'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White House Press Corps Hypocrites

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been on fire lately, using every time he's in front of the cameras as an opportunity to body the media. Without mercy and without apology.

Advertisement

We love to see it.

Here he is again, scolding members of the media for expecting Americans to live among gang members and criminals when the media themselves wouldn't be found anywhere near such neighborhoods.

WATCH:

Stephen Miller goes off on White House press: "If I offered any one of you a rent-free home with no taxes to pay in any of these gang neighborhoods and I said your neighbors are MS-13 terrorists or Mexican mafia or Sinaloa cartel or Tren de Aragua I couldn't pay you to live… pic.twitter.com/1HmPBMxUqb — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 1, 2025

BOOM.

He's absolutely correct.

Remember when Martha Raddatz dismissed Tren de Aragua gangs as only taking over 'a handful' of apartments in Colorado?

That's the media's attitude, and Miller is not letting them get away with it.

No apologies for aiding and abetting a foreign invasion … that is treason … — Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) May 1, 2025

They'll never apologize.

He's already legendary. Truth is a wonderful thing. — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) May 1, 2025

And sometimes truth hurts.

Facts don’t sway the left — Andrew Fisher (@gifnameplox) May 1, 2025

This is true.

But it does sway normies.

Stephen Miller is a national treasure cutting through the BS and getting to the point on topic after topic. — Keep it real (@CHARLES00370220) May 1, 2025

He's doing a great job.

Sort of like the time they were sent to Martha’s Vineyard they shipped them back out the next day. — Bpitts_LLC (@BrianPittsnogl2) May 1, 2025

That proved the Left aren't willing to put their money where their mouths are.

THIS is how a decent human being SHOULD speak to the scum that sit in corporate media news rooms and lie to the American people every day https://t.co/sE4KWy1zH3 — THEY ALL KNEW!! (@ccochrane64) May 1, 2025

We're fine with this.

It really is.

Again, you’re making too much common sense for these people https://t.co/bdEdbrSUkP — PlayballerDC (@PlayballerDC) May 1, 2025

This is not a lie. Common sense doesn't exist in media these days.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.