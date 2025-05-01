NYT Says Arrested Columbia Student Who 'Liked to Kill Jews' Wanted Peace in...
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With...
Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS...
Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No...
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries...
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As...
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says I...
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
VIP
Oh, Look! Oliver Darcy Is Still a Big Ol' Baby
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White...
'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the...
She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles...
Hand the Man a Mirror! Gavin Newsom Is Looking for What Went Wrong...

Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the Media Anymore

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 01, 2025
Journalism meme

One of the Left's complaints about deporting illegal immigrants was 'separating families.' It was -- at best -- disingenuous because the Left has no problem separating families when an American citizen commits a crime and goes to prison (or getting between kids and parents in the name of 'trans rights').

Advertisement

A few days ago, the Left was melting down because a two-year-old was 'deported' along with her mother. That wasn't true; mom was deported and opted to take the child with her. The Left said this was done 'with no meaningful process' because that's the narrative.

Here are two headlines that prove that, no matter what the Trump administration does, they just can't win with the media:

So the solution here, as 'War Games' taught us, is not to play the game.

It's all they've got.

As we said. We don't see anyone on the Left lamenting those family separations.

The bottom line is the Left doesn't want to deport anyone, for any reason. And they'll lie about everything and anything to make it happen.

Recommended

THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

YUP.

He just needs to do what he's been elected to do and ignore the noise.

Solid choice.

The media in the nutshell.

It illustrates how biased the media actually is.

THIS. So much this!

Tags: HEADLINES ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TIM POOL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record
Amy Curtis
NYT Says Arrested Columbia Student Who 'Liked to Kill Jews' Wanted Peace in the Middle East
Brett T.
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says It ALL
Doug P.
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries Sent People Here'
Grateful Calvin
Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS Interview (With Jill, of Course!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record Amy Curtis
Advertisement