

It sure is.

And crying about racist roads and bridges.

A major disappointment.

Gold star.

Advertisement

If only.

Whoops, indeed.

That's what Democrats do best: fix problems that don't exist.

While the real problems become catastrophes.

Yup.

