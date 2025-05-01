THIS Is What Democrats Support: Texas Man Gunned Down by Illegal Immigrant With 'Lengthy' Criminal Record

As Democrats continue to defend illegal immigrants, it's helpful to remind everyone exactly who -- and what -- the Democrats are defending.

In Texas, Andres Fernandez De La Paz was arrested after allegedly shooting Ediesky Incencio Pineiro at his home in Houston. Pineiro, 34, died of his injuries. The shooting was captured on security cameras.

This video might be disturbing for some viewers, so discretion is advised.

BREAKING: Illegal migrant kiIIs Texas dad in front of his family. He was able to stay here despite 2 prior kiIIs + prior arrests. pic.twitter.com/VrL3Js6Vdt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 1, 2025

Here's more from Click2Houston:

A 36-year-old Cuban national is charged with murder in Harris County after surveillance video shared with KPRC 2 News captured him fatally shooting his ex-brother-in-law at point-blank range Sunday on Whittingham Lane. Showing up to the home in a gym tank top, Andres Fernandez De La Paz allegedly shot 34-year-old Ediesky Incencio Pineiro in the chest. The victim, who was shot in front of his family, later died at the hospital. 'He was a wonderful person. I don’t have any bad memories of him. He was a good father and friend,' said Raiza Cedeño Sosa, the victim’s wife said in Spanish translated to English. Her sister was staying at the house and used to be in a relationship with Fernandez De La Paz, which she described as toxic and violent.

This is f*****g unbelievable. No wonder these illegal monsters come here. The justice system has been a piece of cake for them. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 1, 2025

This is why activist judges need to be jailed and why Joe Biden needs to be tried for treason. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 1, 2025

The Left’s newest “heroes” in America:

>Luigi — killed with a gun

>Karmelo — killed with a butcher knife

>An illegal MS-13 gang member

>A vocal supporter of Hamas



This is today’s Democrat agenda: pro-criminal, anti-American — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) May 1, 2025

A father is dead because Biden’s and the Democrats system chose politics over protection. This isn’t immigration…. it’s institutionalized neglect. People need to remember this in 2026z. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 1, 2025

Please look at this! pic.twitter.com/Zx9tPnyHCS — Dr. Farola / NBN (@DoctorFarola) May 1, 2025

Is Senator Van Hollen on the way to defend him yet? — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) May 1, 2025

Open borders weren’t a mistake, they were a choice



The leaders who made that choice are responsible for this murder and should face the consequences https://t.co/g6GhHiIwpS — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) May 1, 2025

Democrats: “This multiple murderer illegal alien did nothing wrong! Set him free and make American taxpayers continue to foot the bill!!” https://t.co/99wYdWgStF — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) May 1, 2025

The judges that allowed him to stay should be tried as accessories to murder https://t.co/OE5mer4IO8 — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) May 1, 2025

If you come back with "migrants don't commit as many crimes as citizens", you're evil and ignoring the point on purpose. These criminals shouldn't be here at all and have the chance to kill. And they for sure shouldn't still be walking free after having already killed. https://t.co/RXLcOQCU7t — Jim Duey ن (@jimduey) May 1, 2025

A day or two ago, Adam Schiff introduced an assault weapons ban to 'save one life.' But Democrats won't enforce immigration laws or drug laws or gun laws to save lives.

