Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the Media Anymore

One of the Left's complaints about deporting illegal immigrants was 'separating families.' It was -- at best -- disingenuous because the Left has no problem separating families when an American citizen commits a crime and goes to prison (or getting between kids and parents in the name of 'trans rights').

A few days ago, the Left was melting down because a two-year-old was 'deported' along with her mother. That wasn't true; mom was deported and opted to take the child with her. The Left said this was done 'with no meaningful process' because that's the narrative.

Here are two headlines that prove that, no matter what the Trump administration does, they just can't win with the media:

OH NO Trump Deported a woman and she took her 2 year old with her!



Also



OH NO Trump Deported illegal immigrants and the 2 year old stayed! pic.twitter.com/VRv3Fx33LX — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 1, 2025

So the solution here, as 'War Games' taught us, is not to play the game.

This is what 100% negative media coverage looks like.



This right here.



Don't forget it. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 1, 2025

It's all they've got.

Families are separated every single day in the United States when the adult chooses to break the law and get arrested. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 1, 2025

As we said. We don't see anyone on the Left lamenting those family separations.

The bottom line is: the left wants to separate the children from the parents! Trump does the opposite and lets the parents decide. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 1, 2025

The bottom line is the Left doesn't want to deport anyone, for any reason. And they'll lie about everything and anything to make it happen.

Yes, it’s a convenient Catch-22 that the journalists have the administration in. They can pitch any story negatively. — G. 𝕏. Rubicon (@gXrubicon) May 1, 2025

YUP.

Trump can do no right in their eyes. Might as well just do all the things.🤷🏻‍♀️ — Humbly Happily (@laetissima918) May 1, 2025

He just needs to do what he's been elected to do and ignore the noise.

Literally this. Reasons why I just do not listen to anything m. I go to my trusted ppl and not just years of TDS videos bc clickbaot and money https://t.co/HD52Q59fDm — Average Observer (@Kbreezy665) May 1, 2025

Solid choice.

People that hate something will always take both sides of the argument and call it out. They aren't honest or ethical and just want to harm those they hate so they will always find something "wrong." https://t.co/8Wh7dIAy3c — Christiaan Stoudt (@cstoudt) May 1, 2025

The media in the nutshell.

This is a really helpful side by side for the 11 people who still trust MSM and have the IQ to stop



Thanks https://t.co/2APD4mt5hw — look who you made me vote for (@LookVote) May 1, 2025

It illustrates how biased the media actually is.

The left wing will demonize the right regardless of what actions the right takes, so might as well go all the way. No reserved measures. https://t.co/FKC5SQnoMk — Terror Twins Appreciator (@HoopsMetrOX) May 1, 2025

THIS. So much this!