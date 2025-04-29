CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges

DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on April 29, 2025

The Donald Trump administration isn't playing around with Leftist terrorists who are torching and vandalizing Teslas and Tesla dealerships.

Another vandal, who set fire to a Cybertruck and vandalized an Arizona Tesla showroom, has been hit with federal terorrism charges:

Should be charged with criminal stupidity for spelling 'thief' incorrectly, too.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Police in Arizona arrested a suspected arsonist at a Tesla dealership after he allegedly lit a newly delivered Cybertruck on fire.

Mesa police responded just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, to reports of an explosion at the Tesla Service Center in Mesa, Ariz. 

Witnesses reported smoke and flames near the building, which officers determined were coming from a newly delivered Tesla Cybertruck.

Footage from Fox News affiliate, KSAZ-TV, captured federal and state law enforcement surrounding the Tesla dealership after the fire was put out.

The Left has spent far too long getting away with these crimes, and it's refreshing to see them face consequences again.

Yep.

Really stupid prizes. Like decades in Club Fed.

The second there are consequences, the Left's foot soldiers are going to fold like cheap shirts. Few want to spend 20 years in prison.

Others will learn from him.

Those days are over.

Heh.

It's completely appropriate.

While the people who brainwashed him don't lose a wink of sleep.

These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism, and should be charged accordingly.

He'll have plenty of free time on his hands.

