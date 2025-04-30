HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces
What the Heck?! Texas House Passes Bill That Would CRIMINALIZE Political Memes Without Disclaimers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 30, 2025
Twitchy

Every Monday morning, Twitchy writer FuzzyChimp does his Monday Meme Madness posts, and they're always fun.

But in Texas, those posts could soon be illegal if they don't have disclaimers.

Advertisement

No, really.

WATCH:

What the heck, Texas?

This is insane.

Yes, it is.

Excellent question.

It could happen.

Nope. It's a waste of time and unconstitutional.

This writer can't see how it doesn't violate the First Amendment.

We have no idea.

Heh.

Yes, it is.

You can watch the blue creep into states where CA folks fled.

And some Republicans, it seems.

