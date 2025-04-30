CNN: FBI 'Reassigns' Agents Photographed Kneeling With Black Lives Matter
HOT TAKE ALERT: New York Times Discovers Christians Wear Cross Necklaces

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 30, 2025
Twitter

The New York Times wants you to know some radical, groundbreaking news in 2025: Christians wear cross necklaces. Like, a lot of them.

Including this writer, who wears a cross that belonged to her late father.

They're so on it:

As a millenniums-old symbol of Christian faith, the cross would seem somewhat immune to trendiness. But cross necklaces and pendants have been in vogue before and may be again as some feel more comfortable embracing their faith and seek community with others.

On red carpets, on social media, at protests by high-ranking Democrats and in the White House, necklaces with cross pendants are appearing with renewed prevalence. Chappell Roan wore an oversize one to the MTV Video Music Awards in September, and one dangled from Sabrina Carpenter’s neck in the music video for her single “Please Please Please.” The trendy online store Ssense sells them in nearly 50 variations, and mainstream jewelers like Kendra Scott and Zales carry numerous designs.

Lately, the cross necklaces flash across cable news screens several times a week, suspended between the collarbones of Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

We're sorry this is happening to you, NYT.

Exactly.

The NYT is gonna have to send a team to investigate this.

Those notorious members of MAGA ... nana and Italian guys.

They live in such a bubble they think this is news.

Safest bet ever.

Heh.

'All the news that's fit to print' a few millennia later.

Way to have your elbow on the pulse of things, NYT.

You can't.

You can almost hear the panic in the article.

