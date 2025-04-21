Beantown Let Down: Despite Nonbinary Category, Boston Marathon Will Let Man Compete In Women's Group

Today is the Boston Marathon and we're not surprised to learn women, once again, have drawn the short straw.

Despite having a category for nonbinary runners, at least one man will participate in the woman's category.

A man is eligible to win every Boston Marathon category — men’s, women’s and non-binary, too. No space is protected for women. pic.twitter.com/7rNQfJTVzX — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 20, 2025

Here's more from The New York Post:

Monday is Patriots’ Day in Boston, and in keeping with tradition, the running of the 129th annual Boston Marathon. But when it comes to women’s freedom, something doesn’t add up. Since 2023, runners can qualify for hotly contested slots in the limited-access race in one of three gender categories: men, women and non-binary. The official qualifying time for women is 16.6% slower than for men — a full 30 minutes — recognizing a fact we all know to be true: men are faster than women. ... Yet now the marathon has allowed a male to compete in the women’s division, because he claims to be a woman. Riya Suising, born Robert Chien Hwa Young, is a man. A long-time runner, Suising has competed in races in the female category more than 338 times since 2009, medaling for his age group more than 140 times.

This is so wildly unfair.

And if you speak out about it, @BAA will disqualify you. Ask me how I know… — Storm (@stormrobinson) April 20, 2025

Adding insult to injury.

As always, women lose.

Progressives do not care about Women unless they can exploit them for political advantage — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) April 20, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is correct.

Women need to stop showing up. If there’s one dude there and nobody to race he’ll eventually go away. — Dave Ruggles (@adiosillinois) April 20, 2025

It's difficult to tell women to give up after training for years to qualify for something like the Boston Marathon, but it's the only way this ends.

Epitomizes the hypocrisy of liberals. No category safe for women to compete in, and nobody cares. libs all yelled science during covid, so I will use science right back to them. There are two sexes male and female per science. https://t.co/pvdSYBThNY — Jason Villar (@jvillar12) April 21, 2025

And men have physical advantages over women.

Again, per science.

This has to stop. Sex is biological and the category female must be restored and respected in all sports. #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/arhF8q3LBp — Louise Matchett 🇨🇦💜🤍💚 (@ArtmoonLouise) April 21, 2025

The Left wants to do away with women's sports entirely.

Well, they are "the most vulnerable" in society, after all, so we need to accede to all of their wishes, no matter how outlandish - like men competing in the female category. https://t.co/48ESV9ke5r — Miroslav Imbrisevic (@Miroandrej) April 20, 2025

People who get their ridiculous demands met under threat of getting their critics harassed, fired, or jailed are not vulnerable.

They are bullies.

It's like telling all girl and women athletes not to bother even practicing. https://t.co/R2vJxKx1v5 — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) April 20, 2025

'Men make better women.'

