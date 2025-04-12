Hollywood Tough Guy Danny Trejo Has a Soft Spot for His Dogs and Encourages Us to Adopt

‘CHAOS’: The Memo Has Gone Out to Dems and the Media
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 12, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Yesterday was National Pet Day, and we here at Twitchy sure do love our furry and feathered friends.

So does actor Danny Trejo. Best known for playing tough guys across hundreds of movies and television shows, Trejo has a soft spot for his beloved four-legged family members.

WATCH:

This writer met Trejo last November at Grand Rapids ComicCon, and he was a joy.

He's doing a great job.

A very kind heart.

What a cute doggo.

Senior pups rule.

He sure is.

Look at that face!

Awwww! 

With a bonus kitty!

An absolute gem.

The guys with the toughest exteriors often have the gentlest hearts.

Yes, listen to him. The adorable dog told you to.

