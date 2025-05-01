Compare and Contrast: Two Headlines on Deportations Illustrate Why NO ONE Trust the...
THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 01, 2025
ImgFlip

As Democrats continue to defend illegal immigrants, it's helpful to remind everyone exactly who -- and what -- the Democrats are defending.

In Texas, Andres Fernandez De La Paz was arrested after allegedly shooting Ediesky Incencio Pineiro at his home in Houston. Pineiro, 34, died of his injuries. The shooting was captured on security cameras.

This video might be disturbing for some viewers, so discretion is advised.

Here's more from Click2Houston:

A 36-year-old Cuban national is charged with murder in Harris County after surveillance video shared with KPRC 2 News captured him fatally shooting his ex-brother-in-law at point-blank range Sunday on Whittingham Lane.

Showing up to the home in a gym tank top, Andres Fernandez De La Paz allegedly shot 34-year-old Ediesky Incencio Pineiro in the chest.

The victim, who was shot in front of his family, later died at the hospital.

'He was a wonderful person. I don’t have any bad memories of him. He was a good father and friend,' said Raiza Cedeño Sosa, the victim’s wife said in Spanish translated to English.

Her sister was staying at the house and used to be in a relationship with Fernandez De La Paz, which she described as toxic and violent.

Just maddening.

There is no justice in this system.

This is what they support and enable.

Where's the lie?

Yes, they do.

We have a fundamental problem here.

Probably.

Just as not prosecuting crimes is a choice.

All lead to the same destination: the decay and collapse of civilized society.

Nailed it.

We'd be fine with this.

A day or two ago, Adam Schiff introduced an assault weapons ban to 'save one life.' But Democrats won't enforce immigration laws or drug laws or gun laws to save lives.

Because they're hypocrites.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

