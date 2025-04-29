CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges

The Donald Trump administration isn't playing around with Leftist terrorists who are torching and vandalizing Teslas and Tesla dealerships.

Another vandal, who set fire to a Cybertruck and vandalized an Arizona Tesla showroom, has been hit with federal terorrism charges:

🚨 #BREAKING: The man who set a Cybertruck on fire and vandalized a Tesla showroom in Arizona has been hit with FEDERAL TERRORlSM related charges



PERFECT.



Enjoy the next 20 years in the slammer, bud! 🤣 https://t.co/GWkxCYSogw pic.twitter.com/XRzPQum5Sm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2025

Should be charged with criminal stupidity for spelling 'thief' incorrectly, too.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Police in Arizona arrested a suspected arsonist at a Tesla dealership after he allegedly lit a newly delivered Cybertruck on fire. Mesa police responded just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, to reports of an explosion at the Tesla Service Center in Mesa, Ariz. Witnesses reported smoke and flames near the building, which officers determined were coming from a newly delivered Tesla Cybertruck. Footage from Fox News affiliate, KSAZ-TV, captured federal and state law enforcement surrounding the Tesla dealership after the fire was put out.

The Left has spent far too long getting away with these crimes, and it's refreshing to see them face consequences again.

Turns out, there are consequences for your actions again.



Play stupid games win stupid prizes. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 29, 2025

Yep.

Really stupid prizes. Like decades in Club Fed.

Would-be attackers are seeing the consequences of their actions and have backed down.



Setting examples works.



Need more of this. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2025

The second there are consequences, the Left's foot soldiers are going to fold like cheap shirts. Few want to spend 20 years in prison.

Good, give him the MAX and make an example out of him! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 29, 2025

Others will learn from him.

These people are so used to getting away with committing crimes in blue cities.



It’s FOFA time! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 29, 2025

Those days are over.

He deserved the federal terrorism charges for the mis-spelling of that word alone. — Mandi (@MrsMayhem13) April 29, 2025

Heh.

I don't like Musk as a person.

I think his cars are dangerous.

But I also fully agree that this is a appropriate response for crazy c***s setting fire and vandalizing businesses. https://t.co/6ADcdEROjP — 🔋Radio 𝕏Ð🔋 (@doge_radio) April 29, 2025

It's completely appropriate.

Dude is gonna get 20yrs for being a brainwashed idiot. https://t.co/x5PiwXRk5q — JBT Capital (@jbtcapital) April 29, 2025

While the people who brainwashed him don't lose a wink of sleep.

FA and FO



Make this the standard here. https://t.co/wuZRPewNSZ — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) April 29, 2025

These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism, and should be charged accordingly.

He can learn how to spell in prison! https://t.co/xLUEDrXITo — Grace (@DCPCJF) April 29, 2025

He'll have plenty of free time on his hands.

