Andrew Cuom-NO: Disgraced Former Gov. Vows Independent Run If He Loses Democratic NYC Mayoral Primary

We are less than two months away from the Democratic primary in the New York mayoral race and former disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo is leading in the polls.

Or is he?

Because Cuomo has a Plan B if he doesn't win his party's primary: run as an independent under the 'Fight and Deliver' party.

Andrew Cuomo will run on independent ‘Fight and Deliver’ ballot line if he doesn’t win NYC Dem primary https://t.co/fOCrgaddXD pic.twitter.com/VpFbaiSqJB — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2025

More from the New York Post:

Andrew Cuomo plans to run on a second independent “Fight and Deliver” ballot line in the general election for mayor, regardless of whether he wins the Democratic primary. “It’s an insurance policy,” a source close to the former governor’s campaign said. A second ballot line would help Cuomo win more votes if he wins the nomination in the June 24 primary and the left-wing Working Families Party runs a rival Democrat — Zohran Mamdani or Brad Lander — splintering the Democratic vote. If Mamdani wins the Dem nomination, Cuomo could try to win as an independent candidate, just as incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is attempting to do.

An 'insurance policy,' huh?

Let them fight.

Let the Democrats all eat eachother. — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) May 6, 2025

They always do.

Scumbag belongs in prison. — The pool cabana (@19tpc71) May 6, 2025

Odds are he's going to Gracie Mansion instead.

fight what? they always say fight but all they do is break it worse. wanna help NYC? vote for a maga republican law and order will come back to the rotten apple — JD-SPROCKETS (@JDSpocketsLab) May 6, 2025

New York won't do this, sadly.

I understand now.Bro put all those old folks into their graves so he could use their votes now. He was playing the long game — Nick Cannata (@Canniption) May 6, 2025

Ouch.

But where's the lie?

The man is responsible for the deaths of thousands, and a sexual predator. No thanks. — Nerdy Liberty Fan (@nerdylibertyfan) May 6, 2025

The other option is a raging commie.

Good luck, NYC.

How about the “Mao of the elderly” party? https://t.co/VyY3ggHHU5 — Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) May 6, 2025

That's brutal and brilliant.

Hey Cuomo, if you lose the dem primary it means they DONT WANT you. Yet again your ego means more than the will of the voters. You never were good at hearing the word no. #fakedems https://t.co/bgwPYy7E3a — Jim Walden (@jimfornyc) May 6, 2025

As we said, he's leading in the polls. He has the name recognition.

He could very well win.

We need to address the epidemic of politicians who have no useful skills other than running for office https://t.co/mKHpEV6nJb — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) May 6, 2025

It is an epidemic.

