Wink Martindale, Game Show Host Extraordinaire, Dead at 91

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 AM on April 16, 2025
Wikipedia

Wink Martindale, host of multiple major game shows including 'Gambit,' 'High Rollers,' and 'Trivial Pursuit' has died. He was 91 years old.

More from The Hollywood Reporter:

Wink Martindale, a rock ‘n’ roll disc jockey and good friend of Elvis Presley who gained fame as the host of such TV game shows as Tic-Tac-Dough, Gambit and High Rollers, died Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, a publicist announced. He was 91.

The friendly Martindale, who had a 74-year career, was known for his resonant voice, vivid sport coats and, especially, his curious first name.

'When I was a kid in Jackson, Tennessee, one of my playmates, Jimmy McCord, couldn’t say ‘Winston,’ which is my given name. He had a speech impediment, and it came out sounding like ‘Winky,’ ' Martindale explained to ABC News in 2014. 'So Winston turned into Winky, and then I got into the business and Wink it was! It served me well.'

Martindale was born in Jackson, Tennessee in 1933 and got his first job in radio from his Sunday school teacher who owned WPLI. Martindale was 17 and paid $25 a week.

He moved on to WHBQ in Memphis, where he hosted a morning radio show and kids' television program 'Wink Martindale of Mars Patrol' in the afternoon. In 1959 he transferred to KHJ in Los Angeles.

He eventually hosted NBC's 'What's That Song?', the first of the twenty game shows he'd host (only the late Bill Cullen hosted more).

When you think of 'game show hosts', Martindale is in the top five.

He was a part of a lot of childhoods.

Welp.

That hit was 1959's cover of the song 'Deck of Cards', which sold over a million copies.

His work was clearly done.

Those were both awesome.

Martindale is survived by his wife, Sandy, his sister Geraldine, daughters Lisa, Lyn, and Laura, and 'honorary' son Eric.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

