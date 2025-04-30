HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces

The New York Times wants you to know some radical, groundbreaking news in 2025: Christians wear cross necklaces. Like, a lot of them.

Including this writer, who wears a cross that belonged to her late father.

This is real. People wear crosses and the NYT is ON IT. pic.twitter.com/osznDYYAms — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 30, 2025

As a millenniums-old symbol of Christian faith, the cross would seem somewhat immune to trendiness. But cross necklaces and pendants have been in vogue before and may be again as some feel more comfortable embracing their faith and seek community with others. On red carpets, on social media, at protests by high-ranking Democrats and in the White House, necklaces with cross pendants are appearing with renewed prevalence. Chappell Roan wore an oversize one to the MTV Video Music Awards in September, and one dangled from Sabrina Carpenter’s neck in the music video for her single “Please Please Please.” The trendy online store Ssense sells them in nearly 50 variations, and mainstream jewelers like Kendra Scott and Zales carry numerous designs. Lately, the cross necklaces flash across cable news screens several times a week, suspended between the collarbones of Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

It’s like Jane Goodall and her first encounter with the gorillas! — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) April 30, 2025

Does anyone know if these crosses symbolize something, or are they just a random shape? — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) April 30, 2025

So new that everybody's nana has worn one since forever...



Also every Italian guy I know. — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) April 30, 2025

Popping up everywhere. . . Except at the New York Times. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) April 30, 2025

They’d probably never met someone who wears a cross unironically before — 𝙊𝙗𝙣𝙤𝙭𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 Perry (@ObnoxiousFumes2) April 30, 2025

Big if true — Brad Essex writer (@BradEssex) April 30, 2025

Well, to be fair, people have only been wearing crosses for



/checks notes



The entire history of Western Christianity https://t.co/OARHk8l9OC — Observant JC (@JcObservant) April 30, 2025

News from like the fourth century https://t.co/j04qDLt975 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 30, 2025

The NYT discovers the cross.



You can't make this up. https://t.co/ZpsaxMknY8 — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) April 30, 2025

Alarming spread of high moral religious philosophy is spreading and someone should stop it. https://t.co/HjD0HSl2nv — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) April 30, 2025

You can almost hear the panic in the article.