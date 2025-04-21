WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for...
Beantown Let Down: Despite Nonbinary Category, Boston Marathon Will Let Man Compete In Women's Group

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 21, 2025

Today is the Boston Marathon and we're not surprised to learn women, once again, have drawn the short straw.

Despite having a category for nonbinary runners, at least one man will participate in the woman's category.

Here's more from The New York Post:

Monday is Patriots’ Day in Boston, and in keeping with tradition, the running of the 129th annual Boston Marathon.

But when it comes to women’s freedom, something doesn’t add up.

Since 2023, runners can qualify for hotly contested slots in the limited-access race in one of three gender categories: men, women and non-binary.

The official qualifying time for women is 16.6% slower than for men — a full 30 minutes — recognizing a fact we all know to be true: men are faster than women.

...

Yet now the marathon has allowed a male to compete in the women’s division, because he claims to be a woman.

Riya Suising, born Robert Chien Hwa Young, is a man. A long-time runner, Suising has competed in races in the female category more than 338 times since 2009, medaling for his age group more than 140 times.

This is so wildly unfair.

Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Funny -Watch
Sam J.
Adding insult to injury.

As always, women lose.

Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is correct.

It's difficult to tell women to give up after training for years to qualify for something like the Boston Marathon, but it's the only way this ends.

And men have physical advantages over women.

Again, per science.

The Left wants to do away with women's sports entirely.

People who get their ridiculous demands met under threat of getting their critics harassed, fired, or jailed are not vulnerable.

They are bullies.

'Men make better women.'

