While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control Hotline Went Dead

It's very clear that the former failed Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, is eyeing a run for the White House in 2028. He's growing a beard, undoubtedly to make him look more mature and presidential. Instead, he looks like Ozempic Jimmy Kimmel.

Mayor Pete won't go anywhere, though, because he didn't in 2020 and his record as a Biden cabinet member is, well, less than stellar.

Breaking news: A hotline connecting air traffic controllers at Washington National Airport and their counterparts at the Pentagon had been “inoperable” since March 2022, a Federal Aviation Administration official confirmed Wednesday. https://t.co/f5IrlWZggG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 14, 2025

More from the Washington Post:

A hotline connecting air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport and their counterparts at the Pentagon has been “inoperable” since March 2022, a Federal Aviation Administration official confirmed Wednesday, further evidence of poor safety coordination between federal agencies responsible for the airspace where a midair collision in January killed 67 people. The line is maintained by the Defense Department, and the aviation agency was not aware of the outage during the three years it was down, Franklin McIntosh, the FAA’s deputy head of air traffic control, testified at a Senate hearing Wednesday. Aviation officials discovered the hotline wasn’t working after May 1, when controllers at National ordered two passenger jets to abandon landings because an Army helicopter was circling nearby at the Pentagon. “We’re insisting on that line to be fixed before we resume any operations out of the Pentagon,” McIntosh said.

So, who was running the Department of Defense in 2022? That was Lloyd Austin.

Mayor Pete, there’s a phone call for you on line one. @PeteButtigieg — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 15, 2025

Edge Edge was pretending to be on his bicycle. — 30 Helens Agree: There should be red checks (@30_Helens_Redux) May 15, 2025

So for three years the last administration left this to sit, and people died? — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) May 15, 2025

Pete was too busy looking for a word to replace cockpit 🙄 — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) May 15, 2025

And crying about racist roads and bridges.

Sec Buttgig was a disappointment — The Aussie Witness (@sawr_i) May 14, 2025

If only we knew who the Secretary of Transportation was in 2022… https://t.co/vCVRGnyvgL — Kate Cooksey Noyes (@Cooksey__) May 14, 2025

Pete Buttigieg was more interested in changing the name from hotline to something inoffensive to unattractive people than in fixing the actual problem. https://t.co/mWt3U3dnSw — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 15, 2025

That's what Democrats do best: fix problems that don't exist.

While the real problems become catastrophes.

So this is why Buttigieg was so quick to blame Sean Duffy after that crash https://t.co/s6eesjkQRx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 15, 2025

