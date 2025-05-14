Changes at the Vatican? Pope Leo Signals Positive Shift in Jewish-Catholic Relations

This writer covered how incredibly critical the late Pope Francis was of Israel, telling Israeli President Isaac Herzog it was wrong to 'respond to terror with terror' (so much for that whole Just War Doctrine thing), calling for an investigation of the 'genocide' and going so far as to gift his Popemobile as a clinic on wheels for the children of Gaza (Jews have children, too).

Advertisement

So it's a refreshing change of pace to see a pontiff who isn't openly hostile to Jewish-Catholic relations:

Big changes happening in the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/KSqjEMDW74 — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) May 14, 2025

That's huge.

As we approach the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, I am most relieved and indeed grateful that the Catholic Church is being lead by a Pope who is dedicated to upholding its principles.



https://t.co/o0H0L89dTP — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) May 14, 2025

More from the Times of Israel:

On May 12, three days after his election, Pope Leo XIV has chosen to reaffirm his commitment to Catholic-Jewish relations as his first official act. In a letter to major Jewish organizations, he pledged to continue and deepen the Church’s dialogue with the Jewish people, invoking the spirit and principles of Nostra Aetate, the landmark declaration of the Second Vatican Council, which repudiated antisemitism, rejected the charge of collective Jewish guilt for the death of Jesus, and called for mutual respect and understanding between Catholics and Jews.

It gives this writer hope.

I should note to treat this article with an element of caution, specifically the reported quotes by Rome officials.



However, it does seem in line with Pope Leo XIV’s positive approach to Catholic Jewish relations. One of the first things he has done as Pope was to write a… https://t.co/Einx592Gd8 — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) May 14, 2025

Always smart to treat anonymous sources or 'officials' with some skepticism.

Holy Ballz, if true.



Sadly, there is no sign of Prevost saying that Netanyahu is “a necessary man in dangerous times” and Google's AI says he's never referenced Netanyahu directly.



Also none for Israel as a "moral project within history" — Fergal Byrne #не стрелять #DontShoot (@fergbyrne) May 14, 2025

Like we said.

Although Google's AI isn't the most reliable, either.

Good! was very dismayed by Francis' move with popemobile — BayshoreBeagle (@bayshore_beagle) May 14, 2025

It was really petty.

Pope seems relatively based so far https://t.co/E7Fo3Lqvyi — Talmudic ritual practicer (@talmudenjoyer1) May 14, 2025

This writer doesn't know if she'd call it based, just sensible. And Catholic.

If this is even partly accurate, it’s a breath of fresh air. A leader with moral integrity and standing that can see clearly through the false narratives that have swayed the Church and the global Left as a whole. https://t.co/CeSnSwoc45 — Jonathan Jacobs (@bbquse) May 14, 2025

All of this.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.





Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.