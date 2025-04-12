Hollywood Tough Guy Danny Trejo Has a Soft Spot for His Dogs and Encourages Us to Adopt

Yesterday was National Pet Day, and we here at Twitchy sure do love our furry and feathered friends.

So does actor Danny Trejo. Best known for playing tough guys across hundreds of movies and television shows, Trejo has a soft spot for his beloved four-legged family members.

WATCH:

What a blessing to able to give somebody a chance. Go give a dog one today! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/axVyu4NFMk — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) April 11, 2025

This writer met Trejo last November at Grand Rapids ComicCon, and he was a joy.

Our pups say keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/pyIOSWQvz5 — Likes Dogs more than humans (@Dogs_are_First) April 12, 2025

He's doing a great job.

You’ve got such a kind heart, tío. 💕 — 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) April 11, 2025

A very kind heart.

We just adopted this sweet "little" girl. All of our pets are rescues. They appreciate the chance & the love 🥰 pic.twitter.com/abegi4jmVR — Jeri Lynn Simpson (@DreamerJeri) April 11, 2025

What a cute doggo.

I did. Almost 16 years ago. He’s still with me ❤️ — Bjørg Hræfn (@BjorgHrafn) April 11, 2025

Senior pups rule.

You’re a national treasure, Danny. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) April 12, 2025

He sure is.

Look at that face!

Awwww!

With a bonus kitty!

Just your occasional reminder that Danny Trejo is a lovely guy. https://t.co/PGZQ43U6g9 — T.Q. Townsend (@tqtownsend) April 11, 2025

An absolute gem.

Turns out Gravedigger is just a big ol' softie underneath all that muscle and callous lol

...

Just don't put him up against any pig-human hybrids :-D https://t.co/O8EGi3crlh pic.twitter.com/nUFUBEQx0J — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) April 11, 2025

The guys with the toughest exteriors often have the gentlest hearts.

Yes, listen to him. The adorable dog told you to.

