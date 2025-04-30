WOW: Chris Cillizza Admits Media Didn't Dig Into Biden's Cognitive Decline Because They're Dems, Too

YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on April 30, 2025
Artist Angie

Yesterday, Chris 'Journalists Don't Root for a Side' Cillizza tried (and failed) to defend the media's lack of interest in Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

It ... did not go well for him. His argument yesterday was that journalists just trusted old Grandpa Joe so much they didn't bother to dig into why he needed notecards with questions and stage directions on them. No one believed him, because we have eyes, ears, and brains.

Today, he decided to dig that hole deeper with this argument:

The post concludes:

People are so obsessed with 'getting' the media they don't even listen to what we say.

That's the exact opposite of reality, Chris. We listen to what you say, which is why we are constantly dragging you.

Because you're all partisan hacks. And you just admitted it: 'more reporters are Democrats than Republicans.'

We heard you loud and clear.

Very interesting.

YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State Dept. Files He Found
Doug P.
And they have no idea.

Yep. Sure is.

Cillizza thinks we're stupid.

We are not stupid.

Nailed it.

This writer figured it out in 2020, from lockdown in Wisconsin.

That's what Chris said.

Very entertaining.

So much for the notion of an objective media, huh?

