Changes at the Vatican? Pope Leo Signals Positive Shift in Jewish-Catholic Relations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

This writer covered how incredibly critical the late Pope Francis was of Israel, telling Israeli President Isaac Herzog it was wrong to 'respond to terror with terror' (so much for that whole Just War Doctrine thing), calling for an investigation of the 'genocide' and going so far as to gift his Popemobile as a clinic on wheels for the children of Gaza (Jews have children, too).

So it's a refreshing change of pace to see a pontiff who isn't openly hostile to Jewish-Catholic relations:

That's huge.

More from the Times of Israel:

On May 12, three days after his election, Pope Leo XIV has chosen to reaffirm his commitment to Catholic-Jewish relations as his first official act. In a letter to major Jewish organizations, he pledged to continue and deepen the Church’s dialogue with the Jewish people, invoking the spirit and principles of Nostra Aetate, the landmark declaration of the Second Vatican Council, which repudiated antisemitism, rejected the charge of collective Jewish guilt for the death of Jesus, and called for mutual respect and understanding between Catholics and Jews.

It gives this writer hope.

Always smart to treat anonymous sources or 'officials' with some skepticism.

Like we said.

Although Google's AI isn't the most reliable, either.

It was really petty.

This writer doesn't know if she'd call it based, just sensible. And Catholic.

All of this.

