WOW: Chris Cillizza Admits Media Didn't Dig Into Biden's Cognitive Decline Because They're Dems, Too

Yesterday, Chris 'Journalists Don't Root for a Side' Cillizza tried (and failed) to defend the media's lack of interest in Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

It ... did not go well for him. His argument yesterday was that journalists just trusted old Grandpa Joe so much they didn't bother to dig into why he needed notecards with questions and stage directions on them. No one believed him, because we have eyes, ears, and brains.

Today, he decided to dig that hole deeper with this argument:

In the video I ALSO say that one of the reasons reporters were more trusting is because more reporters are Democrats than Republicans. And therefore were willing to give Biden the benefit of the doubt they wouldn't have given Trump.



People are so obsessed with "getting" the… https://t.co/cCLcmDmCtT — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) April 30, 2025

The post concludes:

People are so obsessed with 'getting' the media they don't even listen to what we say.

That's the exact opposite of reality, Chris. We listen to what you say, which is why we are constantly dragging you.

Because you're all partisan hacks. And you just admitted it: 'more reporters are Democrats than Republicans.'

We heard you loud and clear.

So, by saying that reporters are more willing to give the benefit of the doubt to the side that aligns with their political preferences, you're saying that reporters do in fact root for a side. Interesting.https://t.co/qIuekMcA8J — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) April 30, 2025

Very interesting.

Reporters overwhelmingly supporting one political party over another has been terrible for America — Joseph (@_Semper_Virilis) April 30, 2025

And they have no idea.

Yep. Sure is.

With that in mind, why would we listen to anything? You clearly don't have the ability to 'see' anything unless the democrats explicitly say you should. You are unable to admit when you completely f up. I mean, what is your purpose exactly?



As you say, I just don't get it. — Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) April 30, 2025

Cillizza thinks we're stupid.

We are not stupid.

You shouldn't be willing to give any administration the benefit of the doubt no matter what. This is a pathetic excuse to hand wave away the fact that your colleagues are propagandists. — Tom Ramirez (@thetomramirez) April 30, 2025

Nailed it.

I realized Biden was toast, from my couch in Georgia… journalist have no excuse. — Drew Gregory (@DrewGregs) April 30, 2025

This writer figured it out in 2020, from lockdown in Wisconsin.

That's what Chris said.

Entertaining watching ‘journalists’ (aka Democrats) trying to defend covering for Biden - a form of ‘rooting for a side.’ Cillizza is (unintentionally) saying ‘journos’ should never be trusted covering fellow Dems because it’s tainted with ‘benefit of a doubt’ (aka bias). Thx! https://t.co/cOlbTtvLME pic.twitter.com/0vcqvd3yxV — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 30, 2025

Very entertaining.

This is the problem. You say reporters were "more trusting" of Biden than of Trump "because more reporters are Democrats" like that somehow explains away the fact that it was THEIR JOB to be equally critical of both sides regardless of their personal views. https://t.co/G0JKc91toK — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 30, 2025

So much for the notion of an objective media, huh?