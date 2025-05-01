Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White House Press Corps Hypocrites

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has been on fire lately, using every time he's in front of the cameras as an opportunity to body the media. Without mercy and without apology.

We love to see it.

Here he is again, scolding members of the media for expecting Americans to live among gang members and criminals when the media themselves wouldn't be found anywhere near such neighborhoods.

WATCH:

BOOM.

He's absolutely correct.

Remember when Martha Raddatz dismissed Tren de Aragua gangs as only taking over 'a handful' of apartments in Colorado?

That's the media's attitude, and Miller is not letting them get away with it.

They'll never apologize.

And sometimes truth hurts.

This is true.

But it does sway normies.

He's doing a great job.

That proved the Left aren't willing to put their money where their mouths are.

We're fine with this.

It really is.

This is not a lie. Common sense doesn't exist in media these days.

