Andrew Cuom-NO: Disgraced Former Gov. Vows Independent Run If He Loses Democratic NYC Mayoral Primary

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

We are less than two months away from the Democratic primary in the New York mayoral race and former disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo is leading in the polls.

Or is he?

Advertisement

Because Cuomo has a Plan B if he doesn't win his party's primary: run as an independent under the 'Fight and Deliver' party.

More from the New York Post:

Andrew Cuomo plans to run on a second independent “Fight and Deliver” ballot line in the general election for mayor, regardless of whether he wins the Democratic primary.

“It’s an insurance policy,” a source close to the former governor’s campaign said.

A second ballot line would help Cuomo win more votes if he wins the nomination in the June 24 primary and the left-wing Working Families Party runs a rival Democrat — Zohran Mamdani or Brad Lander — splintering the Democratic vote.

If Mamdani wins the Dem nomination, Cuomo could try to win as an independent candidate, just as incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is attempting to do.

An 'insurance policy,' huh?

Let them fight.

They always do.

Odds are he's going to Gracie Mansion instead.

Recommended

Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'
Doug P.
Advertisement

New York won't do this, sadly.

Ouch.

But where's the lie?

The other option is a raging commie.

Good luck, NYC.

That's brutal and brilliant.

As we said, he's leading in the polls. He has the name recognition.

He could very well win.

It is an epidemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement