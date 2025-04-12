Hollywood Tough Guy Danny Trejo Has a Soft Spot for His Dogs and Encourages Us to Adopt

Yesterday was National Pet Day, and we here at Twitchy sure do love our furry and feathered friends.
So does actor Danny Trejo. Best known for playing tough guys across hundreds of movies and television shows, Trejo has a soft spot for his beloved four-legged family members.
WATCH:
What a blessing to able to give somebody a chance. Go give a dog one today! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/axVyu4NFMk— Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) April 11, 2025
This writer met Trejo last November at Grand Rapids ComicCon, and he was a joy.
Our pups say keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/pyIOSWQvz5— Likes Dogs more than humans (@Dogs_are_First) April 12, 2025
He's doing a great job.
You’ve got such a kind heart, tío. 💕— 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) April 11, 2025
A very kind heart.
We just adopted this sweet "little" girl. All of our pets are rescues. They appreciate the chance & the love 🥰 pic.twitter.com/abegi4jmVR— Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) April 11, 2025
What a cute doggo.
I did. Almost 16 years ago. He’s still with me ❤️— Bjørg Hræfn (@BjorgHrafn) April 11, 2025
Senior pups rule.
You’re a national treasure, Danny.— Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) April 12, 2025
He sure is.
100% Danny 👍🏻#mustlovedogs pic.twitter.com/Iu5FvWWQ1D— Matt Oroak (@MattOroak) April 12, 2025
Look at that face!
April 12, 2025
Awwww!
With a bonus kitty!
Just your occasional reminder that Danny Trejo is a lovely guy. https://t.co/PGZQ43U6g9— T.Q. Townsend (@tqtownsend) April 11, 2025
An absolute gem.
Turns out Gravedigger is just a big ol' softie underneath all that muscle and callous lol— Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) April 11, 2025
...
Just don't put him up against any pig-human hybrids :-D https://t.co/O8EGi3crlh pic.twitter.com/nUFUBEQx0J
The guys with the toughest exteriors often have the gentlest hearts.
Listen to Danny Trejo. https://t.co/ONc2eTHvdI pic.twitter.com/N58jb1W57O— Alex Luck (@AlexLuck9) April 12, 2025
Yes, listen to him. The adorable dog told you to.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member