What the Heck?! Texas House Passes Bill That Would CRIMINALIZE Political Memes Without Disclaimers

Every Monday morning, Twitchy writer FuzzyChimp does his Monday Meme Madness posts, and they're always fun.

But in Texas, those posts could soon be illegal if they don't have disclaimers.

Advertisement

No, really.

WATCH:

The Texas House just passed HB366 which criminalizes political memes if it doesn’t include a disclaimer.



WHAT pic.twitter.com/zhj6msJUpl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2025

What the heck, Texas?

This is insane.

Yes, it is.

Are we all going to end up being extradited to Texas for some meme we posted in Florida or NY? — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) April 30, 2025

Excellent question.

It could happen.

Every single one of the Republicans who voted for this should lose their seat.@elonmusk what do you think about this?



You're in Texas, is this something you think the Texas republicans should be spending their time doing? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 30, 2025

Nope. It's a waste of time and unconstitutional.

Yeah good luck getting this to hold up in a court challenge to its constitutionality. — Vandalism Realtor (@blankenshipb) April 30, 2025

This writer can't see how it doesn't violate the First Amendment.

This should be vetoed by @GregAbbott_TX and challenged by @AGPamBondi



WTF is going on with Republicans in Texas? — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) April 30, 2025

We have no idea.

Heh.

This is against free speech. https://t.co/T0xC4aKlPi — Wolf Neve (@wolf_neve) April 30, 2025

Yes, it is.

Texas inviting California businesses was a rectal insertion of Marxism https://t.co/wWsxoZSz5W — LC (@TheLuvChild) April 30, 2025

You can watch the blue creep into states where CA folks fled.

So much for free speech. Founding fathers would be sick. It’s not anyone’s responsibility to make sure you know a meme is a joke. The responsibility is on the individual to educate themselves. The left simply cannot accept responsibility in any manner. https://t.co/R4OANZN4TO — Eric Smith (@EricSmith1985) April 30, 2025

And some Republicans, it seems.